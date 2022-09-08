ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Temple woman choked, cigarette forced down throat

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A man already on probation for a family violence assault has been arrested on charges of choking a woman and forcing a lit cigarette down her throat. Temple Police say it happened late Thursday night in the 500 block of West Avenue L. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to this location about 11:00 p.m., and arrived to find a woman crying and looking as if she had been in some kind of physical altercation.
TEMPLE, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
KBTX.com

Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
TexasHighways

Learn Some Spooky Texas History on These Small Town Haunted Ghost Tours

Fall is just around the corner, and what better time than Halloween season to dive into the spooky and paranormal. Indeed, in towns throughout Texas, including Jefferson, Bartlett, and Granbury, there are a variety of walking ghost tours that guide guests through a town’s vivid history, touching on dark subjects like murder, shootouts, hangings, suicides, arson, railroad tragedies, and ghost sightings, but also more lighthearted lore, such as a bell from the Alamo turning up in a Seguin hotel and a young ghost who likes to play tag in downtown Bryan.
GRANBURY, TX
KWTX

Two separate early morning car crashes leave two deceased

Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Early this morning emergency crews responded to two separate crashes. The first accident happened at 3:00 am. Sunday morning on County Road 159 near FM 1240. A pickup truck left the roadway at a bridge near Big Creek that rolled resulting in two people being...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light

The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
RIESEL, TX
KWTX

Central Texas police investigate vehicle fire following crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas police department is investigating a vehicle on fire after the driver lost control in a neighborhood. The Wortham Police Department responded at around 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to a vehicle crash in the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM 27. Upon arrival,...
WORTHAM, TX
KCEN

Police arrest man after another man found dead in Mexia hotel

MEXIA, Texas — A man was arrested hours after another man was found shot to death in a hotel early Thursday morning. Police were initially called to the hotel at 1314 East Milam St. just after 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. They found the victim already dead with a gunshot wound.
MEXIA, TX
News Channel 25

Midnight Madness: Baylor falls short in 2 OT thriller with BYU

PROVO, Utah — Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda had spent the last few weeks warning his players about avoiding complacency. As he put it, the Bears had yet to face the storm, and he did not know how they would handle adversity when it reared its head. The Bears...
PROVO, UT

