CR Police: Gunshot victim believed to be tied to earlier shooting on NW side
Cedar Rapids police say they believe a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a local hospital may be tied to an earlier incident on the northwest side. According to a CRPD news release, officers were called to a report of gunshots near the intersection of 9th Street and D Avenue NW just before 12:30 Saturday afternoon. Investigators found shell casings and other evidence behind 519 9th Street NW, and a nearby vehicle and shed had been damaged.
Cedar Rapids Police investigate Friday afternoon shooting
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the southwest quadrant of the city Friday afternoon. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, the Joint Communication Agency received calls about shots being fired at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of 1st Avenue Southwest. Arriving officers discovered evidence of a shooting, including damage to vehicles and a garage.
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
IC Police: Drunk driving suspect chased down hit-and-run driver and started altercation
Iowa City Police say a drunk driving suspect chased down a hit-and-run driver who hit her car, then started a physical altercation with the suspect. According to arrest records, a 2019 Kia Forte being driven by 22-year-old Savannah Swanson of Burlington was sideswiped by a red Toyota Corolla around 2:30 Saturday morning on the 200 block of East Iowa Avenue. The Corolla fled the scene, prompting Swanson to reportedly follow the vehicle for two blocks until it stopped. She then allegedly initiated a physical altercation with the other driver.
Cedar Rapids Police release bodycam video of shooting that killed William Rich
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have released body-worn camera footage of the officer-involved shooting on August 30th that killed William Rich. Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of 6th St SW following calls for service regarding violent domestic issues. Video shows officers encountering...
Cedar Rapids Police looking to identify individuals in connection with robbery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Cedar Rapids Police are asking for help identifying individuals who reportedly robbed the Check Into Cash on Blairsforest Way NW on August 4, 2022. If you can help identify them, please call investigators at 319-286-5457.
Man damages store, sprays people with extinguisher
WATERLOO — Police person arrested a antheral who allegedly tore up a store and sprayed employees with a occurrence extinguisher. John Edward Thompson, 60, of 412 Rhey St., was arrested Thursday for first-degree transgression mischief, disorderly behaviour and 2 counts of assault. Bond was acceptable astatine $18,000. Authorities allege...
UI student accused of urinating inside convenience store, passing out in employee’s car
A University of Iowa student is accused of urinating inside a northside convenience store, then passing out in the on-duty employee’s car. According to arrest records, just after 3:15 Saturday morning Iowa City Police received a report of an intoxicated subject who had entered the Casey’s on North Dubuque Street, gone behind the counter and urinated on the floor. Arriving officers found the suspect passed out in the passenger seat of the clerk’s car. The 19-year-old UI student from Cedar Rapids reportedly showed signs of intoxication, could not recall his actions throughout the night and claimed the last thing he remembered was using a fake Michigan driver’s license to acquire alcohol at Brother’s.
IC man accused of threatening to kill IC Police officers and harvest their organs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he threatened to kill Iowa City Police officers and harvest their organs. The ICPD Daily Activity Log indicates officers were called to an address on East Court Street just after 3:45 Saturday morning for the reporting party’s intoxicated son beating on the house. Arrest records indicate 37-year-old Jon Gustaveson, who lives at the address with his parents, was armed with a four-foot long broom handle and had grabbed his father by the collar and threatened to kill him. Gustaveson is reportedly much larger than his father and 30 years younger. Police say the father felt in fear for his life as Gustaveson had already destroyed property inside and outside of the house.
Victim identified in Linn County Sheriff's Office death investigation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The victim in the death investigation in Linn County has been identified. 23-year old Katelyne Marquez was brought to a hospital in Hiawatha unresponsive and not breathing on Wednesday night. Marquez was pronounced dead at the hospital. It is believed the initial...
Protest on hold as family of man shot and killed by Cedar Rapids police sees video
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Advocates for Social Justice (ASJ) have called off a protest planned for Thursday evening saying the family of the man shot and killed last week by Cedar Rapids Police officers will get a chance to see the video of the incident. Officers shot and killed...
IC man accused of trying to break down front door of IC restaurant, woman accused of fighting arriving officers
Iowa City Police say they arrested a man who caused thousands of dollars in damage to the front door of a downtown restaurant early Sunday morning, then arrested a woman who tried to fight arriving officers. Arrest records indicate officers were called to Mickey’s on South Dubuque Street just before...
Dispute over shooting off fireworks leads to assault charges against Iowa City man
An Iowa City man was arrested on an assault warrant after allegedly arguing with the victim over fireworks. The incident occurred at the Breckinridge manufactured housing community on Taft Avenue Southeast the evening of July 29th. 32-year-old Shannon Poulin approached the victim, who was outside near a campfire in front of their mobile home. The two got into an argument, reportedly about Poulin shooting off fireworks.
Six teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Muscatine school
Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of six teens in connection with vandalism at a local elementary school. According to a news release, on August 5th, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to Madison Elementary School, 1829 1st Ave., for a fire alarm. Arriving officers observed thousands of dollars of damage, inside the school, due to vandalism.
Iowa City man allegedly threatened officers when arrested for 3rd OWI
An Iowa City man allegedly tried to flee the scene and threatened officers when he was arrested for his third OWI this week. Police say the incident occurred Monday just before 8:15pm in the area of Muscatine Avenue and Arthur Street. 36-year-old Marvis Jackson of Muscatine Avenue was stopped because his registration had expired, and his Jeep had a non-functioning headlight. Upon contact, Jackson allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. He reportedly admitted that he had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel. After field tests were administered, Jackson submitted to a PBT showing his blood-alcohol level at .218 percent. A subsequent Datamaster test reading was .221 percent.
Police in Cedar Rapids asking for help identifying robbery suspects
Waterloo Police warn over possible phone scam
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Police Department have received multiple complaints of a possible scam involving their dispatch number 319-291-2515. The callers receive a phone message from that dispatch number asking them to call back a Detective Payne at 319-333-7614. The number is not associated with the Waterloo Police...
Police: 6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Six teens were arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine, according to police. The Muscatine police and fire departments responded Aug. 5, to Madison Elementary School, at 1820 1st Ave for a fire alarm, according to a media release. According to police,...
