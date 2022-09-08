ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

irishsportsdaily.com

GAME THREAD | Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame

Marshall (1-0) at No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) Notre Dame Stadium | 2:30 p.m. ET | NBC | Notre Dame -20.5 | O/U: 50.0. Game Week Articles | Roster| Depth Chart | Schedule | Visit List. OVER THE HUMP. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman didn’t hide his excitement to...
irishsportsdaily.com

Michael Mayer Ready to Lead Notre Dame Through Adversity

Football is an emotional game. Notre Dame is experiencing the lows of college football after Saturday’s loss to Marshall to open the home schedule. Notre Dame captain Jarrett Patterson was visibly upset following the loss and fellow captain Michael Mayer saw it, but he also felt the pain walking off the field.
irishsportsdaily.com

No Moral Victories for Notre Dame & TE Kevin Bauman

Notre Dame tight end Kevin Bauman didn’t hold back on Tuesday as the Irish started preparations for Marshall. The New Jersey native wasn’t pleased with last weekend’s loss to Ohio State and made it clear the Irish weren’t sulking and going to work to get in the win column.
