Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

A long night of football started early for Southern vs. LSU

All of the goodwill, all of the unity, all of the tailgating and all of the good weather converging on Saturday’s historic football meeting between LSU and Southern couldn’t mask the disparity between the programs. Southern couldn’t even stay in the game for a little while. The...
theadvocate.com

Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars

The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
theadvocate.com

LSU student arrested after walking onto Tiger Stadium field during LSU-Southern game

An LSU student was arrested during Saturday night's game between LSU and Southern University after he walked onto the field in the middle of a play, an LSU spokesperson said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, the student, Marwan Okeil, walked onto the field, where he was apprehended by law enforcement officers providing game security, including State Police troopers and Baton Rouge police officers, and escorted off the field, said Ernie Ballard, LSU's director of media relations.
wbrz.com

Final: LSU Tigers beat Southern Jaguars 65-17

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers take home the win against the Southern Jaguars 65-17. The LSU offense came out the gates fast as quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes for an 18 yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 7-0 over Southern. The ground game continues on LSU's next possession. Former...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener

LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo

It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days. The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship. Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach. Life...
