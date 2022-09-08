Michael Bisping Gives His Prediction for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279; ‘Diaz is Tougher Than a Motherf—‘

Paul Heyman has not been seen on WWE television since the main event of WWE SummerSlam, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he has still been behind the scenes at every "WWE SmackDown" episode and major events since that point. However, even though Heyman has been around at the events the plan is to not have him appear on camera until they have a dynamic return in mind. Heyman was attacked by his former client Brock Lesnar during the WWE SummerSlam match between "The Beast" and Roman Reigns, getting put through the announce table via an F5, which is how he has been written off television.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO