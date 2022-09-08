As New Balance continues to shine in the sneaker game, it has tapped into the industry’s trends, especially with its growing list of collaborators and silhouettes. 2022’s rollout of the New Balance 9060 is the perfect example of this. First, the sneaker was revealed in a major collaboration with Joe Freshgoods, then it went on to feature during Mowalola’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. New Balance has since proceeded to capitalize on this momentum and positioning with the launch of many in-house colorways.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO