HAZEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Churchill County School District schools will be open on Thursday with added precautions in place. School officials ask parents and students not to arrive too early at bus stops and and not to arrive at school before the scheduled time for elementary schools and before 7:50 at middle and high school because there is a limited capacity to house students indoors under supervision before that time.

CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO