ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Injury Diagnosis For Dak Prescott

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be out for a while. Jerry Jones announced on Sunday evening that Prescott is going to need surgery following his injury against the Buccaneers. It's unclear when he'll be back. "Dak Prescott (hand) will be out for a while, according to Jerry Jones....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo

It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days. The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship. Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach. Life...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Lombardi Trophy#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Pittsburgh Steelers
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Makes School History

With Scott Frost's ousting as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers today, Mickey Joseph takes over as the new interim head coach. And he's made some unique history in the process. According to Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, Joseph makes history as the first African-American head coach in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Moment

On ESPN's First Take today, Stephen A. Smith made another embarrassing mistake regarding the NFL. He suggested the Los Angeles Chargers would score the most point this week. "I'm gonna go with the Chargers (to score the most points in the division)... Justin Herbert, (Mike) Williams, Keenan Allen!" Stephen A. said.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday

In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy