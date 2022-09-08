CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Six eastern Iowa school districts are holding votes on new bonds to fund various projects and other needs on Tuesday. Anamosa schools are asking voters there for nearly $16 million to build, furnish and equip a gymnasium addition to the high school along with a walking track, locker rooms and concessions, as well as a new parking lot, and other improvements.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO