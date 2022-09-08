Read full article on original website
Saturday Ferrari Challenge races prove dramatic at Sonoma
Ferrari Challenge took to the hills of Sonoma for the final North American weekend of its 2022 championship. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ferrari Challenge competition worldwide, drivers reveled in the cooler conditions that swept up through the San Francisco Bay after a sweltering week of testing. That being said,...
'I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency' - Power
Will Power played the self-described “long game” in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, and it paid off at Laguna Seca on Sunday when he joined the ranks of two-time champions. “I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency,” said Power, who claimed his solitary victory of...
Rasmussen closes Indy Lights season at Laguna Seca with second victory
Christian Rasmussen finished his rookie season with a flag-to-flag victory in the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey race 2 on Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Rasmussen, from Denmark, earned his second victory of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season in the No. 28 Road to Indy/Stellrecht entry fielded by Andretti Autosport. He started from the pole and led all 35 laps after finishing second in the first race of the weekend doubleheader Saturday.
VIDEO: Laguna Seca IndyCar pre-race report
Some championship points scenarios, a Sunday emergency in the paddock, a secret meeting between warring teams, silly season notes, crowd size update, and farewells to get you ready for the IndyCar title showdown with RACER’s Marshall Pruett. Watch below or click here.
New deal for Power next on Penske checklist
Team Penske has two of its three NTT IndyCar Series drivers in Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin locked into long-term contracts. Next on the list, according to Roger Penske, is his championship leader Will Power. “We just did Scotty and we’re on a long-term contract with Josef right now,” Penske...
Neuville triumphs as Hyundai takes 1-2-3 at Acropolis Rally Greece
Thierry Neuville secured victory at EKO Acropolis Rally Greece on Sunday afternoon, leading a historic 1-2-3 finish for the Hyundai i20 N. The Belgian driver seized the top spot early on Saturday after nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb retired with alternator failure. From that moment onwards he never looked back.
IN-CAR VIDEO: Ride in the 488 Challenge Evo at Sonoma
Ride along with Aaron Weiss (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) as he takes us for a lap along the 2.52 mile Sonoma Raceway circuit in his Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo.
De Vries replaces Albon for Italian GP
Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 racing debut at the Italian Grand Prix as he replaces Alex Albon after the Williams driver required surgery for appendicitis. Albon had looked strong throughout Friday practice at Monza but felt unwell overnight and was taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning. That led to Williams calling on de Vries (pictured above) to replace Albon, with the Dutchman having driven the FW44 in Spain earlier this year and took part in FP1 for Aston Martin on Friday.
Marks wins at rainy Watkins Glen as Dyson clinches TA championship
In his first TA class start of the 2022 season, Justin Marks won the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International in a rain-filled event where the new Pirelli 18-inch rain tire made its impressive debut. Marks started the race from the pole and led every treacherous lap in the wet. Second-place finisher Chris Dyson, who has led the point standings since the season opener at Sebring International Raceway, officially clinched the 2022 TA championship.
Chevrolet secures IndyCar manufacturers crown
Chevrolet has reclaimed the coveted NTT IndyCar Series’ manufacturers championship. Clinched at the recent round at World Wide Technology Raceway, the winners of six consecutive titles from 2012-17 overtook its rivals at Honda with 10 victories this season across the first 15 races. An 11th win was added last weekend in Portland, which emphasized the dominance Chevy and its partners at Ilmor Engineering have authored with its 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.
Horner explains Red Bull view of why Porsche deal fell through
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that negotiations failed to protect his team’s independence from “bureaucracy.”. Porsche and Red Bull had been in negotiations regarding a partnership from 2026 onwards for some time, but...
Power seals IndyCar title; Palou claims Laguna win
Will Power won the championship, Alex Palou won the race and Josef Newgarden came close to upstaging both of them in a frantic NTT IndyCar Series title-decider at Laguna Seca. The No. 12 Team Penske Chevy started from pole and Power really only needed to not have anything go too far sideways in order to claim the Astor Cup for the second time of his career. But when the time came, the biggest threat among his four rivals proved to be the one that started the day with arguably the greatest disadvantage: Newgarden had lined up on the back row of the grid after a mistake at the start of qualifying yesterday.
Hints of reconciliation after Palou's strong finish
Alex Palou’s career-best performance at Laguna Seca was another reminder of how dangerous the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series champion can be when he has a car underneath him that’s capable of winning. The Spaniard toyed with the opposition on Sunday, leaving Josef Newgarden, the season’s king of victories,...
Kobayashi grabs home pole for Toyota
Toyota Gazoo Racing team boss and driver Kamui Kobayashi took pole on home soil ahead of the 6 Hours of Fuji, the championship’s first race in Japan since the start of the pandemic. Kobayashi’s best time in the No. 7 GR010 HYBRID was a 1m29.234s early on, which in...
Verstappen within touching distance of title after Monza win
Max Verstappen romped to an easy victory at the Italian Grand Prix after Ferrari gambled away Charles Leclerc’s lead on a two-stop strategy. Leclerc had got away from pole position easily to control the first part of the race while Verstappen worked to recover from seventh on the grid. The Dutchman dispatched the task rapidly, rising to third after two laps and second on lap 5, but he couldn’t close down Leclerc for the lead. Both drivers were on the soft tire, on which their cars were equally suited.
Verstappen salutes ‘amazing’ Red Bull form, shrugs off boos
Max Verstappen praised his Red Bull Racing team for its “amazing” run of form after winning his fifth race in a row despite starting seventh at the Italian Grand Prix. The championship leader has won three of the past four races despite starting from lowly grid positions, securing victory from 10th in Budapest, 14th at Spa-Francorchamps and now seventh in Monza. As he moves within striking distance of his second drivers’ championship with six rounds remaining, Verstappen says Red Bull needs to enjoy the run it’s on.
Technical updates: Italian GP
Seven of the 10 Formula 1 teams have made changes for the Italian Grand Prix as they look to adopt low-drag setups. All of the updates being brought to Monza are circuit-specific to deal with the track’s long straights and high top speeds, with the majority of teams focusing on the rear of cars. The top three teams have all taken slightly different approaches, with Red Bull bringing a new rear wing, Ferrari a new beam wing and Mercedes the only one of the three to introduce a different front wing to help balance the car, given an updated rear wing.
Mercedes doesn't deserve to start on front row - Russell
George Russell says he doesn’t deserve to be starting the Italian Grand Prix from the front row of the grid despite grid penalties promoting him. Mercedes has struggled compared to Ferrari and Red Bull at Monza and was fifth and sixth in qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton leading his teammate. However, grid penalties for four of the top five mean Russell will start from second place alongside Charles Leclerc, a position he feels his side of the garage didn’t earn.
Ericsson's IndyCar championship hunt boosted by Laguna tire falloff
Marcus Ericsson heads into this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series finale needing to bridge a 39-point gap to championship leader Will Power, but the Swede believes the tricky conditions that greeted the field for Friday’s opening practice session at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will work in his favor. The...
Leclerc says VSC call not a Ferrari error
Charles Leclerc says there was no right choice for Ferrari to make under the early Virtual Safety Car despite a two-stop strategy that left him unable to fight for victory in the Italian Grand Prix. The polesitter led the early part of the race from Max Verstappen, who had climbed...
