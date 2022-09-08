Read full article on original website
Related
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
wtaw.com
Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
fox44news.com
Temple woman choked, cigarette forced down throat
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A man already on probation for a family violence assault has been arrested on charges of choking a woman and forcing a lit cigarette down her throat. Temple Police say it happened late Thursday night in the 500 block of West Avenue L. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to this location about 11:00 p.m., and arrived to find a woman crying and looking as if she had been in some kind of physical altercation.
KWTX
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
Learn Some Spooky Texas History on These Small Town Haunted Ghost Tours
Fall is just around the corner, and what better time than Halloween season to dive into the spooky and paranormal. Indeed, in towns throughout Texas, including Jefferson, Bartlett, and Granbury, there are a variety of walking ghost tours that guide guests through a town’s vivid history, touching on dark subjects like murder, shootouts, hangings, suicides, arson, railroad tragedies, and ghost sightings, but also more lighthearted lore, such as a bell from the Alamo turning up in a Seguin hotel and a young ghost who likes to play tag in downtown Bryan.
KWTX
Two separate early morning car crashes leave two deceased
Falls County, Texas (KWTX) - Early this morning emergency crews responded to two separate crashes. The first accident happened at 3:00 am. Sunday morning on County Road 159 near FM 1240. A pickup truck left the roadway at a bridge near Big Creek that rolled resulting in two people being...
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light
The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police. Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post. The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti,...
KWTX
Central Texas police investigate vehicle fire following crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas police department is investigating a vehicle on fire after the driver lost control in a neighborhood. The Wortham Police Department responded at around 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to a vehicle crash in the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM 27. Upon arrival,...
Clerk robbed at gunpoint in Temple aggravated robbery
A clerk was robbed at gunpoint around 8:38 p.m. in Temple on Friday. Police said they are looking for a black male wearing camouflage clothing.
Killeen man in critical condition after he tracked down men who stole vehicle
A Killeen man tracked down three men who stole his vehicle but was shot and left in critical condition in an aggravated assault early Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest man after another man found dead in Mexia hotel
MEXIA, Texas — A man was arrested hours after another man was found shot to death in a hotel early Thursday morning. Police were initially called to the hotel at 1314 East Milam St. just after 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. They found the victim already dead with a gunshot wound.
News Channel 25
Midnight Madness: Baylor falls short in 2 OT thriller with BYU
PROVO, Utah — Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda had spent the last few weeks warning his players about avoiding complacency. As he put it, the Bears had yet to face the storm, and he did not know how they would handle adversity when it reared its head. The Bears...
Comments / 2