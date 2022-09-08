Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2021-2026. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2021-2026. The emerging demand for carbon dioxide injection technologies for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and stringent government standards for greenhouse gas emissions are the key factors driving the market growth. Carbon Capture and Storage or Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) is a technology to combat climate change in which Carbon dioxide (CO2) is captured and then transported where it is stored permanently across depleted hydrocarbon fields and deep saline aquifer formations. The goal of carbon capture and storage is to keep CO2 emissions out of the atmosphere as increased levels of CO2 is the main culprit behind the Greenhouse effect and global warming which has a detrimental effect not only on the environment and also on the economy as a whole. Carbon capture and storage aims at reducing the human carbon footprint. CO2 is mainly produced by the combustion of fossil fuels and is also a major by-product of many industries. Hence, it is vital to get rid of it in a responsible manner as it is a greenhouse gas.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO