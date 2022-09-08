ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alastair Stewart slams 'pre-emptive and misjudged' BBC coverage as Huw Edwards appears wearing a black tie and suit to present news on the Queen's health

By Katie Feehan, Natasha Anderson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Alastair Stewart today called the BBC's coverage of the Queen's health, 'pre-emptive and misjudged' over presenter Huw Edwards' black tie.

Earlier today, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen had been placed under medical supervision after doctors grew concerned for her health.

The BBC then suspended its regular programming and replaced it with continuous news coverage presented by Huw Edwards dressed in black and wearing a black tie.

The optics prompted veteran journalist Alastair Stewart to criticise the broadcaster for its decision.

Taking to twitter, he wrote: 'A black tie now is pre-emptive and misjudged. It is because of the BBC's Sissons memory.'

In response to a user who questioned whether it was to save time in the event of Her Majesty's death, Mr Stewart replied: 'We have all rehearsed it so many times. There is a built-in natural pause to make the appropriate changes.'

Her Majesty's death was announced around 6.30pm when palace officials revealed she had died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPib8_0hn7W9DB00
The BBC's coverage of the Queen's medical issues has been branded 'pre-emptive and misjudged' over Huw Edward's black tie worn during continuous programme on BBC One
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sN0D_0hn7W9DB00

Stewart, who has presented for ITV and is currently at GB News, was referencing the BBC's Peter Sissons who wore a burgundy tie when announcing the death of the Queen Mother.

The late BBC News Reader, who died at the age of 77 in 2019, was heavily criticised for wearing the burgundy tie when he announced that the Queen Mother had died in 2002.

ITV presenters had worn black ties as they shared the news, and critics felt Peter should have done the same.

The controversy was widely-reported at the time, with outlets saying the BBC had been left 'red-faced' and Sissons wrote in his 2011 memoir that the criticism still hurt.

It comes as BBC One suspended all regular programming until 6pm in light of the news about Her Majesty's health.

Bargain Hunt was taken off air to inform viewers that doctors were 'concerned' about Her Majesty's health, following a statement from Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mBoZ_0hn7W9DB00
Pictured: BBC newsreader Peter Sissons announced the Queen Mother had died, in 2002 and was later criticised for not wearing a black tie for the event, wearing a burgundy tie instead

The BBC One afternoon schedule has now been moved to BBC Two.

The popular daytime programme, in which two teams are given £300 to hunt for the best bargains to sell at auction, was halted just before 12.40pm on Thursday.

Twenty minutes before the 1 o'clock news was due to begin, viewers were watching as one of the Bargain Hunt presenters held an umbrella above his head and joked about 'the rain and the damp', before it suddenly changed to a black screen.

BBC News presenter Joanna Gosling then appeared to break the news.

She said: 'Welcome to viewers on BBC One. We have had news from Buckingham Palace that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

'Doctors have become concerned for her health and, she is now under the supervision of doctors.

'It is understood she is comfortable and immediate family members have been informed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAlMs_0hn7W9DB00
Her Majesty the Queen - Britain's longest-reigning monarch - has died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96. Her son Charles, is now king. He will remain at Balmoral tonight before returning to London with the Queen Consort, Camilla

Following this, BBC News presenter Huw Edwards was seen wearing a black tie as he presented the live coverage on Thursday afternoon.

Edwards was joined on the broadcast by Royal Correspondent Nicholas Witchell.

Witchell stated: 'We are hoping for the best but I think we must now prepare for the worst.'

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: 'Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

'The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.'

When asked about the sudden switch from Bargain Hunt, the BBC said: 'We have no comment on this.'

At 6.30pm her death was confirmed. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: 'The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow'.

The Queen's death will see Britain and her Commonwealth realms enter into a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

And as her son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, accedes to the throne, there will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign that saw her reach her Platinum Jubilee this year - a landmark unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
U.K.
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huw Edwards
Person
Joanna Gosling
Person
Alastair Stewart
Daily Mail

CNN reporter is blasted for 'disrespectfully' referring to William and Kate as 'the other two royals' during report about Windsor truce walkabout in wake of Queen's death

CNN angered monarchists on Saturday by referring to Harry and Meghan by name - only to dismiss Prince William and Kate Middleton as 'the other two royals' moments later. Scott McLean, CNN's international correspondent based in London, made the gaffe while reporting on the newly-promoted Prince and Princess of Wales' and Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise joint walkabout in Windsor Saturday, two days after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Itv#Gb News#Bbc News Reader
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

The Queen Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Be “On Tenterhooks” Waiting for the “Next Nuclear Bomb” to Drop from the Sussexes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially back in the U.K. (after flying commercial, per The Mirror), their first time there since the Platinum Jubilee in June, marking the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne. And, speaking of Her Majesty, The Independent is reporting that she doesn’t want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time while waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” to drop, and that it remains unclear (but seemingly unlikely) that the Sussexes will see the Queen during this trip, as she remains at her summer home in Scotland, Balmoral.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

590K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy