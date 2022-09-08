Read full article on original website
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
CNBC
The world's biggest offshore wind farm is now fully operational
Hornsea 2 is situated in waters roughly 89 kilometers off the coast of Yorkshire, England. According to Danish energy firm Orsted, it has a capacity of more than 1.3 gigawatts. The U.K. is home to a mature offshore wind sector that looks set to expand in the coming years. A...
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
Brits must NEVER face rocketing energy bills again, Liz Truss to pledge as she unveils energy revolution that will will freeze bills at £2,500, launch a new dash for North Sea gas, and restart fracking
Liz Truss has vowed to take 'immediate action' to combat the ever-worsening fuel crisis so that Britons paying exorbitant energy bills are 'not in this position again.'. The new Prime Minister is set to freeze fuel bills, end the fracking ban and signal a new era of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea on Thursday as part of her energy revolution.
China’s mysterious space nuclear reactor allegedly can power 10 International Space Stations
Last November, South China Morning Post reportedly announced that China was indeed developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions. Two researchers involved in the project confirmed that the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed, and some critical components were built. Now, SpaceNews has reported...
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
Extreme Weather is Weakening U.S. Hydropower and Stressing Energy Grids
The U.S. is losing hydropower as reservoirs dry up, stressing an electrical grid that already buckles in extreme weather
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
Nature.com
Three scientists at the cutting edge of new energy solutions
Technology to produce, convert and store energy is central to these researchers’ efforts. Chris Woolston is a freelance journalist in Billings, Montana. Sandy Ong is a freelance writer based in Singapore. You have full access to this article via your institution. To meet global energy needs sustainably, countries must...
Dubai will be home to the world’s largest net-zero carbon urban tech district
Architectural practice URB has been commissioned to engineer the world’s largest Urban Tech District along the Al Jaddaf Creekside in Dubai. “Rising population, urbanization and impacts of climate change are increasing the need for cities to be resilient, liveable and smart. Thus the creation of sustainable cities is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. This requires planners with experience in designing and delivering sustainable communities,” says URB on its website.
Washington Examiner
The energy transition must be based in reality
The energy transition is in full swing, with governments, financiers, and even the fossil fuel industry investing in emission reductions and low-carbon technologies to the tune of $755 billion last year — a 27 % increase from 2020. But investing in new technologies does not mean we should rush to unplug the reliable resources that ensure power grids operate effectively through extreme weather and spikes in demand.
Benzinga
Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 29.1% (2021-2026)
Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2021-2026. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market size is forecast to reach US$25.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 29.1% during 2021-2026. The emerging demand for carbon dioxide injection technologies for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) and stringent government standards for greenhouse gas emissions are the key factors driving the market growth. Carbon Capture and Storage or Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) is a technology to combat climate change in which Carbon dioxide (CO2) is captured and then transported where it is stored permanently across depleted hydrocarbon fields and deep saline aquifer formations. The goal of carbon capture and storage is to keep CO2 emissions out of the atmosphere as increased levels of CO2 is the main culprit behind the Greenhouse effect and global warming which has a detrimental effect not only on the environment and also on the economy as a whole. Carbon capture and storage aims at reducing the human carbon footprint. CO2 is mainly produced by the combustion of fossil fuels and is also a major by-product of many industries. Hence, it is vital to get rid of it in a responsible manner as it is a greenhouse gas.
pv-magazine-usa.com
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations
With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors
In the last half-century, commercial nuclear power plants have gone from large to huge to gargantuan – it’s not uncommon for a nuclear power station to contain multiple reactors that each produce over 1000 MW (megawatts) of electricity from correspondingly large and complex reactors – a single nuclear generating station with four 1000 MW reactor plants is cranking out 4 GigaWatts of electricity – nearly 100 GW hours of electrical energy daily - enough to supply the electrical consumption of a city of several hundred thousand. However, four reactors of this size will cost billions of dollars, require at least a decade to construct (and still more time to overcome legal challenges and other obstacles raised by anti-nuclear activists and those who don’t want a power plant like this in their backyards), and requires teams of highly skilled operators, supervisors, technicians, engineers, regulators, and others to build and operate.
Nissan Will Use Old Leaf EV Batteries To Help Power Australian Factory
NissanRenewable energy will be paired with storage in an effort to reduce emissions and save on energy costs.
