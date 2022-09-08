ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

BBC

Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
racer.com

Verstappen, Perez and Sainz take grid penalties at Monza

Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz are among those taking grid penalties at the Italian Grand Prix as the number of drivers starting low down grows again. After a number of grid penalties were confirmed by teams on Thursday, Red Bull added its name to the list when FP1 got underway at Monza, with Verstappen taking a five-place grid penalty for a further new internal combustion engine (ICE) and Perez 10 places for the same part as it is the first time he has exceeded his allocation. Verstappen had already exceeded the limit in Belgium and each subsequent breach carries a smaller penalty.
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This Barn-Find Racer Helped Build Bruce McLaren’s Legacy

On September 17, Bonhams will present an important and historic sports-racing two-seater at the Goodwood Revival Collectors’ Sale in Chichester, Goodwood, UK. As its name implies, the “Transformer” race car morphed over its lifespan, adapting to many specifications throughout the course of its short racing career. Each iteration was meant to meet and beat changing race regulations—which it did, winning at a top level with almost every one of them. With the auction, the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team’s first sports-racing car returns to Goodwood for the first time since its eponymous driver bested Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Denny Hulme...
ESPN

Mattia Binotto: Safety car finish at Monza was 'simply wrong'

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto criticised the FIA for its handling of the final laps of the Italian Grand Prix. Sunday's race finished under safety car conditions as a result of Daniel Ricciardo's late retirement from the race. The safety car was deployed on Lap 48 of 53, but complications moving Ricciardo's stricken car from the side of track meant the grand prix ran out of laps before full racing could resume.
FOX Sports

Binotto sorry for 'Tsunami' remark about F1 driver Tsunoda

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto apologized on Saturday for referring to Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda as “Tsunami.”. Binotto used the word when alluding to Tsunoda in an interview with Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport last week, shortly after the Japanese driver retired for the third time this season at the Dutch Grand Prix.
racer.com

VIDEO: IndyCar championship finale recap

The IndyCar championship is over, Will Power has been crowned, and Alex Palou ran away and hid to claim his first win of the season. RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the race and the fight for the title.
racer.com

VIDEO: Laguna Seca IndyCar pre-race report

Some championship points scenarios, a Sunday emergency in the paddock, a secret meeting between warring teams, silly season notes, crowd size update, and farewells to get you ready for the IndyCar title showdown with RACER’s Marshall Pruett. Watch below or click here.
motor1.com

F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1

Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. The death of the Queen aged 96 on Thursday has prompted a flood of tributes from the world...
racer.com

De Vries replaces Albon for Italian GP

Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 racing debut at the Italian Grand Prix as he replaces Alex Albon after the Williams driver required surgery for appendicitis. Albon had looked strong throughout Friday practice at Monza but felt unwell overnight and was taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning. That led to Williams calling on de Vries (pictured above) to replace Albon, with the Dutchman having driven the FW44 in Spain earlier this year and took part in FP1 for Aston Martin on Friday.
FOX Sports

Mick Schumacher's F1 future in doubt

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Mick Schumacher could have just a few races to save his Formula One career. The son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher was promoted to Haas from the Ferrari Driver Academy, where his contract is set to expire at the end of the year. Schumacher...
racer.com

Mercedes doesn't deserve to start on front row - Russell

George Russell says he doesn’t deserve to be starting the Italian Grand Prix from the front row of the grid despite grid penalties promoting him. Mercedes has struggled compared to Ferrari and Red Bull at Monza and was fifth and sixth in qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton leading his teammate. However, grid penalties for four of the top five mean Russell will start from second place alongside Charles Leclerc, a position he feels his side of the garage didn’t earn.
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen praise F1 debut star Nyck De Vries

MONZA, Italy - Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton praised Nyck de Vries after the Dutchman scored points on his Formula One debut for Williams at the Italian Grand Prix. De Vries had a remarkable 72 hours in Monza. After taking part in Friday practice for Aston Martin, on Saturday morning he was drafted in to complete the race weekend with Williams after Alex Albon fell ill with appendicitis.
racer.com

Horner explains Red Bull view of why Porsche deal fell through

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that negotiations failed to protect his team’s independence from “bureaucracy.”. Porsche and Red Bull had been in negotiations regarding a partnership from 2026 onwards for some time, but...
racer.com

Acropolis Rally momentum swings to Neuville and Hyundai on day 2

Thierry Neuville charged to a lead of almost half a minute as Saturday’s grueling leg shook the field in the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece. One-third of the top-tier crews failed to complete the brutal 148km / 92-mile route on rugged gravel stages near Lamia — but Neuville’s Hyundai Motorsport squad was up to the task and is poised for what could be the manufacturer’s first-ever 1-2-3 result.
racer.com

Porsche confirms Red Bull F1 deal is off

Porsche will not be entering Formula 1 with Red Bull after confirming talks will not continue as the two sides could not agree to partner “on an equal footing.”. Negotiations regarding a partnership have been ongoing for a number of months, with Porsche attracted by the 2026 power unit regulations and budget cap that led to fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi confirming its entry two weeks ago. However, with Red Bull understood to be unwilling to give up too much of its team to the iconic sports car manufacturer, Porsche has now announced the deal is off.
The Independent

Italian Grand Prix LIVE: F1 updates as Max Verstappen wins in Monza with Charles Leclerc and George Russell on podium

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s pit-stop gamble backfired.Ferrari driver Leclerc led Verstappen by two seconds at Monza when Sebastian Vettel broke down after a dozen laps and the virtual safety car was deployed.Leclerc dived into the pits in the hope of making his rubber last to the end, but 125,000 Ferrari hearts sunk in Monza as the Monegasque was forced to concede the lead when he stopped for a second time.Their hopes were revived when a safety car was sent out on lap 46 of 53 after Daniel Ricciardo stopped in his McLaren.But the...
racer.com

Palou leads second Laguna Seca IndyCar practice

Alex Palou provided a shot of encouragement for Chip Ganassi Racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Saturday morning by topping the times in the second practice session ahead of Sunday’s NTT IndyCar Series season finale. Ganassi came into the weekend with both Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon still...
