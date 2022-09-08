Some metro-area St. Louis Bread Co. locations to change name to Panera

Some metro-area St. Louis Bread Co. locations will be changing their names to Panera.

The Riverfront Times reported Wednesday that the locations in St. Louis City and County will keep their names, but nearby locations will undergo the change.

The changes will occur as some locations are remodeled, including one in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Ask your smart speaker to play K M O X.