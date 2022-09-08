Read full article on original website
Six eastern Iowa school districts holding votes on new bonds on Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Six eastern Iowa school districts are holding votes on new bonds to fund various projects and other needs on Tuesday. Anamosa schools are asking voters there for nearly $16 million to build, furnish and equip a gymnasium addition to the high school along with a walking track, locker rooms and concessions, as well as a new parking lot, and other improvements.
Dubuque precautionary boil water advisory cancelled
DUBUQUE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — A boil water advisory that covered a large portion of Dubuque has been lifted following negative test results for the presence of coliform bacteria. The city's water department says based on these results, it's believed the original water sample may have been...
Aerohawks Air Show canceled, residents still showed for flying demos
Iowa City — Sunday afternoon, Iowa City's 29th Annual Iowa City Aerohawks Air Show at the Aerohawks Flying Field was canceled. Crews canceled the show due to forecasted inclement weather conditions. However, residents still came to the airfield to see the aircraft on display. Crews then decided to hold...
Cedar Rapids Hughes Park is now officially open
The City of Cedar Rapids officially opens Hughes Park, 2100 Wilson Avenue SW, on Friday. The park historically preserves an outdoor environmental space previously owned by the Hughes family. It features nature-themed play equipment, including log balance beams and stepping pads created by trees lost in the Derecho. Other features...
Stone City residents gathered for 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Stone City — Sunday afternoon, Anamosa Veterans Group held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Stone City to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terroristic attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. Anamosa lost one of their own when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed...
Olin man dies after crashing ATV in Jones County on Saturday
OLIN, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Olin man is dead after an ATV crash in Jones County early Saturday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says 35-year old James Minor drove off the road at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area around 3:30 am. Minor hit an obstruction...
Mt Trashmore 5K Run kicked off Saturday in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — The Trashmore 5K Dash to Bash Epilepsy event kicked off Saturday morning at the National Czech Slovak Museum & Library in Cedar Rapids. Runners from across the city lined up to run out of support for the Epilepsy Foundation. City Council Member, Dale Todd and Cedar...
One week left to apply for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — Time is running out for high school students to apply for this fall's Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp in Cedar Rapids, but it appears organizers have extended the deadline to apply. The student and parent application is now open until next Friday, Sept. 16th...
Kalona receives $5,000 for student-built housing project
Kalona — On September 7th Aureon, the Iowa Area Development group and the Kalona Cooperative Technology Company presented a $5,000 check to the City to help fund the student-built housing project. The group was able to rehabilitate a 100-year-old house located at 721 6th Street in Kalona and turn...
Work underway on new mural in Cedar Rapids honoring RAGBRAI's 50th anniversary
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Work is now underway on a two-story-high mural featuring colorful images of bike riders in Cedar Rapids. The mural being painted on the side of Hall Bicycle Company pays tribute to RAGBRAI—the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa—which will mark its 50th anniversary next summer.
Man found incompetent to stand trial in killing of 22-year old in Cedar Rapids in April
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man accused of killing a 22-year old woman back in April has been found incompetent to stand trial. 62-year old Arthur Flowers is accused of beating Emily Leonard to death with a wooden plank on April 2, 2022. After...
Waterloo PD warn about possible phone scam floating around
Waterloo — Waterloo Police Department (PD) warned residents of a possible scam going around Friday afternoon on Facebook. Waterloo PD received complaints of a possible scam involving the dispatch number of (319)-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from the dispatch number, asking residents to call back a Detective...
Victim identified in Linn County Sheriff's Office death investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The victim in the death investigation in Linn County has been identified. 23-year old Katelyne Marquez was brought to a hospital in Hiawatha unresponsive and not breathing on Wednesday night. Marquez was pronounced dead at the hospital. It is believed the initial...
