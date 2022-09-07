This teen has designed a motor that could transform how electric cars are made

This teen has designed a motor that could transform how electric cars are made

Period dramas and historical nonfiction movies are difficult genres to capture. A Reddit user u/ lowtack asked Reddit users what historical event they think should be made into a feature film and the replies are a revelation. From aircraft hijacking conspiracies to defiance against the Nazis, the Reddit thread has it all.

Here are some historical events that would definitely serve as great plots to make Oscar-winning movies.

1. Defiance of Nazis

Reddit user Grey_Gryphon writes, "Syndrome K: In 1943, a hospital in Rome located next to a Jewish ghetto, let Jews fleeing Nazi raids hide there. The professors in charge admitted Jews under the fake diagnosis of 'Syndrome K', described as a highly contagious and dangerous disease. This successfully kept the Nazis out of the quarantine wards and the Jews safe for the duration of the war."

2. The 1904 Olympics

This one would make for a hilarious dark comedy meets sports genre movie. User Hititwitharock writes, "I need a Coen brothers movie of the 1904 Olympic marathon." User fubo in the comments explained, "Over half of the 32 entrants did not finish the marathon. The marathon's first 'winner' got his picture taken with the US President's daughter. Then it turned out that he cheated by hitching a ride in a car. The second 'winner' had been doped with rat poison, and was carried over the finish line by his friends. If he hadn't received immediate medical attention, he would have died on site. Multiple runners, including the winners of the previous two years' Boston Marathons, got lung injuries from dust kicked up by the race officials' cars. The fourth-place finisher got sick on the way, having stolen apples that turned out to be rotten from a nearby orchard. The ninth-place finisher might have placed better if he hadn't been chased off course by wild dogs. One of the organizers believed that 'purposeful dehydration' would help the runners, and had deliberately limited the water sources available to the runners."

via GIPHY

3. The flight passengers who got stuck at the start of WWII

Reddit user bigred49342 writes: "The story of the Pan Am flight that got caught in New Zealand at the start of WWII and couldn't fly back home by going east because it was too dangerous. So instead they took their flying boat and flew west on routes they had to figure out from maps pulled from borrowed encyclopedias, dodging the Japanese, and trying to find enough fuel to keep the plane going. The whole thing took months culminating in taking off from a river in the Congo and having to skim along through a canyon to build up speed since they were too heavy in order to even have a chance of crossing the Atlantic." This story has been turned into a book written along with the captain of the flight called "The Long Way Home," explained the user.

via GIPHY

4. Hijacking conspiracy gone wrong, terribly wrong

User Ok_Kinda_Guy writes: "Auburn Calloway was a Stanford graduate who loved his family, but couldn’t afford to send his kids to college." The user explained that in 1994 Calloway, who flew airplanes for FedEx, devised a plan to die in a plane crash to get insurance money so that his kids could go to college. So he tried to hijack a plane but disguise it as an accident. He boarded the plane prepared with weapons like spear gun and hammers hidden in a guitar case. When he got acquainted with the crew, he went into the cockpit and hit everyone with hammers to make it look like they died from the force of hitting the ground. However, "Calloway f***ed with the wrong crew." After the first officer was semi-unconscious, two other crew members fought back to stop Calloway. The first officer, a "half unconscious pilot," treated the plane like a fighter aircraft and turned it upside down. The story ends with the crew taking a u-turn, an emergency landing and Calloway getting arrested. The crew was never able to fly again commercially because of the injuries they sustained.

via GIPHY

5. The Chinese pirate

The user randomguy987654321 writes: "Unless it's been done already, the life story of Ching Shih." The user continued to explain that Ching Shih was a Chinese prostitute who became the deadliest pirate of all time. "At the height of her power, she commanded over 800 large ships, 1000 smaller vessels, and over 70,000 pirate crew, comprised of both men and women."

6. Robert Smalls

User USCplaya wants a movie on Robert Smalls and writes: "Born into slavery, sent to Charleston at the age of 12 to work, gets a job on a boat, when the Civil War starts he steals the boat and snuggles his family and the family of the other slaves past Fort Sumter and out to the north blockade, becomes a folk hero and meets with Lincoln and Edward Stanton to convince them to allow blacks to join the army, personally recruits thousands of blacks to fight, becomes the first captain of a ship in the navy, wins numerous engagements during his service, wins a seat in the SC house and then the US house, fights against racist groups like the Red Shirts, overcomes false accusations and earns his seat back.... Dude is amazing."

Selma Blair is one of the faces of Gap's Fall 2022 Icons campaign. The campaign, which spotlights American optimism, has opened new doors for the bestselling author. The "Legally Blonde" actress said in an interview with British Vogue , "I never thought that I could model, but here I am, 50 years old and 5ft 4in. Whatever we want to do now is the right time to do it. If you want to be seen, be seen, and if you want to write books, write books." She added, "I’ve been really vulnerable in this world and to know people think of you as relevant, as someone who has made a difference, is a lovely thing."

The campaign has also brought back memories for the actor and helped her realize how far she has come in her journey. When she moved to New York from Michigan to pursue acting, the "Cruel Intentions" actor recalled that she was "really on my own" as a full-time acting student. She had picked up odd jobs working at coffee shops. At the time, she was also working at a Gap store on the Upper East Side. She revealed that she walked 70 blocks to save on train fare to work but was happy that she wore Gap clothes.

She said, "I felt like walking around that town, wearing my loafers and my men's khakis and my white shirt — that I looked pretty damn polished and good." Describing the campaign as a full-circle moment, Blair told PEOPLE , "How smart were they to include me? This makes me so happy. I have not felt happy about photographs or a campaign in this way in a while."

While announcing the campaign, Gap referred to Blair's journey, which she has written about in the critically acclaimed New York Times Bestseller "Mean Baby." Quoting Blair from her memoir, the brand's campaign announcement read, "I took a job folding T-shirts at the Gap on Seventy-Fifth and Lex. I loved folding clothes on the folding board. I loved the Gap pens we won if we sold the most product that day. I loved the employee discount and the tap of the register keys as I printed out gift certificates and ran exchanges. In a way, working at the Gap was the perfect job for me, a place to channel my deep need for organization.”

The author said, "It's my pride. For me, Gap is something I do truly live in and love and to be included in this … it's a day that I'm really happy will live in a campaign." Blair has also survived many ups and downs in her life after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. She had a stem cell transplant in 2019 and had a hard time dealing with the illness that affects all aspects of her life. She experiences "glitches and frailties," which have forced her to rethink even the most basic things, such as how she gets dressed. Blair includes her walking cane in the campaign and adds that dealing with the realities of her MS, even while in remission, is part of her daily routine.

Image Credits: Selma Blair at TIME 100 Health Summit. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images)

Blair also suffers from alopecia and she covers her bald patches with her blonde hair or often wears turbans to hide it. "I'm never embarrassed when I make big, funny, blotto messes. I'm just not anymore. To me, trying means everything now. I used to be a little snobby about that," the actor said. The new Icons campaign features reworked classics in new proportions and organic textiles created using more sustainable Washwell water-saving processes. It also has a wide cast of personalities influencing our society via their own particular style and voice such as Labrinth, Cameron Russell, Lucky Blue Smith and Selma Blair.

On May 24 this year, 19 students and two teachers lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Since then, the journey has been a hard one for parents, children and school staff. This incident is considered the deadliest school massacre in almost a decade and the school building will be demolished, Uvalde's mayor, Don McLaughlin, said during a July city council meeting, according to KSAT-TV . The students of Robb Elementary school will be moving to new schools in the same area now that schools are opening up.

While everyone has been looking forward to the start of the new school year, parents and the traumatized children in Uvalde have been dreading it. Police cars were stationed at every intersection and mothers wiped away tears in the drop-off line, but some children displayed strength and resilience, which is nothing short of extraordinary.

On the first day of the new school year on Tuesday, AJ Martinez, 10 years old, entered his new school building, Flores Elementary, with a big smile on his face and a T-shirt bearing a collage of the teachers and friends he had lost in the shooting. “I slept good. I’m nervous because I’m not used to this school,” AJ shared with CNN . At his new school, AJ said that he was unsure whether he would make any new friends. About three months ago, on May 24, AJ, then 9 years old, left school with a gunshot wound on his thigh and somebody else's blood on his face. He was filled with anxiety and anger about losing his friends and teachers to the Robb Elementary school shooting.

In July, AJ shared that he witnessed the shooter say, "Goodnight" to his teacher as he entered his classroom before he opened fire with an assault-style rifle. AJ also heard police enforcement officers outside in the hallways and saw his friends dying. He was understandably traumatized and angry at these experiences, but his mother, Kassandra Chavez, advised him to stop getting upset and translate the emotion he was feeling into something else. "You have to be strong," Chavez said she would tell him, "Because that's what they would want you to do. Remember them, carry their legacy, like they would want you to do."

Now geared up for his first day at the new school three months after the shooting, the 10-year-old seems very excited, sporting an extremely resilient smile. Chavez does not share her son's strength or her son's smile. She says she's "nervous" and is "just trying to be there supporting him." Chavez honored the victims and everyone who was still alive by donning a "Uvalde Strong" T-shirt. The Robb Elementary maroon and white was worn by a large portion of the employees at AJ's new school as well.

Gilbert Mata, another 10-year-old survivor of the school shooting, is now moving to Flores Elementary school. He was excited to go back to school after his physical wounds had healed. His mother, Corina Camacho, told AP that she is extremely worried. She got Gilbert a phone so she knows where he is at all times. “There’s a certain time he can get his phone out and text us he’s OK,” she told AP after dropping him off, behind doors with new locks, at his new school, Flores Elementary. “That’s like, ‘OK, that’s good. Now I feel better.’”

Earlier this month, a Uvalde survivor Mayah Zamora was honored as the August Hero of the Month at the Houston Astros game where she threw the ceremonial first pitch . Zamora spent 66 days in the hospital, but the anxiety she had stemmed from the fact that the shooter lived very close to her house. At the Astros game, Carlos Correa, the two-time all-star player, announced the financing of a new home for her and her family. The wholesome announcement, alongside the honor she received at the game, was to make her feel safe and comfortable, according to MLB.com . "After everything she went through, the battle she went through ... we want to celebrate life and celebrate her life," Correa said.

After serving for almost 10 years, Eebbers, the TSA's cutest and oldest working bomb-sniffing canine, is retiring. He was the agency's most senior K9, according to NPR . Eebbers shot to fame after he won the TSA's "2022 Cutest Canine Contest" in August.

On Wednesday, his retirement party was a treat-filled send-off at his home station of Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport. At the time of his retirement, the 11-year-old vizsla-Labrador mix was the last of the TSA's Puppy Program dogs still working for the TSA. He was born into the program at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He was given the name Eebbers after American Army Pvt. James Ebbers who passed away in 2002 in Djibouti, Africa, while serving with the 551st Military Police Company (based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky).

"He stays very active every day, even during the cold Minnesota winters, and he loves swimming in any of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes in the summer," according to TSA. Eebbers assisted with security at important sporting events including two Super Bowls, the Indianapolis 500, an NCAA National Championship football game and the Special Olympics World Games, in addition to his role as an airport security canine at MSP sniffing for explosives.

Eebbers and other passenger screening dogs are taught to sniff for explosives or explosive materials among passengers, usually in security checkpoint lines, and to warn their handlers if they smell anything unusual. While they are personable, the agency notes that they are working dogs who should only be touched and fed by their handlers. They are constantly tested to ensure that they are fit for service in crowded airports. "I know that when they're out there on the checkpoint, I feel safer," Marty Robinson, TSA's federal security director for Minnesota told Star Tribune . "Our biggest threat is explosives coming through, and our canine teams are the best defense against that."

"His ability to search out his trained odors amazes me every day," said Jean Carney, Eebbers' handler and lifelong partner. According to Carney, who is also retiring, most dogs leave their high-pressure jobs when they are 7 or 8 years old because of the rigors of the work. "I want him to enjoy his last few years just being a dog," said Carney. Carney said she didn't want Eebbers to retire on a "low note", saying, "It's inevitable he was going to come to a point where he was going to start slowing down and maybe start not being as proficient as he was when he was younger," she said, according to CBS affiliate KENS 5 .

Eebbers and Carney earned their stripes at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas, which annually trains around 325 dogs for the TSA and other agencies. There are more than 1,000 such teams nationally, including eight at MSP, and they add a crucial layer of protection to safeguard the traveling public. Screening dogs like Eebbers is one such squad.

Carney said Eebbers grew more and more mature as he grew up. "He's gentle and polite. This is what he was bred to do." Eebbers seemed to love his job, given how excited he would be for his routine. "At 3:30 a.m. he's waiting at the stairs," ready to go to work, Carney said. Describing Eebbers when he was younger, Carney said "He was such a puppy, so tall and lanky, and he had these great big dark eyes. I thought, 'Man, this dog is going to be a handful.'"

Now on their last day at the job, Eebbers and Carney got some unique surprises at the celebration. His "do not pet" vest was changed out for a regular collar and leash, enabling him to receive pet attention from his co-workers and admirers. He received medals in honor of him and Carney, as well as being showered with stuffed animals and bomb-shaped cakes.

"It was the pinnacle of what we've worked for all of these years. Just to let him be the dog that he deserves to be," Carney told KENS 5. "He's worked so hard all of these years. He's been so dedicated, and such a hard worker and the only thing he asked is [for] that toy."

So, what awaits Eebbers in his post-retirement bliss? First and foremost, Carney says, is a swim in Iowa's Lake Okoboji and a long walk with his sister Etti (who herself is retired from the FBI). There's a lot more for Eebbers and his admirers to look forward to. TSA, for example, will announce the launch of its 2023 Canine Calendar later this year, which will feature Eebbers on the cover!

The beloved children's TV show "Thomas the Tank Engine" has taken a monumental step toward diversifying on-screen representation. Mattel—the U.S. toy giant that acquired the franchise in 2011—announced in a press release Wednesday the introduction of the show's first autistic character, Bruno the Brake Car. The company developed the character with the help of autistic writers and organizations in the United States and Europe, including the Autism Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) and the U.K.'s National Autistic Society, the release states. According to CNN , Bruno will be voiced by autistic actors Chuck Smith (10) and Elliot Garcia (9) in the U.S. and the U.K., respectively.

Expressing his delight at bagging the role, Garcia said he was "really excited and happy" about the popular animated series welcoming autistic characters as a series regular. "He (Bruno) is funny, smart, and he's a very relaxed character. He can get really overwhelmed, he can get worried, and he uses comedy to get past situations," the youngster said of the character. According to Mattel, Bruno is "a joyful, pun-making brake car" who rolls in reverse at the end of the train, "which gives him a unique perspective on the world." The detail-oriented character "enjoys schedules, routine, and knows where all the tracks lead on Sodor," the press release states.

"Bruno has stairs and a lantern on his bright, red exterior that indicate his emotional state, moving when he is excited or cautious. Bruno's best day is one spent with his friends, who love and respect him for who he is, just as he loves them back. Through his on-screen presence, Bruno's rich friendships and important work introduce audiences to a positive, neurodivergent role model," it adds. He also features ear defenders that can puff steam if he feels sensitive to loud noises. The company said it "carefully curated Bruno's character to ensure an accurate fictional representation of an autistic child in the real world."

Zoe Gross, director of advocacy at ASAN, shared that the most important aspect of Bruno's development was getting autistic input from experts throughout the process. "It was great to be able to contribute to that as part of a team of consultants from ASAN. Autistic people have been involved in all aspects of creating Bruno, from us as consultants to writers on the show and Bruno's voice actor—this makes Bruno ring true as an autistic character. I hope that Bruno will provide viewers with meaningful examples of inclusion in everyday life," Gross added.

Christopher Keenan, senior VP and executive producer at Mattel, said that the introduction of Bruno to the iconic "Thomas the Tank Engine" franchise, "organically embraces a global audience that is underrepresented and deserves to be celebrated in children's programming." Tom Purser, from the National Autistic Society, hailed the move as a "real moment for autism." He added: "It's so important everyone sees autistic characters on our screens because there are 160,000 school-age autistic children in the UK and they want to see their stories told. It's also important that non-autistic children get insight and understanding into what it can be like to be autistic."

Young Garcia said he relates on a personal level to Bruno's ear defenders "because if there's a really loud noise, I can't cope. I have to think of new strategies, same as Bruno." Bruno will debut with the premiere of season 26 of "Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go" on September 12 in the U.S. and September 21 in the U.K..

The adorable doorbell cam footage of a young woman bringing her boyfriend home to meet her mom for the first time is spreading smiles across the internet. The 33-second clip recently went viral on Reddit after it was shared on the r/MadeMeSmile forum by u/purple-circle. Since being posted in the subreddit three days ago, the heartwarming video featuring the woman's giddy excitement at introducing her boyfriend to her mom has been upvoted more than 116,000 times. Captioned "Young girl introduces her first boyfriend to her mother," the now-viral clip is sure to bring a smile to your face even on the gloomiest of days.

via GIPHY

The video begins with the woman and her boyfriend walking up to the front door of her mom's house. She is seen carrying a bouquet of flowers in her hands and a wide smile on her face as she rings the doorbell and waits for her mother to respond. "Mommy..," she says in a singsong voice, barely able to contain her excitement. Her mother opens the door without much delay and although she isn't visible in the frame, it is evident from the tone of her voice that she is just as excited and happy for her daughter. "Hi!" she is heard saying enthusiastically. "Look at this! Hi, how are you?" she adds to the young man dating her daughter.

via GIPHY

As she opens the door, the young woman attempts to formally introduce her mom to her boyfriend but adorably fails as she starts jumping up and down giggling. "Mom. This is my boyfriend," she says, to which her mom responds, "Awww..." The young man can't help but grin wide at his girlfriend's happiness and the warm welcome he receives from her mom. "I'm so happy," the mom is heard saying as her daughter goes inside. The video ends with the young woman exclaiming "I have a boyfriend!" and her mom inviting the boyfriend in, saying "Aww... welcome darling. Come in."

via GIPHY

Reddit users couldn't help but gush over all the love captured in the short clip—although many had a lot to say about the boyfriend's choice of outfit for meeting the parents. "Imagine people jumping in excitement because of you. People get excited when I leave the room," commented one Reddit user. "Nothing screams young love like poor decisions all around. The dude for wearing a 'Playboy' shirt to meet his girlfriend's parents for the FIRST time and the girl for being too giddy and in love to kindly suggest perhaps any other t-shirt might be best lol. It's still an adorable video. Brings us all back I'm sure. Or newer parents about to experience the same thing," wrote donorcycle.

"I'm not convinced any past relationships have ever been THAT happy to announce me as their boyfriend. I've never even worn a playboy t-shirt. Maybe that's the problem," commented threaders_lewis. The video has also popped up on other social media platforms over the past few months and the Playboy shirt is winning the boyfriend no favors. "If my daughter brings home a guy with a playboy shirt, me and jr would be having a conversation," tweeted @curtis_neveu.

When Ben Conarck took a job as a health reporter at the Miami Herald in fall 2019, it should have—under normal circumstances—been a quieter gig than his previous role of covering prisons and criminal justice for The Florida Times-Union. However, within months of Conarck accepting the position, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. "I was about six months into a yearlong commitment when the pandemic hit," he told First Coast News in April 2020. "And my job quickly became maybe the most crucial job in the newsroom, which was being the lead reporter on the coronavirus."

Conarck started tracking the outbreak in January 2020 and first reported about the health crisis the following month. "Since then it's obviously become the biggest story in the world. It's a crazy time," he said. The journalist shared that during that particular period in time, he spent most of his time reporting on the virus. "I wake up, probably have a few texts from my editor, and spend the entire day reporting... I haven't left my apartment [other than to walk his dog Coltrane] in about three weeks," he said. One of the benefits of his following the crisis so closely from the very beginning was that Conarck was able to get his grandma isolated pretty early on.

"Part of the benefit of me focusing in on this stuff early on, before Connecticut confirmed its first case, I was like, 'make sure grandma doesn't leave the house, make sure she doesn't even go to the store.' And five days or so later, this party that has now made national news in The New York Times happened, where it was like a super spreading event... And that town that she lives in [Westport, Connecticut] became the epicenter of an outbreak. So we all feel really lucky that we got her out of harm’s way as soon as possible," he said.

Despite being in lockdown, Conarck's grandmother touched hundreds of thousands of people in 2020. Not physically, mind you. Rather, in a pandemic-appropriate virtual manner, thanks to one of her grandson's tweets , which went viral on social media. "My 89 [year old] grandmother, who is isolated at home in CT, just told me she reads the replies to my tweets and then investigates the profiles of people who leave rude replies. So don't be mean to me or my grandma will judge you," reads the tweet—which has been liked by more than 508,000 people since being posted on March 27, 2020.

"I think [I] doubled or maybe tripled my number of followers over the past week because I tweeted about my grandma," Conarck said of his sudden popularity. "I had to mute the grandma tweet pretty early on. It was just unmanageable." When he told his grandmother about the tweet and asked her to read the replies to his tweet, she texted him: "Best day I have had since my lockdown. I wish I could send a homemade banana bread to all my new buddies—but blame Ben, he put me on lockdown!!!"

For Conarck, the whole incident served as "a bittersweet" reminder about people's priorities, he said. "I love my grandmother and glad everyone can connect to her, but it's like, hey, man—I've been doing pretty aggressive journalism for the past three-and-a-half years, and I guess it's the grandma content that people really want."

When Clifford Saint Jean was woken up on Saturday around midnight to the sound of fire, he sprang to action and did his best to save people who were trapped inside. Inside the second floor of the Boston apartment building, where the fire broke out, there was a woman with her two children. Saint Jean grabbed a mattress from his backyard, placed it outside the burning building's window and called out to the woman. "Come down, come down," he said he called to them, according to NBC . He assured the mother that he was "down there to carry them" and not to feel scared, according to NBC Boston .

Saint Jean caught the 5-year-old when the mother dropped the child, then the mom and her teen both leaped to safety as well. The mom was naturally overcome with emotion and told Saint Jean, "Thank you, you saved my life, you saved my family's life." He is now being hailed as a hero by the Boston Fire Department, which responded to the fire shortly after midnight. In a tweet, the department wrote praising Saint Jean: "A heroic job by the next door neighbor to save a mother and her 2 children who were trapped on the 2nd floor by heavy fire at the 3 alarm fire on Delford St. He put a mattress down for them to jump as he caught the 5-year-old that the mother dropped out the window to him."

Five adults and four kids safely left the building, according to fire officials. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting those who have been displaced in finding new accommodation. Two firemen with minor injuries sustained while combating the blaze were taken to a nearby hospital by Boston EMS. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. A $1 million damage estimate was made for the structure. Officials said that "radiant heat from the volume of fire" had also melted the siding on a nearby building.

“It’s hard to see that anything would be able to be recovered," neighbor Isaac Blodgett said, referring to the damage. Some of the other neighbors of the family are glad to see that the mom and her kids are fine. Aguiles Romeus, a mother of two, expressed that the family was "lucky to get out safely." “You’ve got your life, got your kids. You always want to protect them. Now you're in the fire. You just don't know what's going to happen in the next minute," she said.

Good Samaritans like Clifford are rare. Such acts of kindness bring hope and a smile to many. In a similar tale from July, a pizza delivery person in Indiana risked his life to save five children from a blazing house.

When Nicholas Bostic, 25, was passing, he noticed a house on fire. He entered the house through the back door into the black smoke, saving four children, ages 1 to 18, before returning to save the fifth child. To save the 6-year-old, he sprang through a window while carrying the child and used his body to break the fall. LAPD praised Bostic's actions and he was recognized by Lafayette's mayor. "Nicholas Bostic's heroic actions saved lives. His selflessness during this incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity, and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger. The Lafayette Police Department and the Honorable Mayor Tony Roswarski are eternally grateful for Nicholas' intervention and would like to publicly recognize him for his actions," said LPD in a statement.

Robert Sansone, 17, has engineered a revolutionary synchronous reluctance motor that could completely transform how electric vehicles are manufactured. At present, electric vehicles utilize rare-earth elements within their internal magnets to generate the required torque to power the motor. These elements (neodymium, samarium and dysprosium) are expensive. However, more importantly, their mining is detrimental to the environment. The teenager's new invention may mean that electric vehicles could be produced more sustainably, helping manufacturers forge a more eco-friendly future for all. Sansone has already developed a prototype using 3D printed plastic, copper wires and a steel rotor, My Modern Met reports.

He was offered the opportunity to work on a complex year-long research project through a class at Fort Pierce Central High School, where he is currently a senior. He chose to work on building a synchronous reluctance motor. "I have a natural interest in electric motor," he said. "With that sustainability issue, I wanted to tackle it, and try and design a different motor." Synchronous reluctance motors typically power smaller items such as fans. This is because they lack the torque and power to move larger objects such as electric vehicles. A traditional electric vehicle motor makes use of electromagnetic fields to spin the motor, whereas a synchronous reluctance motor uses a steel rotor with air gaps within a rotating magnetic field. In the latter, the reluctance, or magnetism, of the steel rotor generates torque. In comparison, the 17-year-old decided to use a second magnetic field. As a result, his prototype motor features a higher saliency ratio and thus more torque.

At present, Sansone cannot disclose more details. He hopes to patent his design after developing more prototype samples. He said in an interview with Smithsonian Magazine , "I do not have tons of resources for making very advanced motors, and so I had to make a smaller version—a scale model—using a 3-D printer. I did not have a mentor to help me, really, so each time a motor failed, I had to do tons of research and try and troubleshoot what went wrong. But eventually, on the 15th motor, I was able to get a working prototype."

Already, the teenager's invention has gathered national interest. He won first prize—$75,000 for college tuition—during the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), a prestigious high school science competition. Sansone hopes to use the prize money to pursue mechanical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, his dream school. Notably, this is not his first invention. So far, he estimates he has completed approximately 60 engineering projects.

A Reddit user took to the " Am I the As*hole? " forum to ask fellow users if she was in the wrong for celebrating her birthday even though it fell on the same day as the day her nephew died the previous year. Reportedly, user TAMyBDay was criticized by her family for her decision to celebrate her birthday, despite the fact that it was a small affair planned by her girlfriend, unlike the bigger celebrations her family is used to. By and large, most fellow Reddit users agreed that it was not wrong for her to enjoy the surprise planned by her girlfriend, Bored Panda reports.

"My nephew passed away one year ago because of cancer," she explained in her Reddit post. "It was right on my birthday and there was no celebration, there was nothing, because everyone was devastated." At the time, her nephew was only 4 years old. Her sister Denise, the young boy's mother, is still grieving her loss. According to the Reddit user, she is in therapy to process his death. While her family has been trying to support her as much as possible, her progress thus far has been slow. Now, a year later, the Reddit user struggled with managing grief and was feeling "a little down about not being able to celebrate." Importantly, her girlfriend was aware of how sad she was.

via GIPHY

She continued, "In the morning, I went to Denise's house, and stayed by her side until almost lunchtime when my mother would stay with her (we did not want to leave her alone, but no one could stay all day). I went to work and at night, my girlfriend made a surprise at home with a candlelight dinner and a small cake. Something very intimate and for both of us, since my family was in a bad way." Her family discovered that she had enjoyed the intimate candlelight dinner when her girlfriend posted a picture of the celebration on Instagram (both her mother and sister follow her girlfriend). The next day, she woke up to hundreds of texts from her mom and Denise, asking if she was celebrating even though "it was such a sad day" and "how heartless she was to celebrate knowing her sister was in such a bad way."

via GIPHY

Her family called her cold, heartless and insensitive to the pain of others although she explained it was a surprise. They even claimed she should have refused to celebrate. Before asking if she was wrong, she affirmed, "I was just glad I celebrated because it is something important to me and I did not even realize when my girlfriend posted this photo on Instagram." In the comments section, the majority of users agreed that she was not in the wrong. The top comment read, "You did not make your mom or your sister celebrate with you. It was you and your significant other. Does Denise expect you to NEVER celebrate your birthday again?" Another added, "While I am sure she is heartbroken at the loss of her young nephew, she has a life to live and celebrate while she can which she should be allowed to. None know the date a passing could or will happen just like births unless planned procedure... Happy birthday, hope [you are] blessed with more while keeping [your] nephew's memories alive."

via GIPHY