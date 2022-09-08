Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz are among those taking grid penalties at the Italian Grand Prix as the number of drivers starting low down grows again. After a number of grid penalties were confirmed by teams on Thursday, Red Bull added its name to the list when FP1 got underway at Monza, with Verstappen taking a five-place grid penalty for a further new internal combustion engine (ICE) and Perez 10 places for the same part as it is the first time he has exceeded his allocation. Verstappen had already exceeded the limit in Belgium and each subsequent breach carries a smaller penalty.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO