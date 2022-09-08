Read full article on original website
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster
With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
Yankees are gearing up to change Oswaldo Cabrera’s position, again
The New York Yankees have been playing Russian roulette with rookie Oswaldo Cabrera’s defensive alignments. Cabrera has already featured at four different positions, including second base, third base, shortstop, and right field. Interestingly, his most traditional spot at second is the only place he’s committed an error, hosting a...
Ex-MLB pitcher Anthony Varvaro, who became police officer, killed in crash
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired to become a police officer, was killed in a crash while on the way to a 9/11 memorial ceremony, police officials and his former teams said. He was 37. The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said Varvaro was...
The next Michael Harris could be in Atlanta sooner than you think
People constantly want to rank the Braves farm system among the worst in all of baseball, and it’s easy to do when considering all of the unbelievable talent they’ve graduated in the last few seasons. Who really needs a farm system when nearly your entire team is 25 or younger? However, the lack of talent in the minor leagues for the Braves is overblown. Because while they’ve been dealt a disadvantageous hand with their international signings restrictions, they’ve consistently been one of the best teams at drafting and developing, which is why guys like Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom have emerged so quickly.
Willy Adames closing in on Brewers record held by Robin Yount
Home runs are a very exciting part of a baseball game. This year, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames has gone yard 28 times. The franchise record for the highest amount of home runs in a single season by a shortstop is 29. Robin Yount accomplished this during his MVP 1982 season.
Yankees could make surprise call-up with star shortstop dominating in Triple-A
The New York Yankees need another spark, despite coming off of a four-game winning streak. They were demoralized by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a three-game series on Friday night, failing to get anything going offensively. However, there’s reason to believe the Bombers could give their...
Albert Pujols tells Pirates fans to keep home run ball No. 697
If the 2022 season is the last for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols, he's shown nothing but grace and class during his farewell tour. On Sunday, Pujols showed why fans throughout baseball are rooting for his pursuit of 700 home runs. Shortly after hitting home run No. 697...
Terry Francona to return for 2023 season, but won't manage Guardians indefinitely
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has battled health issues in recent years that have kept him away from the dugout. Those issues also have the 63-year-old giving serious thought to his future. Francona said he intends to return for the 2023 season, but admitted that the job is getting “harder”...
