Golf.com
PXG enters uncharted territory with latest equipment release
Over the last seven years, PXG has gone from offering irons and wedges only to a myriad of options across every conceivable club category. But it wasn’t until this week that the company finally dipped its toes into the club component space with the release of a multi-material M16 putter shaft that’s designed to compete with some of the most popular offerings currently available.
golfmagic.com
SUPER FORGIVING! Cobra Forged Tec Iron Review 2022
- The Cobra Forged Tec irons are incredibly forgiving and they are a player's distance iron at a competitive price. Having already reviewed the Cobra Forged Tec One-Length irons, we wanted to go full circle and assess the performance of the regular Forged Tec set. GolfMagic Equipment Editor Alex Lodge...
LIV Golf: How each player finished at the DP World Tour's 2022 BMW PGA Championship
While the talk of the 2022 BMW PGA Championship is now about Shane Lowry’s win despite a late charge from the likes of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the discussion leading up to the event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, was focused on the presence of more than a dozen players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
LIV Golf rebel Sergio Garcia poses for picture at college football game in Texas just hours after withdrawing from the BMW PGA Championship for no reason following his four-over par first round, as Spaniard is criticised for denying reserve chance to play
Sergio Garcia was pictured pitchside at a college football match not long after he withdrew from the BMW PGA Championship following a first round score of four-over par. The golfer then attended the Texas versus Alabama college football game at the DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, which Alabama won 20-19. He...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf rejected by Australian golf club in attempt to bulk 2023 schedule
The Royal Sydney Golf Club has rejected the advances of the LIV Golf Tour as Greg Norman attempts to secure an Australian venue on the 2023 schedule. According to Adam Pengilly of the Sydney Morning Herald, one of Australia's most prestigious golf courses has turned down the Saudi-backed series, refusing to be a part of the new 14-event rota.
Golf Channel
Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose withdraw from BMW PGA Championship
The BMW PGA Championship has been shortened to 54 holes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but longtime DP World Tour stalwarts Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose won’t be teeing it up on the weekend. Both players withdrew from the tournament prior to taking the course Saturday morning.
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy narrowly misses eagle putt to force playoff at BMW PGA
Golf is a game of millimeters. Rory McIlroy closed the BMW PGA Championship by shooting a 67, but he needed an eagle on the final hole to get to 17 under and force a playoff with good friend Shane Lowry. On Wentworth's par-5 18th, the Northern Irishman reached the green...
Golf.com
Check out these great size-inclusive golf pants for men
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
GolfWRX
Jay Haas WITB 2022 (September)
Jay Haas what’s in the bag accurate as of the Ascension Charity Classic. More photos from the event here. Driver: Ping G400 Max (10.5 degrees) 3-wood: Callaway Rogue LS High Launch (16.5 degrees) Hybrid: Callaway Rogue ST Pro (20 degrees) We share your golf passion. You can follow GolfWRX...
GolfWRX
Ken Duke WITB 2022 (September)
Ken Duke what’s in the bag accurate as of the Ascension Charity Classic. More photos from the event here. Driver: Tour Edge Exotics E722 (9.5 degrees) 3-wood: Tour Edge Exotics E722 (15 degrees) 5-wood: Tour Edge Exotics E722 (18 degrees) Shafts: KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 85 S, True Temper...
Golf Digest
Padraig Harrington is a winner for a third time in his last seven PGA Tour Champions starts
A World Golf Hall of Fame resume in conjunction with youth, by senior golf standards, is a formidable one-two punch that Padraig Harrington continues to use in his assault on the PGA Tour Champions. Harrington, 51 and in his first full season on the senior tour, won the Ascension Charity...
Golf.com
Top 100 Teacher: If you struggle around the greens, try my ‘Chip-Putt’ shot
We’ve all had that situation where we just hit our ball over the green and face a fast, delicate downhill chip. Such a touchy shot this can become a real knee knocker. It’s not always the case but most greens are built where the back of the green is higher than the front of the green. This design is ideal for accepting a properly hit golf shot. On greens like this, it’s often better to miss short, rather than go long and have a downhill chip coming back.
The Story of the PGA Tour's Equipment Trailers
During a tournament week, Tour pros sometimes need their clubs tweaked or replaced. All it takes is a quick trip to the equipment hauler, which Jim Fickert knows all about because he helps build them out.
DP World Tour Announces Decision On BMW PGA Championship
The BMW PGA Championship was suspended in the wake of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. With Friday's round already canceled, the event organizers have come to a decision on the rest of the tournament. In a statement on Friday, the DP World Tour announced that play will resume on...
ESPN
BMW Championship: Kjeldsen, Hovland share lead as play resumes; McIlory one back
Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen blazed his way to an eight-under 64 in the second round of the BMW PGA Championship to grab a share of first place alongside Norwegian Viktor Hovland at Wentworth on Saturday, with Rory McIlroy one shot off the pace. The flagship event of Europe's DP World Tour...
Golf Digest
With big-name contenders, a somber day at Wentworth figures to be followed by roaring Sunday
VIRGINIA WATER, England — At the end of a day that always had the potential to look and feel a bit different, many of the names at and near the top of the leaderboard at the BMW PGA Championship have a familiar ring to them. On 12 under par, Viktor Hovland leads alongside Soren Kjeldsen. But piled up behind and all within two shots of the pacemakers are three major champions: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari.
