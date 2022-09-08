Michael Bisping Gives His Prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279; ‘Diaz is Tougher Than a Motherf—‘

Read full article on original website
Related
Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”
Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference. Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.
The UFC finally released the UFC 279 backstage brawl footage and it’s madness (Video)
We finally have some footage of the backstage altercation that led to the cancelation of the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference, featuring Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz. Just a few hours ago before a completely shaken-up UFC 279 card kicks off in Las Vegas, the UFC has given...
ESPN
The sports world reacts to Nate Diaz's victory -- and comments -- at UFC 279
Nate Diaz dominated Tony Ferguson in a very entertaining fight in the main event of UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Diaz's striking was on point throughout the fight, and while Ferguson found success with leg kicks throughout, it wasn't enough to stop Diaz, who ultimately submitted Ferguson in the fourth.
‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson
Nate Diaz is not afraid to call out and go after anyone. That much is clear after he took down Tony Fergusson in their five-round, welterweight main event at UFC 279. The 37-year-old fighter had Fergusson tapping out in the fourth round with a guillotine choke. It was definitely an entertaining and fitting ending for […] The post ‘I outdid everybody’: Nate Diaz’s savage message to Conor McGregor, UFC after tapping out Tony Ferguson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights
UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘lost count’ of how much more UFC paid him to stay on UFC 279 after Khamzat Chimaev debacle
After a disastrous weigh-in that saw Khamzat Chimaev come in more than seven pounds heavy for his Welterweight main event against Nate Diaz, UFC was forced to throw the majority of UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card matchmaking in the trash. In the end, three fights were shifted around to make an almost new card: Nate Diaz fought Tony Ferguson, who was supposed to fight Li Jingliang. Meanwhile, Jingliang fought Daniel Rodriguez, who was supposed to fight Kevin Holland. And Kevin Holland fought Khamzat Chimaev.
MMAmania.com
Khamzat releases unfunny statement following UFC 279 weigh-in disaster, blames bloated bromance with Darren Till
Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 headliner against Nate Diaz, scheduled for ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The promotion is currently negotiating with Diaz to keep the bout intact; however, nothing is official at this time and fight remains in jeopardy.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson late, claims he’s leaving UFC for a minute to box
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legends, Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz, will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 279, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz — often a thorn in the side of Dana White and Co....
IN THIS ARTICLE
UFC 279 Results: Khamzat Chimaev stops Kevin Holland in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 279 event is co-headlined by a 180lbs catchweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland. Chimaev (11-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ has gone 5-0 thus far in his UFC career, with four of his five wins coming via finish.
Michael Bisping suspects Khamzat Chimaev is “a little bit distracted” going into UFC 279 fight against Nate Diaz
UFC 279 is set up to be Khamzat Chimaev’s big coming out party. The UFC has put him up against one of their biggest stars in Nate Diaz, and it’s a match-up seemingly designed to make Chimaev look like a monster. He’s much bigger than Diaz, he’s top ranked while Diaz is unranked, and Chimaev has a history of smeshing lesser opponents in minutes without taking any damage whatsoever.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.
Watch the backstage brawl, weigh-in disaster go down on UFC 279 Embedded (Video)
Watch the backstage brawl and weigh-in disaster. Fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what happened at the UFC 279 backstage brawl and at the UFC 279 weigh-ins which forced an entire card upside-down. On UFC Embedded episode 5, we have a lot of questions answered in regard to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dana White shares his take on what made Nate Diaz a UFC star: “His whole anti-the company, anti-everything.”
Dana White and UFC lightweight/welterweight, Nate Diaz, have had a rocky history to say the least. Diaz (20-13 MMA) will face Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279 tonight, in what serves as the final fight of his existing contract. Diaz, who is most famously known for upsetting...
wrestlinginc.com
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
MMAmania.com
Fan records Darren Till, Kevin Holland altercation following chaotic UFC 279 non-presser (Video)
UFC President Dana White was forced to cancel the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday after multiple backstage altercations threatened the safety of ... well, just about everyone. To be fair, event headliner Khamzat Chimaev warned us that his crew — which “Borz” claims to be 20 deep — would be ready for war when opponent Nate Diaz and his squad rolled up for their respective media duties. Instead, everyone was sent home until the UFC 279 weigh ins later today, which will undoubtedly have extra security ahead of this Sat. night’s (Sept. 10, 2022) pay-per-view (PPV) card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Khamzat Chimaev says Nate Diaz should ‘thank God he didn’t fight me’ at UFC 279 (Video)
In Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference interview, he told reporters he “would kill” Nate Diaz if they fought. At the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, Khamzat Chimaev answered questions regarding his weight cut, his current fame, and his future plans in the UFC. He also had some choice words regarding Nate Diaz and his main event fight against Tony Ferguson.
wrestlinginc.com
Dwight Howard Ruins Marriage Proposal With Pro Wrestling Moves
Ever seen a marriage proposal derailed by someone pulling out some wrestling moves? Well, former NBA Champion and eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is now guilty of doing so. Lord A, who describes himself as the "hottest indy wrestler rapper right now," posted a video of himself on Twitter getting down on one knee to propose to his partner, only for Howard to enter with a knee to the face, followed by a superkick. The proposal, that took place on a field in front of a "Marry Me" sign, took another twist moments later, when Lord A's partner helped him up and then delivered a stunner to send him back to the floor. The video ended with Howard looking down on Lord A and comically saying, "he dead."
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz bashes ‘little leaguer’ Khamzat Chimaev for UFC 279 fallout, promises to fight him outside of the cage
Nate Diaz may have seen his main event matchup with Khamzat Chimaev go up in flames for UFC 279, but the Stockton native is still counting on a fight with Chimaev outside of the cage. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat in the headliner before “Borz” badly missed weight Friday morning and was forced out of the matchup. UFC officials pulled off a last-second audible and somehow kept the card in tact, resulting in Diaz now taking on Tony Ferguson in the main event.
UFC 279 predictions: Who's picking underdog Nate Diaz over 12-1 favorite Khamzat Chimaev?
The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base for a pay-per-view featuring a rising star against one of the sport’s most popular fighters. UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 6