Lafourche Parish, LA

Sheriff’s office in La. investigating shooting that left one man dead

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to respond to a reported shooting on Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had apparently been shot multiple times.

Man shot and killed outside home in Marrero Wednesday night: JPSO

The shooting took place in the 600 block of St. Louis St. and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

The shooting victim died later at the hospital.

The investigation into this deadly shooting remains ongoing and at this time, LPSO is not providing the identity of the shooting victim.

