ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Watch live: Biden marks 9/11 anniversary at Pentagon

President Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on Sunday at the Pentagon, where he will attend an observance ceremony honoring the 184 people killed in the 2001 attack on the building and deliver remarks. The ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m....
POTUS
The Hill

GOP senators led by Graham slam Trump Jan. 6 pardon promise

Former President Trump’s promise to grant pardons to the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is running into strong opposition from Senate Republicans. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s closest allies, told The Hill that granting pardons to Jan. 6 protesters is “a bad idea.”
POTUS
The Hill

Former Trump White House lawyer says chance of him being indicted ‘very high’

A former Trump White House lawyer says he thinks there is a “very high” chance that former President Trump will face an indictment. Ty Cobb, who represented the White House during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign’s contacts with Russia, told CBS News’s “The Takeout” podcast that he believes the former president is likely to face legal consequences for actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Live Video#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
The Hill

Biden continues to stiff-arm the press

“Journalists uncover the truth, check the abuse of power, and demand transparency from those in power. They are indispensable. And, at a time when the truth is increasingly under attack, our need for accurate, fact-based reporting, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater.”. That was President Biden in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

Changes spark chatter of CNN shifting to the right

Major changes at CNN in recent weeks have sparked chatter in media and political circles that the network’s new corporate ownership is pulling it to the political right. CNN strongly denies such a change is taking place, saying it is entirely focused on objective journalism. But recent high profile...
POLITICS
The Hill

Why Barr is breaking from Trump — and the GOP — over Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has emerged as one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy over his handling of sensitive materials, underscoring the growing divide between the former president and his onetime staunch ally. Barr has become a regular presence...
POTUS
The Hill

New Hampshire House primary emerges as GOP proxy war

One of the last Republican House primaries of the midterm cycle has emerged as a proxy battle between House GOP leaders and factions of the Republican party. Candidates vying to face vulnerable Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District are jockeying over how Trumpy and conservative they are, as millions of outside dollars are being poured into the race and attacks have gotten personal in the run-up to the Tuesday primary.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Texas rep presents convicted Jan. 6 rioter with flag from US Capitol

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) presented a flag from the U.S. Capitol on Friday to Simone Gold, who was sentenced to 60 days in prison for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Gold, who founded the anti-COVID-19 restriction group America’s Frontline Doctors and promoted the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine as...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kamala Harris says threat from within US makes US ‘weaker’

Vice President Harris said during an interview broadcast on Sunday that she believes that the threat within the U.S. makes the nation “weaker.”. “I think that it is a threat. I think it is very dangerous. I think it is very harmful and it makes us weaker,” Harris told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” during a discussion on domestic threats.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

689K+
Followers
81K+
Post
506M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy