Nathan Redmond completes Besiktas move bringing an end to his six-year stay at Southampton with boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insisting it's a 'good change for him', as he joins up with Dele Alli in Turkey

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond has completed a transfer to Turkish side Besiktas.

The 28-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the Istanbul-based side, with Redmond bringing an end to a six-year spell on the south coast.

Redmond, who originally joined the Saints back in the summer of 2016 from Norwich City, has had limited playing time recently and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

He has played just 15 times for Southampton in 2022, including just one late cameo appearance as a substitute on the opening day of the new season in a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.

The former Birmingham City youngster made 232 appearances for Southampton, where he has notched a total of 30 goals.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl maintains Redmond leaves the club on good terms - the 28-year-old having posted a lengthy Instagram message to supporters speaking fondly of his time at St Mary's Stadium - and can now go on to make an impact in Istanbul.

'It is a good change for him, after six years it was maybe time to get something new for him,' the Southampton manager said.

'We had a fantastic time here together, nearly four years, with a lot of very good moments, some also not-so-good ones.

'But I absolutely had a good relationship with him until the end, even there he showed his professionalism in such moments.'

Hasenhuttl told a press conference: 'I am really looking forward to him playing there, for us we all move forward and go through changes in life.

'It's a big change for him but I think he made a good choice.'

Redmond will link up with Everton loanee Dele Alli, who scored on his debut on Sunday

Redmond will now link up with former England star Dele Alli, who joined Besiktas from Everton on loan in the summer transfer window.

The former Tottenham man scored in just his second appearance for his new team on Sunday.

He also joins a number of players with Premier League experience in the Besiktas squad, with former Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, ex-Tottenham player Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, former Everton forward Cenk Tosun, and West Ham loanee Arthur Masuaku.