ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

World 'fears for the Queen': How global media reacted to the news that Her Majesty is under medical supervision at Balmoral

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

News about the growing concerns over the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dominated the homepages of newspapers around the world on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said her doctors were 'concerned' for her health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision at Balmoral castle. The 96-year-old head of state - Britain's longest-serving monarch - has been dogged by health problems since last year that have left her struggling to walk and stand.

The Queen - an instantly recognisable figure to billions of people across the globe - is in her Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952.

All her children - heir to the throne Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, were either at or heading to Balmoral, royal officials said. Grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry - are either already by her side or en route, according to reports.

Newspapers across the Commonwealth - from Canada to Australia - across Europe, and countless others around the world shared the concerning news to their readers on Thursday - while several world leaders said their thoughts were with The Queen and her family at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZHED_0hn7pwY000
News about the growing concerns over the health of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (pictured on Tuesday waiting to receive Prime Minister Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral) was carried on the homepages of newspapers around the world today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENMNG_0hn7pwY000
Newspapers across the Commonwealth - from Canada to Australia - and across Europe - including France, Spain, Germany and Italy - as well countless others around the world shared the news to their readers on Thursday. Pictured: Australia's Sydney Morning Herald announces the news on Thursday that the queen is being cared for by doctors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZBjZ_0hn7pwY000
CANADA: The Toronto Star breaks the news to its readers that doctors are 'concerned' over the Queen's health
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeYIM_0hn7pwY000
GERMANY: Bild, a Germany tabloid, featured 'fear for the queen' on its website on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfoXz_0hn7pwY000
ITALY: La Repubblica newspaper in Italy reported that the Queen's family are converging on Balmoral castle in Scotland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pk0vu_0hn7pwY000
SPAIN: Spanish newspaper El Pais reports that doctors expressed their 'deep concern' over The Queen's health
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49XAPG_0hn7pwY000
SPAIN: Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia also used the image of The Queen at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cF1w_0hn7pwY000
ITALY: Ansa - the Italian news agency - ran the same picture as Bild and several other newspaper. Like Bild's Ana's headline broke the news about the fears around The Queen's health, while reporting that 'all the children (are) at her bedside.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUOj7_0hn7pwY000
INDIA: The homepage of The Times of India is seen on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvecE_0hn7pwY000
Left: French newspaper Le Monde reports that the UK is 'suspended' over the health of The Queen. Right: Norway's TV2 quotes an expert saying the situation is 'highly dramatic'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wNqtj_0hn7pwY000

On Wednesday, the queen pulled out of a planned meeting with her senior political advisors, after being told to rest. The previous day she held audiences at her Scottish Highlands retreat, Balmoral, with outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and appointed his successor, Liz Truss.

Several European newspapers featured a picture of the smiling Queen that was taken as she was waiting to receive Truss on Tuesday. The monarch, pictured holding a walking stick in the drawing room in Scotland's Balmoral Castle was shown beaming ahead of the occasion.

Bild, a Germany tabloid, featured the words 'fear for the queen' over the photograph its website on Thursday. Similarly, Ansa - the Italian news agency - ran the same picture. Like Bild's Ana's headline broke the news about the fears around The Queen's health, while reporting that 'all the children (are) at her bedside.'

France's Liberation newspaper chose a picture of The Queen sitting on the royal throne. It reported that 'Prince Harry and his wife Meghan' were heading to to Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ZGEY_0hn7pwY000
FRANCE: French newspaper Le Figaro's headline on Thursday read: 'Queen Elizabeth II's doctors 'concerned' about her health'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnUdB_0hn7pwY000
FRANCE: Liberation newspaper features a photograph of The Queen on the throne on its homepage on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T7qqH_0hn7pwY000
FRANCE: Paris-based newspaper Le Parisien reported that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were travelling to Balmoral
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wdcxv_0hn7pwY000
THE NETHERLANDS: Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported that The Queen's family were by her side amid health concerns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RwLqr_0hn7pwY000
PORTUGAL: Portuguese website 'Expresso' features a story about the protocol in place should The Queen's reign end
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uU7Jn_0hn7pwY000
GERMANY: Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Germany says Britain is 'worried about Queen Elizabeth II'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLmZW_0hn7pwY000
SWEDEN: Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet also said the Queen's 'whole family' were on their way to her bedside. It also reported that the BBC had suspended its regular programming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4e9E_0hn7pwY000
UNITED STATES: The homepage of the New York Times is seen on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PDR9_0hn7pwY000
Pictured: The Los Angeles Times tells its readers that The Queen has been placed 'under supervision' by her doctors

Newspapers in the United States joined those across the pond in featuring the news about the Queen prominently on their websites. The New York Times featured a piece detailing the number of Prime Ministers The Queen has seen 'come and go' during her long reign, with her latest being Liz Truss.

Broadcaster Fox News said doctors had given 'troubling news' about The Queen's health, while the Washington Post reported that her 'family heads to her side'.

Their reports came as U.S. president Joe Biden said he and his wife's 'thoughts are solidly and squarely' with the Queen in a statement released by the White House on Thursday.

'His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the Queen today, and her family,' White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

U.S. ambassador to United Kingdom, Jane Hartley, sent her 'thoughts and prayers' to Her Majesty. 'I join the people of the United Kingdom, the United States, and across the world in sending our thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and her family,' she said.

The Republican leader of the U.S. Senate Mitch McConnell said: 'The queen is an exemplar of steady leadership and a beloved figure around the world. She has been a historic friend of the United States.

'The decades of her reign have seen a profound deepening of the special relationship between our two countries that has literally changed the world. The queen, the royal family, and all our friends in the United Kingdom have our thoughts and our prayers,' he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: 'My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We're wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.'

Australia's governor-general David Hurley said: 'Following news from Buckingham Palace, and on behalf of all Australians, the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley's thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal family at this time.'

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: 'Following further evaluation this morning, the queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

'The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,' the palace added.

The palace statement about the queen's health is highly unusual. 'The palace does not issue bulletins on the queen's health unless it's significant,' royal commentator and author Robert Hardman told the BBC.

In February she was laid low by a bout of Covid, which she admitted afterwards had left her 'exhausted'.

Officially, the palace has said only that the queen has been suffering from 'episodic mobility problems' but given no further details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OGz8_0hn7pwY000
BELGIUM: The homepage of De Morgen, a Flemish language newspaper from Belgium, is seen on Thursday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRpcP_0hn7pwY000
ITALY: Website of Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera seen on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag1ID_0hn7pwY000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtPzs_0hn7pwY000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjUHP_0hn7pwY000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sal0q_0hn7pwY000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9oyM_0hn7pwY000
Russian news agencies also carried the news. Pictured: RIA Novosti, Russia's state-owned news agency reports that Queen Elizabeth's children 'came to her castle' on Thursday

She spent an unscheduled night in hospital in central London in October 2021 and was advised to slow down.

She has pulled out of ceremonial engagements, delegating more to Charles, including the State Opening of Parliament and the Trooping the Colour military parade to mark her official birthday.

Moments before Thursday's announcement, notes were passed to Truss and senior members of her team in parliament, prompting them to leave the chamber.

Truss tweeted almost immediately afterwards: 'The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,' she added. 'My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CNN reporter is blasted for 'disrespectfully' referring to William and Kate as 'the other two royals' during report about Windsor truce walkabout in wake of Queen's death

CNN angered monarchists on Saturday by referring to Harry and Meghan by name - only to dismiss Prince William and Kate Middleton as 'the other two royals' moments later. Scott McLean, CNN's international correspondent based in London, made the gaffe while reporting on the newly-promoted Prince and Princess of Wales' and Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise joint walkabout in Windsor Saturday, two days after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Anne says Queen did 'exactly the right thing' after Princess Diana died by keeping Princes William and Harry in Balmoral - and praises her parents' 'important partnership' in unseen interview from 2017

Princess Anne has said the Queen did 'exactly the right thing' by staying in Balmoral with Princes William and Harry in the days after the death of Princess Diana in an unseen interview from 2017. The Princess Royal, 72, spoke to ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship about her mother's...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died

Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Liz Truss
Person
George Vi
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Daily Mail

Tears for a beloved mother and grandmother: Heartbroken royals led by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew embrace and share emotional moment of unity as they stop to read tributes at Balmoral service to honour Queen

The late Queen's close family publicly grieved over the death of the elderly monarch at a private church service in Balmoral this afternoon - as Prince Andrew consoled his weeping daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, before making a touching tribute about his mother and thanking well-wishers who laid floral tributes outside the gates of the Aberdeenshire estate.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Balmoral#Her Majesty#Buckingham Palace#Uk#Commonwealth#Scottish
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan’s mixed reaction as she returns to royal life: Duchess is embraced by young women during walkabout at Windsor - while others in crowd offer out a handshake with stony faces

Meghan Markle tonight received a mixed reaction from a crowd in Windsor as she returned to royal life alongside Prince Harry for a surprise appearance with the Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles III's warring sons Prince William and Harry and their wives Kate and Meghan all appeared in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Moment Prince William offers Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps in King Charles proclamation - signifying a new, warmer stage in the heir's relationship with his stepmother

This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

‘At least Grannie is with great grandpa now’: ‘Tearful’ Princess of Wales reveals son Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to great-grandmother the Queen while meeting with crowds outside Windsor Castle

A 'tearful' Princess of Wales has revealed Prince Louis’s sweet tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen. Prince William and Harry, along with their wives Kate and Meghan Markle, went on a 40-minute walkabout at Windsor Castle inspecting the sea of floral tributes this evening. Among the crowd on the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Keeping up with tradition: Moving moment Princess Anne maintains royal protocol with a deep curtsey as the Queen’s coffin is brought to the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after escorting hearse from Balmoral to Edinburgh

This is the poignant moment Princess Anne maintained royal protocol with a deep curtsey towards the Queen as her mother's coffin was brought into the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Princess Royal, 71, performed the moving tribute as the coffin was carried into the palace, having travelled with the cortege from Balmoral to Edinburgh today.
U.K.
Daily Mail

A subtle nod to Diana? Charles ended his first address as King with Hamlet quote 'may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest' - lyrics famously sung at the funeral of the late princess

King Charles made a poignant reference to a song performed at Princess Diana's funeral as he paid tribute to his mother the Queen on Friday evening. The monarch recorded an address tonight in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II recorded some of her Christmas messages.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Andrew tells crowds 'we've been allowed a day, now we start the process of handing her on': Duke of York clasps his hands together, waves and bows after rushing to comfort his crying daughters in animated display outside church service for Queen

Prince Andrew comforted his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and waved to crowds in an emotional display at Balmoral this afternoon. The Duke of York, who is now eighth in line to the throne, led the senior royals as they attended a private ceremony for the Queen. He put his arm...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mourners asked to stop leaving toy Paddington bear tributes and marmalade sandwiches in honour of the Queen – with bosses at Green Park urging people to stick to flowers instead

Royal Parks bosses have asked mourners to stop leaving Paddington Bear and marmalade sandwich tributes in honour of the Queen - and to stick to unwrapped flowers instead. Children across the nation have paid their respects with the teddy bears and sandwiches in a nod to the delightful sketch filmed for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.
U.K.
Daily Mail

BBC are blasted for 'poor error of judgement' after pair were spotted taking photos on their phones in background as emotional Huw Edwards announces Queen's death to the nation

As BBC presenter Huw Edwards delivered the sombre news of Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death, two newsroom staff appeared to be taking photos in the background. The moment sparked outrage among viewers who said the commotion was both distracting and insensitive. Edwards, 61, has received widespread praise for his sensitive...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

590K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy