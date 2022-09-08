Read full article on original website
foodgressing.com
Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022: Festivals, Art, Wine, Dining
Autumn in Boise marks a canopy of fall foliage and harvest season, including wine grapes, apples, pumpkins and so much more. It’s hard to be bored with a never-ending roster of festivals and events, wine trails and scenic hikes. Here is a roundup of Boise Idaho Things to Do Fall 2022.
Boise's 68th Art in the Park kicks off at Julia Davis Park
BOISE, Idaho — One of the most popular cultural events in the state, Art in the Park, kicked off its 68th year in Boise Friday. The event is organized by the Boise Art Museum and features more than 250 artists' works made from glass, metalwork, pottery and textiles, jewelry and toys.
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
KTVB
Southwest Idaho weather: Very mild but smoky, warmer for the weekend
Saturday's high in Boise will be 86° and into the low 90's on Sunday. Next week, mid 80's each day with an increasing chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Conflict reported at the Boise Pride Festival
BOISE, Idaho — The first reported conflict of this year's Boise Pride Festival occurred Saturday around noon. According to Boise Police's Public Information Officer (PIO), Haley Williams, the conflict was between a protestor and a member from a private security team. Police responded to the altercation and escorted the protestor out of the event; the private security member is facing a citation for battery.
Boise drag community responds to whirlwind of threats ahead of Boise Pride event
BOISE, Idaho — This week we have heard a lot from the Treasure Valley community about what a drag show is, what happens at a drag performance, and what people expected to happen at the now canceled ‘kids drag’ event. In recent days we have heard a...
Post Register
Idaho leads the U.S. in large wildfires, second in acres burned
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As of Sept 11., Idaho is one of the smokiest states in the country, largely due to wildfires and wind patterns. This year, Idaho leads the nation in number of large fires. The Gem State has 33 active large wildfires. Montana sits at second with 22.
KTVB
Scentsy Rockathon kicks off in Boise
"Come out. Hop in a rocking chair. Help raise some funds. There's going to be food trucks and music and of course, the firework show ending out the night."
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
9th annual Scentsy Rock-a-Thon event raises money for Camp Rainbow Gold
BOISE, Idaho — The ninth annual Scentsy Rock-a-Thon got underway Friday, with more than 1,000 volunteers keeping 70 rocking chairs moving for 12 hours. The event raises money for different non-profits in the area as a way of bettering the community. This year, Camp Rainbow Gold was selected and will benefit from all donations raised.
Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show
Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
Boise Pride Festival increasing private security ahead of annual event
BOISE — The Boise Pride Festival will increase private security presence ahead of its annual three-day event from Sept. 9 to 11, according to the festival’s Vice President Joseph Kibbe. “We made the commitment to hold (security measures) steady and do slight increases in some areas,” Kibbe said to KTVB. “The overall message that our organization does and strives for is inclusion in our community — helping to drive that narrative in Boise around diversity and inclusion.” ...
Rustic Lodge Gordon Ramsay Cursed In An Easy Twin Falls Getaway
For Magic Valley residents looking for an easy road trip weekend enjoying the changing colors of trees, some fishing in a rustic, postcard-like setting, and a small piece of reality television history, a lodge once visited in 2015 by celebrity chef and businessman Gordon Ramsay northeast of Twin Falls is still providing guests a relaxing and memorable experience.
KTVB
Treasure Valley high school football games rescheduled due to poor air quality
BOISE, Idaho — With smoke pouring into the Treasure Valley from wildfires, St. Luke's Air Quality Index (AQI) deemed the area's air quality as "unhealthy" Friday afternoon. With an AQI of 165, the West Ada and Boise school districts announced all outdoor athletic events were canceled. "Unhealthy" air quality...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s road ahead for electric vehicles: More cars and charging stations, many questions
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — There were 4,508 electric vehicles registered in Idaho as of July 2022. It’s a tiny fraction of the state’s 1,760,650 total vehicles, but it’s a number that has grown dramatically. In June 2021, just 2,685 EVs were registered in Idaho, according to...
Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
Boise Reacts To Bronco Football’s Friday Night Win
Boise State Football fans enjoyed a dominant Friday night win over New Mexico. The team heads back to Boise for their home opener against UT Martin. BSU was supposed to play Michigan State on the Blue but took the multi million-dollar buyout out to help overcome financial losses due to the Covid year.
Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else
Idaho has it's own lingo. You may not even be able to think of anything that seems strange in your every day conversations but there are a few things here that would make people from other states raise an eyebrow. Five Things Said in Idaho but Nowhere Else. Idaho has...
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
Resources & Ideas for Pumpkin Carving Alternatives Boise Kids Will Love!
Pumpkin carving is a time-honored Boise Autumn tradition! But this fall, we thought it would be fun for Boise kids to explore some unique and creative alternatives to pumpkin carving. If your Boise kid loves learning, crafting, and experimenting, we know they'll love this list of pumpkin carving alternatives. 1....
