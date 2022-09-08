Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
White Sox manager La Russa has pacemaker procedure; return date uncertain
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart, and is uncertain when he will be medically cleared to run the club again. La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on...
theScore
Red Sox reliever Strahm rips Manfred for 'unnecessary' changes
Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm isn't a fan of the rule changes coming to baseball next year. Strahm made his feelings known during an interview with WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" on Friday, ripping into the commissioner's office for not properly consulting with players about the proposed changes. "They've done...
theScore
Inside the Orioles' 4-step plan that's hastened their return to relevance
In an offseason poll conducted by The Athletic, Baltimore Orioles fans were asked when they expected the team to return to contention in the American League East. The joke answer, "The year after I die," finished fourth, selected by 13.1% of respondents. It was sandwiched between 2023 (16%) and 2026 (5.6%).
theScore
Yankees start with 7 straight hits, rout Kluber, Rays
NEW YORK (AP) — Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 Saturday. Josh Donaldson homered early and Giancarlo Stanton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Yankees' Hicks pulled after gaffes, heckled by fans with 'Gallo' chant
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks had a tough night at the office on Friday. In the fourth inning of the Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Hicks allowed a Rays run to score when he dropped Wander Franco's fly ball, which would have been the third out of the inning. The left fielder then didn't realize the ball dropped fair and took his time picking it up, allowing another run to score and extending Tampa Bay's lead to 3-0.
theScore
Report: Steelers believe Watt suffered torn pec
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt reportedly will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left in the fourth quarter and...
theScore
WNBA to hold preseason game in Canada next year
The WNBA will hold a preseason contest in Canada next year, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Sunday, according to The Athletic's Alexa Philippou. It's unclear when and where the exhibition game will take place. The two teams taking part weren't disclosed either. The WNBA hasn't played a game outside of...
theScore
Nationals place Ruiz on IL with testicular contusion
The Washington Nationals announced they placed catcher Keibert Ruiz on the 10-day injured list with a testicular contusion. Ruiz was sent to the hospital with swollen testicles after taking a foul ball to the groin during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. The 24-year-old initially stayed in...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Pujols ties A-Rod for 4th all time with 696th career HR
St. Louis Cardinals icon Albert Pujols continued his march toward history Saturday by blasting his 696th career home run, moving him into a tie with Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on baseball's all-time list. Player Years Career HR 1 Barry Bonds 1986-2007 762 2 Henry Aaron 1954-1976 755 3 Babe...
theScore
Packers' Lazard doubtful for season opener with ankle injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in their season opener Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury. Lazard is the Packers’ top returning...
theScore
Maple Leafs add Aston-Reese on PTO
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed winger Zach Aston-Reese to a professional tryout Friday. Aston-Reese recorded five goals and 10 assists in 69 games last season split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks. The 28-year-old is not known for his offense, but he's perennially posted elite defensive metrics. Throughout his...
NHL・
theScore
Basketball HOF induction roundup: Speeches from 2022 class
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame welcomed its class of 2022 on Saturday. Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, and George Karl were among the notable enshrinees in Springfield. Manu Ginobili. The headliner of Saturday's ceremony, the Argentinian-born Ginobili won four NBA championships with the dynastic San Antonio Spurs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
NFL Week 1 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay: Playing on early uncertainty
It's not quite a "now or never" situation, but Week 1 is a prime opportunity to hit a handful of underdog wins for two reasons. We might think we know a lot about all 32 NFL teams, but we'll look back at the odds for a handful of games in disbelief by the end of the season. This is our chance to be ahead of the market on where a team is headed - either up or down.
NFL・
theScore
Report: Lamar believed to have rejected $250M contract
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is believed to have rejected a contract extension worth about $250 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report. Jackson is set to play out the final season of his rookie contract after the sides were unable to reach an agreement prior to Friday's imposed deadline. The Ravens weren't interested in satisfying the quarterback's demand of a fully guaranteed contract, sources told Schefter. Jackson reportedly wanted something similar to the fully guaranteed $230 million that the Cleveland Browns handed Deshaun Watson.
Comments / 0