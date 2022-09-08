ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nathan Redmond completes Besiktas move bringing an end to his six-year stay at Southampton with boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insisting it's a 'good change for him', as he joins up with Dele Alli in Turkey

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond has completed a transfer to Turkish side Besiktas.

The 28-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the Istanbul-based side, with Redmond bringing an end to a six-year spell on the south coast.

Redmond, who originally joined the Saints back in the summer of 2016 from Norwich City, has had limited playing time recently and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fwTH2_0hn7k2tW00
Nathan Redmond has completed his move to Besiktas, ending a six-year stay at Southampton

He has played just 15 times for Southampton in 2022, including just one late cameo appearance as a substitute on the opening day of the new season in a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.

The former Birmingham City youngster made 232 appearances for Southampton, where he has notched a total of 30 goals.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl maintains Redmond leaves the club on good terms - the 28-year-old having posted a lengthy Instagram message to supporters speaking fondly of his time at St Mary's Stadium - and can now go on to make an impact in Istanbul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGCYK_0hn7k2tW00
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl maintains winger Redmond leaves the club on good terms

'It is a good change for him, after six years it was maybe time to get something new for him,' the Southampton manager said.

'We had a fantastic time here together, nearly four years, with a lot of very good moments, some also not-so-good ones.

'But I absolutely had a good relationship with him until the end, even there he showed his professionalism in such moments.'

Hasenhuttl told a press conference: 'I am really looking forward to him playing there, for us we all move forward and go through changes in life.

'It's a big change for him but I think he made a good choice.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328ZNK_0hn7k2tW00
Redmond will link up with Everton loanee Dele Alli, who scored on his debut on Sunday

Redmond will now link up with former England star Dele Alli, who joined Besiktas from Everton on loan in the summer transfer window.

The former Tottenham man scored in just his second appearance for his new team on Sunday.

He also joins a number of players with Premier League experience in the Besiktas squad, with former Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, ex-Tottenham player Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, former Everton forward Cenk Tosun, and West Ham loanee Arthur Masuaku.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He looked every one of those 37 years': Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims Cristiano Ronaldo is showing his age and says there was 'something missing' from the star's performance during Europa League defeat by Real Sociedad

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United's defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday evening and believes the legendary forward is showing his age. Ronaldo - in just his second start of the season - had plenty of chances against the Basque outfit but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas names Man City’s Ederson in his top-five goalkeepers but snubs Liverpool and Brazil’s No 1 Alisson... as Spain’s World Cup winner ranks Thibaut Courtois as the best

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has ranked Manchester City's Ederson as the second best goalkeeper in the world and he omitted Liverpool star Alisson from his top-five list. Ederson has been a revelation since joining Pep Guardiola's side five years ago, with his ability to play with his feet just one of his standout abilities.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Mikel Arteta 'to allow Marquinhos to leave on loan in January if the club are able to sign another winger' despite the Arsenal starlet scoring against FC Zurich on his senior debut for the club

Arsenal are considering allowing summer signing Marquinhos to leave the club on loan in January. The 19-year-old made the move to north London this summer, but Mikel Arteta is said to be interested in allowing him to leave on loan if the club can secure another winger in the January window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wout Weghorst
Person
Nathan Redmond
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Cenk Tosun
Daily Mail

'I'm eager for the world to know me in a new way': Beth Mead 'set to release two books' after her part in helping the Lionesses clinch their first major trophy with Euro 2022 success

Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead is set to put pen to paper on two new books following her success with England. The 27-year-old Arsenal striker played a huge part in England's historic triumph, winning Player of the Tournament after also clinching the Golden Boot with six goals in as many games.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Real Betis 1-0 Villarreal: Rodri's second-half goal sees Manuel Pellegrini's side become the first team to score against Unai Emery's Villarreal this season

Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis became the first side to score against Villarreal in LaLiga this season, and secured three points at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Villarreal had a golden chance to take the lead in the first half, when Martin Jackson found Gerard Moreno, but the Spain international's effort was fired directly at Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

South African rugby stunned by scandal as married fly-half Elton Jantjies and dietician Zeenat Simjee are sent home from Argentina amid reports they were having an affair

World champions South Africa have been rocked by scandal after fly-half Elton Jantjies and Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee were sent home from Argentina. Reports in the Rainbow Nation suggested the married Jantjies, who also has three children, and Simjee, who is not believed to be married, have been having an affair.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

590K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy