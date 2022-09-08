ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Heads to Scotland Amid Concerns for Queen’s Health

 4 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II’s family is gathering by her side after doctors revealed concerns about her health.

A statement from Buckingham Palace revealed, “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

Her Majesty is at Balmoral in Scotland, where she “remains comfortable.”

The news comes hours after the Queen, 96, postponed a Privy Council meeting.

The Palace said at the time, “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest. This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

Afterward, a spokesperson for Archewell told “Extra” that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “will be traveling to Scotland.” They were already in the U.K. for a previous engagement.

Clarence House also told Reuters that Prince Charles and Camila “have traveled to Balmoral," and Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William is also at Balmoral Castle.

