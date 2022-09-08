ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

Man shot and killed outside home in Marrero Wednesday night: JPSO

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T03La_0hn7kLa400

MARRERO, La. (WGNO)— On Wednesday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a homicide in Marrero. According to the JPSO, deputies were called to the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd around 11:30 p.m in response to a shooting.

When deputies arrived on the scene they say they found a man inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the victim was shot outside the home prior to being moved inside. He was taken to the hospital to be treated but died after arriving.

The JPSO is still investigating the incident. There is no information on the suspect or motive. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Jefferson Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Marrero, LA
Marrero, LA
Crime & Safety
WDSU

NOPD investigating 2 overnight shootings, 1 deadly

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two overnight shootings, one of which resulted in someone's death. According to the police, a man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Toledano Street in Central City around 7:37 p.m. Friday Police found the man in front of a residence with a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
fox8live.com

Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said. The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in Marrero overnight was father of 18-year-old killed in January

Seven months after 18-year-old high school senior Lawrence Francois Jr. was gunned down in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of his father. Lawrence Francois, 37, was fatally shot Wednesday night in 1800 block of Westminster Boulevard in Marrero (map), according to the Jefferson Parish...
MARRERO, LA
WGNO

Slidell PD: Multi-Parish carjackings likely related

A JPSO deputy involved shooting left a 16-year-old carjacking suspect injured and another on the run in Algiers. Earlier this week, a man was carjacked in Slidell by a group of young men who are still on the run. The Slidell Police Department believes the incidents are related.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

2nd suspect arrested in connection with Metairie shooting

Detectives investigating a fatal Metairie shooting have arrested a second suspect in the case, a man who was on probation for obstruction of justice in a 2017 Metairie murder at the time of his arrest, records show. Patrick Pittman, 38, of Metairie, was booked Sept. 2 with second-degree murder in...
METAIRIE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

31K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy