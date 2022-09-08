ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale

If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airpods#Apple Products#Cbs Essentials#Apple Watch Series
CNET

Apple's New Colors for iPhone 14: How 'Deep' Does the Purple Get?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. At its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the colors for its new iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will be available in five different shades, including a new pastel blue.
CELL PHONES
Polygon

Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
COMPUTERS
Distractify

The PS5 Has Been Upgraded Since Launch — Here's What's Different

Though it was released in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 is still incredibly hard for many players to find, leaving them paying ridiculous scalper prices, signing up for different retailers' premium subscriptions to get early access, or simply without the current generation console. The console has also already faced a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 pre-orders are open: Here’s how to buy them

Looking to buy a new iPhone? This is exactly the time to keep your powder dry, as Apple has just announced four new iPhones at the September 7 Far Out event. While this event saw the launch of a new iPad and new Apple Watches, it’s always the iPhones that steal the show — and the iPhone 14 range is a worthy belle of the ball. Sporting an all-new Plus model, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the new iPhones to buy.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Gets a New Shape-Shifting Cutout. Here's How It Works

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're one of the many people who love to hate the iPhone's notch -- the blank space that houses your camera lens and speaker -- at the top of your screen, then you may find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max exciting. The two new models have a smaller, island-like cutout that makes that space a little more useful.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 vs. Plus, Pro and Pro Max: Apple's Whole 2022 Phone Lineup Compared

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new 2022 iPhone 14 lineup debuted Wednesday at Apple's "Far Out" event, highlighting new cameras across the lineup, a larger non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus and a redesigned notch (aka Dynamic Island) for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day

One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
COMPUTERS
Road & Track

The iPhone 14 May Have Just Changed Overlanding Forever

Overlanding and backpacking are two incredible hobbies, offering the opportunity to truly disconnect from the world and have educational, emotional, and replenishing experiences with nature. Yet this is also the biggest reason people scorn any sort of outdoor adventure. In a world where we are all connected in a dozen different ways, severing every lifeline is, to some, paralyzing. Apple may have just solved this issue.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The SIM card as we know it is as good as dead

Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup, and overall, it looks awfully familiar to last year's phones. Despite some minor, iterative upgrades, there's one big difference Android users should note — and no, it's not the iPhone 14 Pro's "Dynamic Island" hole punch. The SIM card tray is no more in the US, with buyers forced to rely exclusively on eSIM from here on out. It's a sign of the times in the smartphone industry, as Android manufacturers will likely follow suit over the next several years.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Hands-On: Apple's Phones Get Camera Updates, Bigger Size

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 phones are bringing new updates to their cameras, as well as the return of a larger Plus model and a focus on safety features like car-crash detection. These phones, which start at $799 (£849, AU$1,399), were announced Wednesday by Apple alongside the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
CBS News

CBS News

539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy