ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Michael Bisping Gives His Prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279; ‘Diaz is Tougher Than a Motherf—‘

By Craig Pekios
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”

Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference. Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
UFC
ClutchPoints

‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson

Nate Diaz is not afraid to call out and go after anyone. That much is clear after he took down Tony Fergusson in their five-round, welterweight main event at UFC 279. The 37-year-old fighter had Fergusson tapping out in the fourth round with a guillotine choke. It was definitely an entertaining and fitting ending for […] The post ‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Li Jingliang
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Gerald Meerschaert
mmanews.com

UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights

UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle

After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Ufc 279#Octagon#Swedish#Espn
bjpenndotcom

UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz

UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent

Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
WWE
MMAmania.com

Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)

UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Khamzat Chimaev says Nate Diaz should ‘thank God he didn’t fight me’ at UFC 279 (Video)

In Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference interview, he told reporters he “would kill” Nate Diaz if they fought. At the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, Khamzat Chimaev answered questions regarding his weight cut, his current fame, and his future plans in the UFC. He also had some choice words regarding Nate Diaz and his main event fight against Tony Ferguson.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves

Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
WWE
MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage

Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy