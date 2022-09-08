Read full article on original website
BBC
Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton says end to Italian GP brought back Abu Dhabi memories: 'How the rules should be'
The 2022 Italian GP was similar to the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP in that there was a Safety Car called with few laps remaining. At Monza, however, the race finished behind the Safety Car - with Max Verstappen beating Charles Leclerc - while in Abu Dhabi, the race was incorrectly restarted with one lap remaining.
Max Verstappen wins Italian GP and Lewis Hamilton makes up incredible ground but race finishes behind safety car
FERRARI'S fans booed and gave the thumbs down as Max Verstappen crossed the line to win the Italian GP - albeit in controversial circumstances. The Red Bull man has now won the last five races in a row to open up a whopping 116 point lead in the championship. It...
Hamilton aims dig at FIA after safety car ending in Monza ‘brings memories back’
Lewis Hamilton damningly observed how the safety car ending of the Italian Grand Prix stood in stark contrast to the conclusion to last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi, where he was denied an eighth title in controversial circumstances. Max Verstappen won in Monza, the race finishing behind a safety...
racer.com
Verstappen, Perez and Sainz take grid penalties at Monza
Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz are among those taking grid penalties at the Italian Grand Prix as the number of drivers starting low down grows again. After a number of grid penalties were confirmed by teams on Thursday, Red Bull added its name to the list when FP1 got underway at Monza, with Verstappen taking a five-place grid penalty for a further new internal combustion engine (ICE) and Perez 10 places for the same part as it is the first time he has exceeded his allocation. Verstappen had already exceeded the limit in Belgium and each subsequent breach carries a smaller penalty.
Car of the Week: This Barn-Find Racer Helped Build Bruce McLaren’s Legacy
On September 17, Bonhams will present an important and historic sports-racing two-seater at the Goodwood Revival Collectors’ Sale in Chichester, Goodwood, UK. As its name implies, the “Transformer” race car morphed over its lifespan, adapting to many specifications throughout the course of its short racing career. Each iteration was meant to meet and beat changing race regulations—which it did, winning at a top level with almost every one of them. With the auction, the Bruce McLaren Motor Racing Team’s first sports-racing car returns to Goodwood for the first time since its eponymous driver bested Jim Clark, Graham Hill and Denny Hulme...
ESPN
Mattia Binotto: Safety car finish at Monza was 'simply wrong'
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto criticised the FIA for its handling of the final laps of the Italian Grand Prix. Sunday's race finished under safety car conditions as a result of Daniel Ricciardo's late retirement from the race. The safety car was deployed on Lap 48 of 53, but complications moving Ricciardo's stricken car from the side of track meant the grand prix ran out of laps before full racing could resume.
FOX Sports
Binotto sorry for 'Tsunami' remark about F1 driver Tsunoda
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto apologized on Saturday for referring to Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda as “Tsunami.”. Binotto used the word when alluding to Tsunoda in an interview with Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport last week, shortly after the Japanese driver retired for the third time this season at the Dutch Grand Prix.
racer.com
VIDEO: IndyCar championship finale recap
The IndyCar championship is over, Will Power has been crowned, and Alex Palou ran away and hid to claim his first win of the season. RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the race and the fight for the title.
racer.com
VIDEO: Laguna Seca IndyCar pre-race report
Some championship points scenarios, a Sunday emergency in the paddock, a secret meeting between warring teams, silly season notes, crowd size update, and farewells to get you ready for the IndyCar title showdown with RACER’s Marshall Pruett. Watch below or click here.
motor1.com
F1 to hold minute’s silence for Queen before Monza FP1
Formula 1’s teams and drivers are to hold a minute’s silence in the Monza pitlane before first free practice at the Italian Grand Prix in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II. The death of the Queen aged 96 on Thursday has prompted a flood of tributes from the world...
racer.com
De Vries replaces Albon for Italian GP
Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 racing debut at the Italian Grand Prix as he replaces Alex Albon after the Williams driver required surgery for appendicitis. Albon had looked strong throughout Friday practice at Monza but felt unwell overnight and was taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with appendicitis on Saturday morning. That led to Williams calling on de Vries (pictured above) to replace Albon, with the Dutchman having driven the FW44 in Spain earlier this year and took part in FP1 for Aston Martin on Friday.
FOX Sports
Mick Schumacher's F1 future in doubt
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Mick Schumacher could have just a few races to save his Formula One career. The son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher was promoted to Haas from the Ferrari Driver Academy, where his contract is set to expire at the end of the year. Schumacher...
racer.com
Mercedes doesn't deserve to start on front row - Russell
George Russell says he doesn’t deserve to be starting the Italian Grand Prix from the front row of the grid despite grid penalties promoting him. Mercedes has struggled compared to Ferrari and Red Bull at Monza and was fifth and sixth in qualifying, with Lewis Hamilton leading his teammate. However, grid penalties for four of the top five mean Russell will start from second place alongside Charles Leclerc, a position he feels his side of the garage didn’t earn.
ESPN
Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen praise F1 debut star Nyck De Vries
MONZA, Italy - Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton praised Nyck de Vries after the Dutchman scored points on his Formula One debut for Williams at the Italian Grand Prix. De Vries had a remarkable 72 hours in Monza. After taking part in Friday practice for Aston Martin, on Saturday morning he was drafted in to complete the race weekend with Williams after Alex Albon fell ill with appendicitis.
racer.com
Horner explains Red Bull view of why Porsche deal fell through
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Porsche was getting ahead of itself believing a deal was almost agreed and that negotiations failed to protect his team’s independence from “bureaucracy.”. Porsche and Red Bull had been in negotiations regarding a partnership from 2026 onwards for some time, but...
racer.com
Acropolis Rally momentum swings to Neuville and Hyundai on day 2
Thierry Neuville charged to a lead of almost half a minute as Saturday’s grueling leg shook the field in the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece. One-third of the top-tier crews failed to complete the brutal 148km / 92-mile route on rugged gravel stages near Lamia — but Neuville’s Hyundai Motorsport squad was up to the task and is poised for what could be the manufacturer’s first-ever 1-2-3 result.
racer.com
Porsche confirms Red Bull F1 deal is off
Porsche will not be entering Formula 1 with Red Bull after confirming talks will not continue as the two sides could not agree to partner “on an equal footing.”. Negotiations regarding a partnership have been ongoing for a number of months, with Porsche attracted by the 2026 power unit regulations and budget cap that led to fellow Volkswagen Group brand Audi confirming its entry two weeks ago. However, with Red Bull understood to be unwilling to give up too much of its team to the iconic sports car manufacturer, Porsche has now announced the deal is off.
Italian Grand Prix LIVE: F1 updates as Max Verstappen wins in Monza with Charles Leclerc and George Russell on podium
Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s pit-stop gamble backfired.Ferrari driver Leclerc led Verstappen by two seconds at Monza when Sebastian Vettel broke down after a dozen laps and the virtual safety car was deployed.Leclerc dived into the pits in the hope of making his rubber last to the end, but 125,000 Ferrari hearts sunk in Monza as the Monegasque was forced to concede the lead when he stopped for a second time.Their hopes were revived when a safety car was sent out on lap 46 of 53 after Daniel Ricciardo stopped in his McLaren.But the...
racer.com
Palou leads second Laguna Seca IndyCar practice
Alex Palou provided a shot of encouragement for Chip Ganassi Racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Saturday morning by topping the times in the second practice session ahead of Sunday’s NTT IndyCar Series season finale. Ganassi came into the weekend with both Marcus Ericsson and Scott Dixon still...
