Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationship
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must Visit
Boston Children's Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be Transgender
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Michigan
Irish musician Aoife Scott to perform at Michigan Irish Music Festival in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you enjoy Irish music and dance, or maybe it’s the food and beverages that draw you in—whatever it is—the Michigan Irish Music Festival is just for you. The annual celebration of all things Irish runs Sept. 15 through 18 at Heritage Landing...
WOOD
Photos: ‘An Evening with Hemingway’ mixology benefiting Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Wednesday, Sept. 7, West Michiganders came together to attend a community event for a great cause, “An Evening with Hemingway.”. This event, hosted at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids, featured a historical look at the life of Ernest Hemingway and the cocktails he loved, all while raising proceeds for Hospice of Michigan. As previously reported, all proceeds from the event benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program.
Freedom Cruise honoring veterans to take place Saturday
SPARTA, Mich. — The eighth annual Freedom Cruise is taking over Sparta this afternoon. The event is put on by Finish the Mission, an organization that honors and supports West Michigan veterans. Classic cars and motorcycles will arrive at the Sparta High School at noon. The honorary ceremony that...
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
Women break the craft beer industry’s glass ceiling in West Michigan
The substantial craft brewing industry in Grand Rapids seemingly has something to offer for every beer drinker. Yet despite ranking 13th in the nation for breweries per capita, the local industry has one glaring omission: gender representation. Of 36 Grand Rapids breweries surveyed, just 2 percent are wholly-women owned. And...
WOOD
Days are Getting Shorter
The top pic. is sunset Saturday evening at Muskegon. Daylight shrinks at a relatively rapid pace around the Autumn Equinox. Between today and tomorrow we’ll lose 2 minutes and 52 seconds of daylight. In the next week, we’ll lose 20 minutes and 7 seconds. (top. pic. is sunset at Muskegon Saturday evening 9/10.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Hazardous conditions on Lake Michigan north of Muskegon today
A HIGH Beach Hazard Risk is in effect for the shore line, Mason and Oceana counties. From Muskegon to the south there is a MODERATE Beach Hazard is in effect for the remainder of the coast.
WOOD
Wayland BalloonFest takes to the skies Friday and Saturday
The final hot air balloon festival of the season for West Michigan will take to the skies in Wayland this Friday and Saturday. (Sept. 9, 2022)
‘There’s a lot of good talent,’ says CEO who moved shoe company from Oregon to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Rommel Vega still remembers the reaction when he announced he was moving the headquarters of his shoe company, HOLO, from Portland, Oregon to Grand Rapids. “It was like ‘why,’” he remembers friends and colleagues asking. Portland is the home to Nike, Adidas,...
Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
Inaugural Falling Leaves Fest will combine cannabis with a farmer’s market in Muskegon
The event, sponsored by former Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims’s cannabis brand Primitiv, is planned for late September
WOOD
Benjamin’s Hope hosting annual Harvest Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Benjamin’s Hope is a residential farmstead community for adults affected by autism or other developmental differences. Ben’s Hope is a “live, learn, play, worship” model where people of all abilities thrive. Next weekend they’re hosting their annual Harvest Festival, their free gift to the community to celebrate Benjamin’s Hope and the community that supports it. They will have food, pumpkins, hayrides, a model train show, live music, games, first responder vehicles and more!
WOOD
Three Years Ago Today
Three years ago today, powerful storms downed trees and power lines and took the roof off the Crestview Apartments in the Belknap Hill Area just north of I-196 near downtown Grand Rapids. Here’s what the G.R. National Weather Service wrote: “NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOUND EVIDENCE OF WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS...
Four shot on Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four people are injured after a crowd turned hostile in Grand Rapids, police say. Officers were near the Blue Bridge around 3:15 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. On the bridge, there was a "large disorderly gathering," officials described. Police found four adult victims who...
WOOD
Celebrating fall at Kingma’s Market
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) One of the best things about this time of year is the amazing bounty of fruits, vegetables, flowers and foods that we find in stores. Fresh is the name of the game at Kingma’s Market in Grand Rapids. The experience starts right when you walk...
Fox17
Trash talking: Grand Rapids woman fed up with garbage problem
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nora Conti bought her house in Burton Heights three years ago. A few weeks after she moved in, she made another purchase: a trash pick and work gloves. In her back ally off of Cutler, trash collects as fast as leaves in fall. Every week, Nora picks up the garbage she says comes in from the city parking lot not far from her house.
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
WOOD
Get your kitchen refaced with Kitchens by Katie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Word of mouth and a great recommendation from someone you trust in your life is huge, especially doing something as important as remodeling your kitchen or bath. We all love to talk about renovation and remodeling and spreading the word about success stories! That’s what behind a series of kitchen remodels that took place within a single family. One couple renovated their kitchen which lead to their daughter getting it done and then the in-laws – all using the same company because they saw what was happening! All the work of course, was done by the creative and talented team at Kitchens by Katie!
