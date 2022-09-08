Read full article on original website
The GameCube Puzzle Platformer You Likely Never Played
The Gamecube might not be the Nintendo console that stands above the rest, but it does have its positives. With massive titles like "Super Smash Bros. Melee" and hidden gems like "I-Ninja," the Gamecube had a lot to offer at the time. In fact, there were some games that took hundreds of hours to beat on the Gamecube, which is longer than many games that have been released 20 years later.
Disney Makes a Bold Move to Knock Off Nintendo's Biggest Franchise
Walt Disney (DIS) has very few rivals when it comes to families. The company offers a brand of entertainment that generally spans all ages. That's part of what has made the Disney+ streaming service so popular, and it's a major driver for its theme parks. Disney World and Disneyland attract...
ComicBook
GTA 6 Hype Is Getting to Former Nintendo Boss
Millions of people are waiting with bated breath for Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like the hype is even getting to former Nintendo of America executive Reggie Fils-Aimé. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment thanks to its amazing sandbox gameplay, well-written stories, and captivating worlds. Grand Theft Auto V is the second best selling game of all-time behind Minecraft, which is even more impressive given how the latter has released on almost every relevant console, mobile devices, and PC. Rockstar's crime epic has managed to sustain an unprecedented amount of momentum for nearly 9 years thanks to the success of GTA Online, but that long-running success has left people anxiously awaiting the next entry in the series.
IGN
Gargoyles Is Getting a Video Game Remaster
During today's Disney and Marvel Games Showcase, we learned about a curious remaster that you might have missed during the event if you blinked: Gargoyles. We're getting a Gargoyles Remaster. Developed by Empty Clip Studios (which most recently worked on the Streets of Rage and Yakuza mash-up Streets of Kamurocho),...
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
CD Projekt Red Announces That Cyberpunk 2077 Is Ending Production On The PlayStation 4 And Xbox One
Cyberpunk 2077’s PS4 and Xbox One versions will no longer receive updates, according to CD Projekt Red, who also confirmed that upcoming developments the recently unveiled Phantom Liberty—will only be made available on PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X|S. They’ll concentrate their efforts and funds on the...
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?
For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
Best Free Games for Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest 2022
While you've had to drop some cash to get an Oculus Quest, you don't have to pay for every game. From shooters, to coasters, to space flight battles, here are the best free games for the Oculus Quest.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator
Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
ComicBook
Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.
knowtechie.com
Meta to show off high-end Quest headset on October 11
Meta has announced the date for its annual AR and VR conference for 2022. Starting on October 11, Meta Connect will showcase the company’s progress toward the metaverse. The keynote event will be broadcast on October 11 at 1 pm ET, and Meta says it’s a “can’t-miss” event. Will this be when Meta unveils “Project Cambria,” the high-end virtual reality headset it’s been working on? It’s a perfect time, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been teasing the headset for months.
Valve's adorable Steam Deck mascot is my new best friend
Valve unveiled its new mascot ahead of the Tokyo Game Show next week. And as someone who loves mascots and closely follows the hijinx of the Phillie Phanatic (opens in new tab) and Orbit from the Houston Astros (opens in new tab), I couldn't be happier. According to a tweet...
dotesports.com
The Splatoon 3 community is in agreement that Shooters reign supreme… but one weapon remains abysmal
Splatoon 3 has been out for a few days now, with players grinding up the ranked ladder to S+ and seeing what the stacked weapon library offers. May you be a fan of the new weapons, the old school Dualies, or a fan of the hollow bucket. There is a weapon and playstyle to fit any Inkling and Octoling. That doesn’t mean that every weapon is good, however.
Sony’s new PS5 is a ‘complete internal redesign’ compared to its older versions
Sony has completely redesigned the inside of its PlayStation 5 as it launches a new version of the console.The 1200-series PS5 replaces the previous 1100-series, which was the second version of the PS5, and the new console is approximately 450 grams lighter.YouTuber Austin Evans, who posted a teardown of the new console, said that “almost every part of this PS5 has been touched”. Sony has made changes to the SSD housing, the main cooling fan, and replaced the motherboard – to the extent that there is now a smaller heatsink and a new heatpipe inside the PS5.“It’s basically a full...
NME
Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ MMO was canned due to Tencent complications
Amazon Game Studios, Amazon’s game development arm, was set to release a free-to-play Lord of the Rings MMO this year. However, the project was canceled in April last year, with reports at the time claiming that this was caused by a dispute with Tencent. Amazon Games president Christoph Hartmann...
Digital Trends
New Netflix game Lucky Luna is Pac-Man meets Wario Land
Have you ever played a new game that feels entirely fresh while simultaneously hitting a nostalgic nerve? A new game that just released but unlocks some memories of old titles you haven’t played in years?. That’s what happened to me when I tried Lucky Luna, a new mobile game...
dotesports.com
Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
