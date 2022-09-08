ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix announces Halloween 2022 line-up of spooky movie and TV releases

By Emily Garbutt
Netflix has announced its Halloween programming of spooky movies and TV shows, titled 'Netflix and Chills', and there are sure to be a few new additions to our list of the best Netflix horror movies coming soon. The program kicks off on September 9 with End of the Road, a thriller starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris that follows a family being pursued by a killer through the New Mexico desert.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone, adapted from Stephen King's novella of the same name, follows on October 5, and The Midnight Club, the new series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, is being released on October 7.

Flanagan's new series is based on the novels by Christopher Pike and follows a group of terminally ill teenagers residing in a hospice who form the titular Midnight Club, meeting every night to tell each other scary stories. The teens make a pact that whoever is the first to die will attempt to contact the others from beyond the grave – and when one of them does, strange things begin to happen.

The School for Good and Evil, starring Charlize Theron, follows on October 19, while Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities releases on October 25. The anthology series has an all-star ensemble cast including Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, and Sofia Boutella.

And that's not all – the animated movie Wendell & Wild, which is directed by Henry Sellick and co-written by Jordan Peele, will be released on October 28, and Tim Burton's Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday arrives later this fall.

While we wait for the streamer's selection of spooky programming to be released, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.

