Bose takes on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with its best-ever noise-cancelling earphones

By Lee Bell in New York
 3 days ago

US AUDIO GIANT Bose has taken the wraps off a new pair of in-ear headphones with the most powerful noise-cancelling tech you’ve ever heard.

At an event in New York on Thursday, the firm unveiled the QuietComfort Earbuds II, taking on Apple, who just launched the AirPods Pro 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ag1Z5_0hn7qvhU00
BOSe unveiled the QuietComfort Earbuds II on Wednesday Credit: Lee Bell / The Sun

The earphones block out sounds on a whole new level, and thankfully, The Sun was in town to give them a try.

In a live demo, the brand showed off how the buds can be switched to “quiet mode” with the flick of a finger to drown out a whole host of external sounds, such as people and traffic.

The company even played a video of a tube carriage complete with loud screeching noises and the QuietComfort Earbuds II were able to block out the sounds entirely.

Bose says this improved noise-cancellation tech has been made possible thanks to something called CustomTune, a brand new sound calibration technology that is able to personalise the earbuds’ audio and noise-cancellation to the unique shape of a person’s ear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31CT2a_0hn7qvhU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41YCHD_0hn7qvhU00

CustomTune works by calibrating the noise reduction signal to your ears and targeting frequencies that were previously difficult to reduce, such as the voices of people on public transport.

The tech also constantly adapts to noises as your environment changes, making sure it’s always working in the best possible way.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II have also undergone a design overhaul since their predecessor, which was released two years ago. They’re now less bulky and way more slimline, fitting in the ear comfortably without sticking out.

This is because the earbuds have been designed to ensure they’re not just a small update over previous earphones created in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kbKF_0hn7qvhU00
The buds are compatible with both Apple and Android devices Credit: Lee Bell / The Sun

Bose’s distinguished engineer, Dan Gauger, told The Sun: “The QuietComfort Earbuds II are not a refinement of existing tech.

“Every headphone we’ve released since the original Quietcofmort earphones in 2009 have seen subtle differences in the noise-cancelling technology, but these are a whole new generation.”

The earphone’s charging case has also been given a makeover. It’s now more pocket-friendly - akin to that seen in the Apple AirPods.

As you’d expect, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are compatible with both Apple and Android devices and have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

They will be available for £279.95 in the UK from 29 September but only in the black colour way to start with. A “Soapstone” off-white colour will also be available later in the year, the firm said.

Pre-orders will begin on 8 September on the official Bose website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jn5o9_0hn7qvhU00
The earphones' charging case has been given a makeover Credit: Lee Bell / The Sun

