electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
The Independent

Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
TheConversationCanada

A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future

The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
Daily Mail

Brits must NEVER face rocketing energy bills again, Liz Truss to pledge as she unveils energy revolution that will will freeze bills at £2,500, launch a new dash for North Sea gas, and restart fracking

Liz Truss has vowed to take 'immediate action' to combat the ever-worsening fuel crisis so that Britons paying exorbitant energy bills are 'not in this position again.'. The new Prime Minister is set to freeze fuel bills, end the fracking ban and signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea on Thursday as part of her energy revolution.
Sourcing Journal

Singaporean Textile Giant Invests in Closed-Loop Recycling

Royal Golden Eagle (RGE), a global group of resource-based manufacturing companies that includes viscose fiber producers Sateri and Asia Pacific Rayon, is developing urban-fit, closed-loop textile-to-textile recycling solutions through the newly formed RGE-NTU Sustainable Textile Research Center (RGE-NTU SusTex). This is a five-year research collaboration between RGE and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore to accelerate innovation in textile recycling that can be deployed in urban settings. The research center will develop new technologies to recycle textile waste into fiber and create next-generation eco-friendly and sustainable textiles. The move comes amid the tightening of waste import bans in countries such as China, India and...
The Associated Press

ATLANT 3D Nanosystems Secures 15M USD Investments to Enable Atomic Layer Advanced Manufacturing for Electronics

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- ATLANT 3D Nanosystems (ATLANT 3D), today announced the closure of their capital raise of 15M USD. The round was led by UK venture capital firm West Hill Capital and further supported by existing investors including leading Japanese corporation. The funding is the largest joint Series A round in Denmark outside of life sciences and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005049/en/ ATLANT 3D state-of-the-art technology is based on a unique microfluidics chemical reactor, named micronozzle, mounted on a dynamic platform that allows selective area direct atomic layer processing with more than potential 450 different materials with atomic resolution. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com

Three scientists at the cutting edge of new energy solutions

Technology to produce, convert and store energy is central to these researchers’ efforts. Chris Woolston is a freelance journalist in Billings, Montana. Sandy Ong is a freelance writer based in Singapore. You have full access to this article via your institution. To meet global energy needs sustainably, countries must...
Interesting Engineering

Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district

Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
Washington Examiner

The energy transition must be based in reality

The energy transition is in full swing, with governments, financiers, and even the fossil fuel industry investing in emission reductions and low-carbon technologies to the tune of $755 billion last year — a 27 % increase from 2020. But investing in new technologies does not mean we should rush to unplug the reliable resources that ensure power grids operate effectively through extreme weather and spikes in demand.
Benzinga

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 29.1% (2021-2026)

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2021-2026. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2021-2026. The emerging demand for carbon dioxide injection technologies for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and stringent government standards for greenhouse gas emissions are the key factors driving the market growth. Carbon Capture and Storage or Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) is a technology to combat climate change in which Carbon dioxide (CO2) is captured and then transported where it is stored permanently across depleted hydrocarbon fields and deep saline aquifer formations. The goal of carbon capture and storage is to keep CO2 emissions out of the atmosphere as increased levels of CO2 is the main culprit behind the Greenhouse effect and global warming which has a detrimental effect not only on the environment and also on the economy as a whole. Carbon capture and storage aims at reducing the human carbon footprint. CO2 is mainly produced by the combustion of fossil fuels and is also a major by-product of many industries. Hence, it is vital to get rid of it in a responsible manner as it is a greenhouse gas.
The Associated Press

Trukera™ Medical Launches New ScoutPro™ Osmolarity System

SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Trukera™ Medical last week announced a corporate rebranding to reflect the company’s expanded vision and strategic growth plans targeting broader unmet needs in corneal health. Today, Trukera Medical unveiled the first product under the new company name, the ScoutPro™ Osmolarity System. Designed to help advance corneal health decisions for today’s busy eye care practices, ScoutPro is the first and only portable osmometer in the U.S. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005227/en/ ScoutPro™ Osmolarity System (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com

With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations

With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
American Council on Science and Health

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors

In the last half-century, commercial nuclear power plants have gone from large to huge to gargantuan – it’s not uncommon for a nuclear power station to contain multiple reactors that each produce over 1000 MW (megawatts) of electricity from correspondingly large and complex reactors – a single nuclear generating station with four 1000 MW reactor plants is cranking out 4 GigaWatts of electricity – nearly 100 GW hours of electrical energy daily - enough to supply the electrical consumption of a city of several hundred thousand. However, four reactors of this size will cost billions of dollars, require at least a decade to construct (and still more time to overcome legal challenges and other obstacles raised by anti-nuclear activists and those who don’t want a power plant like this in their backyards), and requires teams of highly skilled operators, supervisors, technicians, engineers, regulators, and others to build and operate.
