Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead, 1 injured in Bessemer shooting
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead. According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Preliminary investigation shows the argument started over a child […]
Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
wbrc.com
Two shot, one killed after argument in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one person was killed in Bessemer on September 11. Police say this happened around 1:10 p.m. near McNeil Park. Four people were involved in an argument, which led to two people being shot. Both victims were taken to UAB. One victim died, another is currently in critical condition.
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casey White requests to be transferred to Cullman County Jail
The defense team for Casey White has asked that he be transferred from Donaldson Prison in Bessemer to Cullman County Jail to help prepare for White's upcoming capital murder trial.
Tuscaloosa man under investigation for multiple Family Dollar robberies
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a robbery suspect who may have been a repeat offender pending investigations Friday. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are looking into whether he is responsible for other robberies at the store […]
wbrc.com
Stolen guns, drugs found during traffic stop in Pickens Co.
PICKENS Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people face drug possession and trafficking charges following a traffic stop in Pickens County. Sheriff Todd Hall said on Wednesday, September 7, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 82. Deputies said Edrichus Sykes and Megan Carey...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police: Man used drill to rob store; employee tried to stop robbery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa robbery suspect is under investigation for robbing the same store multiple times in the last year, according to Tuscaloosa Police. Officers said Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
Tuscaloosa robbery suspect who held up Family Dollar with drill may have hit same store 5 times: Police
A man captured Thursday night and suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store in Tuscaloosa by hiding a drill under his clothing and pretending the tool was a gun may have held up the same store up to five times using the same method, police said Friday. Irish Tyshawn Hunter,...
Aging Hale County courthouse needs repairs
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford says the aging courthouse in Greensboro is in need of repair. The building is over 100 years old and has a serious water leak problem when it rains. “It is very inconvenient and it’s not professional and doesn’t look good for any visitors that come into […]
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. school remembers 9/11 with special relic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Students at a Tuscaloosa County school are learning more about what happened on September 11, 2001. At the center of an assembly program Friday was a part of a steel frame that once help hold Tower One together at the World Trade Center. The color guard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California woman pleads guilty in beating, shooting death of young Tuscaloosa County mother
A California woman has pleaded guilty to the 2017 kidnapping and killing of a young Tuscaloosa County mother. Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas, 25, of San Francisco, pleaded guilty in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court last week to one count of capital murder during the course of kidnapping 23-year-old Jennifer Raven Nevin, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Tuesday.
wbrc.com
Students, community wear red for Marquis Bell who died in minibike accident
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students, teachers, and staff at Hueytown Intermediate School remembered their friend and classmate, 10-year-old Marquis Bell, Friday. Marquis was hit by a car and tragically killed Tuesday while riding a minibike in west Birmingham. The school and community all wore red to honor Marquis, better known...
wbrc.com
Northport Mayor delivers huge loads of bottled water in Jackson, Mississippi
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) -10,000 bottles of water! That was the load Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon carried to Jackson, Mississippi, on September 8. Mayor Bobby Herndon says he made the trip in one day. The loads of water represented the giving spirit of Tuscaloosa County to help the folks in Jackson deal with their water crisis. Herndon says he was struck by how large the need was.
WTOK-TV
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures Several, Snarls Traffic on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Wednesday
A multi-vehicle accident has hospitalized multiple people and snarled traffic on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. A Tuscaloosa Police spokeswoman told the Thread that the northbound lanes of the busy highway were closed just past its intersection with McFarland Boulevard after a collision involving several vehicles. A crashed U-Haul truck...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
alabamanews.net
Two Demopolis Men Missing, Man’s Body Found in River
Two separate missing persons cases — are under investigation in Demopolis. Police are searching for two men — who went missing in the city last month. Twenty-eight year Damon Gibson disappeared three weeks ago. He was last seen at Demopolis Fitness Center. And Investigator — Sgt. Paul Johnson says — the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are somewhat suspicious.
wvtm13.com
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
Comments / 0