theadvocate.com
A long night of football started early for Southern vs. LSU
All of the goodwill, all of the unity, all of the tailgating and all of the good weather converging on Saturday’s historic football meeting between LSU and Southern couldn’t mask the disparity between the programs. Southern couldn’t even stay in the game for a little while. The...
theadvocate.com
Record-setting first quarter lifts LSU over Southern in game remembered for the bands
Brian Kelly realized he might have contributed to the problem. As he evaluated himself this week after a messy season-opening loss, Kelly believed he had given LSU’s players too much to think about, making them hesitate. Kelly wanted them to play fast and physical from the beginning of the...
theadvocate.com
Southern vs. LSU: Jim Kleinpeter gives three takes from the game for the Jaguars
The Jaguars fall somewhere in the vast space between Florida Memorial and LSU, and the picture won’t clear up until a few more weeks down the road. The Jaguars didn’t handle the moment very well, and perhaps with all the distractions and hype it was too overwhelming. A turnover on the game’s first play against an angry team coming off a disappointing loss started the Jaguars on a downhill path. They never could never get traction while the game was competitive.
LSU fan casually walks on field, watches full play from behind QB before cops finally move in
An LSU fan didn’t run out on the field Saturday night when the Tigers were playing Southern. He walked. He then watched a play unfold from behind the quarterback as if he were a coach watching a 7-on-7 game. It was surreal, actually. Security didn’t do the typical move of rushing the fan and tackling him.
theadvocate.com
Kick in the pants: Southern’s last-second FG beats LSU against early spread
Were you confident all week LSU would redeem themselves and post a ridiculous score against Southern in their first-ever meeting? With a spread as of Friday night of -49 at Caesars Sportsbook, how could anyone not be confident all night long as the Tigers led 51-0 at halftime and 65-7 a minute into the fourth quarter.
theadvocate.com
LSU student arrested after walking onto Tiger Stadium field during LSU-Southern game
An LSU student was arrested during Saturday night's game between LSU and Southern University after he walked onto the field in the middle of a play, an LSU spokesperson said. Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, the student, Marwan Okeil, walked onto the field, where he was apprehended by law enforcement officers providing game security, including State Police troopers and Baton Rouge police officers, and escorted off the field, said Ernie Ballard, LSU's director of media relations.
wbrz.com
Final: LSU Tigers beat Southern Jaguars 65-17
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers take home the win against the Southern Jaguars 65-17. The LSU offense came out the gates fast as quarterback Jayden Daniels rushes for an 18 yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 7-0 over Southern. The ground game continues on LSU's next possession. Former...
NOLA.com
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
theadvocate.com
Jaguars want to forget LSU game with SWAC opener approaching Saturday
The classic refrain for football teams that have been routed is to have a short memory. That's what Southern plans to do after Saturday’s 65-17 thumping by LSU at Tiger Stadium. It was a disappointing final score in a game Jaguar Nation had dreamed of for decades. There were...
wbrz.com
Sights and sounds from the LSU-Southern tailgate and pre-game celebration
BATON ROUGE - Check out some of the sights and sounds from LSU campus Saturday as fans celebrate before the historic match against Southern University.
theadvocate.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
wbrz.com
Tailgaters are already set up the night before the LSU-Southern showdown
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of RVs are already parked near Tiger Stadium on Friday night, with Southern and LSU flags proudly flying in the air. The excitement is at a fever pitch as both fan bases get ready for the first-ever meeting between LSU and Southern football. "This ranks up...
theadvocate.com
Here are Southern's top three players to watch for in Saturday's matchup with LSU
The junior college transfer had an efficient, if brief, start to his Southern career in an 86-0 blasting of Florida Memorial last week. The speedy McCray rushed for 76 yards with a 65-yard touchdown and threw for 79 yards and two scores in one quarter of work in the blowout.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baton Rouge grocery store turns into beer cooler for LSU home opener
LSU football takes priority over everything on Saturdays. Those who live in Baton Rouge understand that better than most. One of the local university grocery stores on campus made sure to be well-equipped for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern, turning its salad bar into a massive beer cooler. Just across the street from Tigers Stadium, the store tossed the salad to the side to make room for brews galore.
LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance
LSU and Southern University got together for two minutes of performance that was a long time coming. The post LSU and Southern marching bands unite city with halftime performance appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, officially visiting LSU Tigers this weekend
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound backcourt star is rated the nation's No. 30 overall prospect, the No. 2 shooting guard and the No. 2 player in the state of Texas, behind only Duncanville ...
CBS Sports
LSU vs. Southern University: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Last Season Records: LSU 6-7; Southern University 4-7 The Southern University Jaguars will square off against the LSU Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Southern University will be strutting in after a win while LSU will be stumbling in from a defeat. The Jaguars kept a...
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo
It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days. The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship. Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach. Life...
SOUTHERN VS. LSU: Submit photos showing your team spirit
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you ready for Southern to take on LSU at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium?. Show us your team spirit by submitting your photos ahead of Saturday night’s kickoff. You may even see your photos on our newscasts.
LSU-Southern live stream (9/10): How to watch online, TV, time
LSU looks to bounce back from a heart-breaking loss to Florida State when it faces Southern on Saturday, Sept. 10. The game will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). New LSU coach Brian Kelly is looking for his first victory. LSU had a lot...
