Here are the 5 top shows to see in Phoenix this fall – and why they're worth your time
Hundreds of shows will be staged at metro Phoenix theaters this fall. To help you avoid missing out, we’re here to point out five in particular that are worth a look. There’s a dark comedy on our list. There’s a singalong show we think your whole family will enjoy. One play will revisit a legend of the 1600s – guess who. There’s even a brand new show that started in England and features a cast of one – yes,...
