Fatal motorcycle accident in Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson. The names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST...
Sheldon Man Dies When Truck Rear-Ends Tractor On Highway 60
Ashton, Iowa– A Sheldon man has died in the aftermath of an accident near Ashton on Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 7:35 p.m., 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load. They tell us that 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon was also northbound on 60, in front of the semi on a Silver King farm tractor.
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN GUN RELATED INCIDENT
A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN A GUN RELATED INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED AUGUST 29TH IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. 44-YEAR-OLD RICO WILLIS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, AND KEEPING A DISORDERLY HOUSE.
2 pulled from deadly Tuesday vehicle crash on Highway 20
SIOUX CITY — One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Highway 20 between Moville and Correctionville. At 4:15 p.m., Woodbury County deputies and EMS crews responded to the scene in the area of Highway 20 and Lee Avenue. The Woodbury County Sheriff's...
NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi
(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
One person killed after accident on Highway 20 in Woodbury County
One person has died after an accident on Highway 20 Tuesday afternoon. The Woodbury County Sheriff says that on September 6th at approximately 4:15 p.m., deputies and EMS responded to the area of Highway 20 and Lee Ave. for an accident. Preliminary investigation shows one car entered Highway 20 traveling...
One of the best county fairs in America happening this week in Clay County, Iowa
SPENCER, Iowa — It's called one of the top 75 greatest county fairs in America and it's happening right now in Siouxland. The Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa started its eight-day run on Saturday, Sept. 10th. With food, rides, shows, exhibits and everything in-between, the Clay County Fair...
Sioux City Man In Custody, Suspected Of Burglaries In 4 States
(Storm Lake, IA) — The suspect in a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28th, Storm Lake Police discovered around 28 hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware. Storm Lake Police executed a search warrant on June 15th and found approximately 14-thousand dollars’ worth of various tools that were allegedly stolen from incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Forty-five-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants. Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson.
Man Already In Jail In Rock Rapids Charged With Additional Felony
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man who was already in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges, now faces another felony charge. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies investigated a report of illegal property being possessed by 33-year-old Tyler Joe Den Besten of Inwood. After a search warrant was conducted Den Besten was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D Felony, and possession of stolen property fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor.
Sioux City I-29 reopens after crash leads to congested traffic
Iowa 511 has reopened the interstate after a multi-vehicle collision on a busy highway in Sioux City caused traffic to slow down.
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
Man shot and killed near marijuana grow operation in rural Wayne County
(Wayne, NE) -- A Wayne County man is shot and killed near a marijuana grow operation. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 7:15 Wednesday night, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in a rural part of the county north of Wisner. Investigators say once on the scene, deputies found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 65 year old Gerald Ruskamp, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Sheriff’s Office has requested that the State Patrol lead the investigation.
A Lake City Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Allegations Of Dependent Adult Abuse
A Lake City woman was taken into custody Wednesday on allegations of neglect of a dependent adult by a caretaker. According to the Carroll Police Department, Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1800 block of North West Street in Carroll. The defendant, identified as 68-year-old Denise Lauridsen, was working as a direct support professional in a victim’s group home and is accused of performing multiple reckless physical acts against the victim, resulting in injury. Lauridsen was taken into custody and charged with dependent adult abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Man Dead Following Shooting In Wayne County
One person is dead following a shooting north of Wisner around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial call and located a man with a gunshot wound inside a residence. The victim was taken to a hospital and later died. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office...
Northwest Iowa man involved in standoff with authorities now in federal custody
A man involved in a nearly seven-hour standoff with law enforcement in a small northwest Iowa town has been transferred into federal custody. Late Friday afternoon, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department located 46-year-old Timothy Steinbeck, who was wanted on a federal warrant for a narcotics violation. Authorities say Steinbeck barricaded himself in his home in Royal. Steinbeck finally emerged and was arrested at about 11 o’clock Friday night after law enforcement released tear gas into his home.
Sheldon Emergency Responders Called To Gas Leak
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon emergency responders were called to what was reported to be a gas leak in eastern Sheldon on Thursday. The reported leak was in the area of the 300 block of Country Club Road and was reported by utility workers that believe they struck the line just before 2:45 p.m. Gas could reportedly be smelled in the area.
DRAMATIC 9-1-1 CALLS PLAYED AT KNAPP MURDER TRIAL
TESTIMONY BEGAN THURSDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF AN 84-YEAR-OLD MERRILL, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE MAY OF 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEP SON, AND DOMESTIC ASSAULT AGAINST HIS WIFE. THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JURY HEARD TESTIMONY FROM THE EMERGENCY DISPATCHER THE DAY OF THE ALLEGED CRIMES OF...
Power Restored to Some Residents of Spencer Trailer Court
Power has been restored to some residents of a Spencer trailer park just east of the Clay County Fairgrounds. Spencer City Manager Dan Gifford gave an update on the situation at this week's city council meeting…(audio clip below :15 ) Gifford says some additional inspections were scheduled for Tuesday,...
Navigator files lawsuit against 2 Siouxland landowners
Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties.
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $324,900
Be one of the first to move into Siouxland’s latest subdivision Elk Creek. This new construc…
