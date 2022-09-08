ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2news.com

Forward progress stopped on 8-10 acre brush fire east of Sparks

Crews with the Sparks Fire Department have stopped forward progress on a 8-10 acre brush fire burning east of Sparks. The fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the hills east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Crews are currently mopping up any...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Sparks air quality: Wildfire smoke prompts Stage 2 emergency declaration

Local air quality officials declared a Stage 2 Emergency Episode ahead of the weekend as smoke continued to pour into Northern Nevada from the Mosquito Fire. The Washoe County Health District's Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) declared the emergency on Friday afternoon. The index for fine particulate matter is expected to surpass 100 on Saturday, indicating...
FOX Reno

Railroad ties go up in flames near Hazen, cause unhealthy air quality

HAZEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Churchill County School District schools will be open on Thursday with added precautions in place. School officials ask parents and students not to arrive too early at bus stops and and not to arrive at school before the scheduled time for elementary schools and before 7:50 at middle and high school because there is a limited capacity to house students indoors under supervision before that time.
Nevada Appeal

Potentially ‘hazardous’ air warning issued for Carson City

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection is forecasting air quality in Northern Nevada to reach “very unhealthy” to “hazardous” levels Thursday afternoon due to wildfire smoke blowing in from the Mosquito Fire in Northern California, according to a news release. NDEP advises the public to monitor...
2news.com

Record Breaking Heat to Smoky Skies and Rain Chances

After a brief break from the thick smoke, more smoke has moved into the Truckee Meadows and is expected to stick around throughout much of Monday. The air quality will likely get worse as well, reaching unhealthy levels throughout the Reno area. Not much has changed with the forecast, still...
Record-Courier

Visibility drops to a mile as smoke pours into Valley

Visibility in Minden dropped briefly to a mile after smoke from a fire burning 50 miles due west of Carson Valley sent air quality into unhealthy levels on Thursday. Minden-Tahoe Airport showed visibility started dropping rapidly at 3:40 p.m. as smoke from the Mosquito Fire poured over the Sierra. The...
KOLO TV Reno

Virginia City Gravestones Vandalized

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Smoke and haze will continue at times through the weekend, depending on activity of the Mosquito Fire. The heat will finally break over the next few days, with average to below-average temperatures and a few showers likely by early next week. -Jeff.
Record-Courier

The Sept. 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Friday night lights fans will find out today whether the smoke will cancel the Tigers match-up with the Reno Huskies in Reno. Smoke conditions in Reno this morning are slightly better than Carson Valley. Individual school districts are being left to make that call, according to the sports guys.
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada National Guard requested for firefighting aid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The National Interagency Fire Center has requested firefighting help from the Nevada National Guard. They have requested the deployment of two C-130 aircraft with firefighting capabilities; one from Reno and another from California. The crews arrived in Boise and will assist with firefighting efforts in the...
