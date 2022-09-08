ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

The Eagles finally have a returner for opener vs. Lions

Return specialist Britain Covey’s first priority when he joined the Eagles wasn’t to show off his explosiveness or try to break off some electrifying returns. Catch the ball. And worry about the rest later. “That’s kind of what it was in college,” Covey said. “The first thing I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy