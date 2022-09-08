Read full article on original website
2news.com
Forward progress stopped on 8-10 acre brush fire east of Sparks
Crews with the Sparks Fire Department have stopped forward progress on a 8-10 acre brush fire burning east of Sparks. The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the hills east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Crews are currently mopping up any...
2news.com
8-10 Acre Brush Fire Stopped East Of Sparks
Officials say they suspect the fire was started by target shooters. A preliminary investigation reports that the fire started from target shooting in the area.
2news.com
Railroad Tie Yard Fire Near Hazen fully contained; cause under investigation
A fire that started at a railroad tie yard near Hazen, east of Fernley has been fully contained. Omaha Track experienced a fire at their facility in Hazen, shortly after 4 p.m. (PDT) September 8, 2022. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene including The Fallon & Churchill Volunteer Fire...
2news.com
Stage 2 Air Pollution Emergency Episode Announced due to Mosquito Fire
Due to the Mosquito Fire burning west of Lake Tahoe, the Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) has issued a Stage 2 Emergency Episode. This means that air quality in the Reno-Sparks area is expected to get progressively worse at times Saturday evening and Sunday.
Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration
Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
FOX Reno
Railroad ties go up in flames near Hazen, cause unhealthy air quality
HAZEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Churchill County School District schools will be open on Thursday with added precautions in place. School officials ask parents and students not to arrive too early at bus stops and and not to arrive at school before the scheduled time for elementary schools and before 7:50 at middle and high school because there is a limited capacity to house students indoors under supervision before that time.
How bad does the air have to get for Washoe County School District to call a smoke day on Monday?
The air in Reno would have to get much worse than it has been all weekend for the Washoe County School District to call a smoke day on Monday. For school to be canceled, the air quality index would have to climb to above 300 and be in the maroon color range, with...
2news.com
Lane Reductions on Mt. Rose Highway for NDOT's Incline Village Highway Improvements
Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, drivers will see lane closures and travel delays on upper Mt. Rose Highway (State Route 431) as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues enhancements to State Routes 431 and 28 near Incline Village. NEW LANE CLOSURES. Lane closures with up to 30-minute travel delays will be...
Nevada Appeal
Potentially ‘hazardous’ air warning issued for Carson City
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is forecasting air quality in Northern Nevada to reach “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” levels Thursday afternoon due to wildfire smoke blowing in from the Mosquito Fire in Northern California, according to a news release. NDEP advises the public to monitor...
Smoke from California’s Mosquito Fire has drifted as far as the East Coast
"It's not as thick as it is here, but it has traveled across the entire United States," a forecaster with the National Weather Service said.
2news.com
International experts descend to Reno to discuss efficient transportation methods
Separated bike paths in downtown Reno are the first of their kind in the state and revitalizing the area by bringing more people and families to the area daily. But with more people on bikes and scooters, there are challenges - challenges that cities around the world have faced and resolved.
2news.com
Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances
After a brief break from the thick smoke, more smoke has moved into the Truckee Meadows and is expected to stick around throughout much of Monday. The air quality will likely get worse as well, reaching unhealthy levels throughout the Reno area. Not much has changed with the forecast, still...
'Very unhealthy' air likely for Reno; hazy to smoky skies forecast for Great Reno Balloon Race
The Reno and Tahoe areas will see periods of “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” air quality Thursday afternoon as another wave of heavy smoke blows into the area, according to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. And that smoke will likely stick around for the weekend, possibly impacting the upcoming Great Reno Balloon Race. ...
Record-Courier
Visibility drops to a mile as smoke pours into Valley
Visibility in Minden dropped briefly to a mile after smoke from a fire burning 50 miles due west of Carson Valley sent air quality into unhealthy levels on Thursday. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed visibility started dropping rapidly at 3:40 p.m. as smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured over the Sierra. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
mynews4.com
Deadly crash slows traffic on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a crash involving two cars on Interstate 80 in Reno Thursday morning. The crash was reported on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave. just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 8. Trooper Amanda Powell with Nevada State Police...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Friday night lights fans will find out today whether the smoke will cancel the Tigers match-up with the Reno Huskies in Reno. Smoke conditions in Reno this morning are slightly better than Carson Valley. Individual school districts are being left to make that call, according to the sports guys.
Wildfire sending smoke into Nevada continues to grow; cooler temps, possible rain on the way
The California wildfire sending smoke into Northern Nevada quadrupled in size overnight Thursday and is still uncontained Friday. The Mosquito Fire burning near Oxbow Reservoir in El Dorado and Placer counties was estimated around 6,870 acres as of 10:30 Thursday morning. By 10 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire estimated it at more than 23,000 acres. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
Comments / 2