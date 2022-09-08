ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Philadelphia Eagles win-loss predictions for 2022 season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a long offseason of retooling the roster, expectations are high for the Eagles this season. They added A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis and several other difference makers. Ultimately, the Eagles will go as far as Jalen Hurts will take them this season, but the additions...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Patriots add Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Harvey Langi to active roster from practice squad

FOXBORO – Two players are going from the Patriots practice squad to the team's active 53-man roster for Sunday's game against Miami Dolphins. The Patriots announced Saturday that they are adding wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and linebacker Harvey Langi to the roster. The 24-year-old Humphrey was signed by New...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Community Policy