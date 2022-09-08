ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowds gather at Balmoral as Royal family dash to the Queen's bedside after worried medics keep her under medical supervision

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
Crowds are gathering outside Balmoral Castle as doctors monitor the health of Her Majesty The Queen. People have gathered outside the royal castle in Aberdeenshire as The Queen's children and grandchildren travel to be with her after doctors said they were 'concerned' for her health. 
Police have put up barriers outside the estate for members of the public to stand behind as they show their support for the monarch. The crowds are being kept back from the castle gates as members of the Royal Family arrive at Balmoral to see The Queen.
Her Majesty has been under medical supervision since this morning after doctors became concerned about her health. Prince Charles and The Cambridges are at The Queen's bedside, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to Balmoral Castle. 
Prince Edward and Prince Andrew will also join the rest of the Royal Family shortly. The growing crowds outside are waiting for further news about The Queen's health after a statement was put out by Buckingham Palace this afternoon. 
It read: 'Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. 'The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.' A statement about the Queen's health is exceptionally rare and suggests the situation is very serious. And it is also worrying that all her intimate family are either already there or en route.
Minutes before the statement, the new Prime Minister Liz Truss was handed a note in the Commons informing her of the development as she was revealing her plans to cap energy bills for the next two years.
Balmoral has long been one of the Queen's favorite places and she is said to never be happier than when staying there. She travels to the estate in Aberdeenshire each summer, with members of her family invited to spend time with her while she is there.
Balmoral Castle was handed down to her through generations of royals after being bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852. The Queen's traditional annual stay at the main property - after a break at Craigowan Lodge on the estate in July - usually stretches through August and September and into October. This year she traveled to Balmoral on July 21 and remained at the estate to appoint a new prime minister there for the first time in her reign on Tuesday. 
The 96-year-old monarch, who has faced ongoing mobility issues, traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming premiers at Buckingham Palace but this year stayed in Scotland. Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss made the 1,000-mile round trip to Aberdeenshire for the key audiences this week. It came after the Queen broke with convention earlier this summer when inspecting a guard of honor to officially mark taking up residence at her Scottish home.
Traditionally she inspects the guard of honor at the gates of Balmoral but this year she held the event privately within the estate's grounds for her 'comfort', sources said.
Balmoral, like Sandringham, is a private residence of the Queen rather than a royal residence belonging to the Crown. Princess Eugenie, the Queen's granddaughter, once described Balmoral as the most beautiful place on the planet. 'Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs - and people coming in and out all the time,' she said.
Princess Eugenie continued: 'It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run.' Years of royal memories have been forged at Balmoral, including family barbecues – where the Duke of Edinburgh did the cooking and the Queen the washing-up.
After Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in 1947, they spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall — a grand hunting lodge on the Balmoral estate. The Queen was staying with her grandsons William and Harry at Balmoral when their mother Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. 

IN THIS ARTICLE
