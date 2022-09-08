Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drunkenly attacking, injuring Schertz officers, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is behind bars after Schertz police said he attacked officers and resisted arrest after he was found intoxicated on the side of a road overnight. The incident happened around 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the area of FM 78 and River Road. Police initially received...
Beaumont man charged after 'possible attempted kidnapping' at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man was arrested and charged following what police called a "possible attempted kidnapping" on Sunday. It happened at the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail around 9:15 a.m. Beaumont Police responded to the area after receiving a call stating someone had attempted to abduct a woman.
fox4beaumont.com
Man charged with harassment after BPD responds to report of possible attempted kidnapping
DEVELOPING: Beaumont Police arrest man on Harassment charge after responding to report of possible attempted kidnapping at Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail. On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail (9201 Dishman) in reference to an attempted kidnapping of an adult female.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur man killed; police searching for 15-year-old male suspect
Port Arthur Police announced Saturday that authorities are searching for a juvenile suspect who is wanted following a fatal altercation. At approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4160 FM 365 at Avery Trace Apartments in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers located a single gunshot victim. The victim was...
15-year-old suspect in custody after deadly Saturday shooting at Avery Trace Apartment complex
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police have a 15-year-old suspect in custody after a Saturday shooting at an area apartment complex claimed the life of a 26-year-old man. The deadly shooting happened at the Avery Trace Apartments. Police responded to the 4100 block of FM 365 after receiving a call about a shooting shortly after 9 a.m.
Two killed, one hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood Park; police looking for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are looking for whoever shot three people in a Hollywood Park lounge early Sunday morning, killing two of them. According to officials with the Hollywood Park Police Department, officers responded to Rose Bistro along San Pedro Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after gunfire was reported. Two unidentified victims were found dead, and a third was taken to a local hospital.
fox4beaumont.com
15-year-old suspect linked to fatal shooting in Port Arthur turns himself in
PORT ARTHUR — The 15-year-old suspect linked to fatal shooting in Port Arthur turns himself in. Port Arthur Police Department the 15-year-old suspect at the police station after he turned himself in. His family drove him to the police station Sunday afternoon at about 3 p.m. The fatal shooting...
KSAT 12
Truck crashes into home, New Braunfels police need help identifying driver
New Braunfels – New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck responsible for crashing into a house in the 900 block of Darion Street. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. A Ring camera located across the street from the home...
fox4beaumont.com
Four men fire shots at Prince Hall Apartments striking multiple residences and cars
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to reports of four men with guns in one of the parking lots at Prince Hall Apartments, 900 West 14th Street. The shooters were no longer on scene when officers arrived. Police found a large number of...
KSAT 12
Man pistol-whips teen while holding baby and shoots girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to investigate a robbery and assault after a man pistol-whipped a teen boy and shot his girlfriend Sunday. At 1:45 a.m., South patrol officers responded to an apartment complex, at the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard, for a robbery. According to...
KSAT 12
SAPD arrests suspected serial vehicle thief; police say he may be linked to more cases
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected serial car thief was arrested on the West Side following a brief chase with San Antonio police, according to authorities. Mark Allen McPherson was taken into custody and is facing charges of vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle, SAPD public information officer Jennifer Rodriguez said.
fox4beaumont.com
Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy
BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
fox4beaumont.com
Fourth Jefferson County suspect in custody linked to violent carjacking in Seguin
SEGUIN/JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect has surrendered in connection with a violent carjacking in which the attackers are accused of pulling a 16-year-old from his Dodge Charger in the Seguin Walmart parking lot on Labor Day and assaulting him, then pulling his 15-year-old girlfriend out and driving the car 250 miles to Port Arthur where they abandoned the vehicle. The teen driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.
fox4beaumont.com
Man jailed Saturday on $1.6M in bonds on charges of threatening judges in Chambers County
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious phone call from an unknown male subject. During the course of the phone call, he threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor who sent Deputies to check both judge’s residences where they remained providing security.
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder charges
Two suspects, Ashim Taylor Jr, and Jayland Womack, were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail today, suspected and charged with murdering Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin on Madera Run Pkwy in The Groves neighborhood of Atascocita, Texas, a suburb of Houston last month.
Sheriff: Texas man on ‘meth binge’ steals police car, tries to run over several
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of slipping out of handcuffs before stealing a police car while on a “meth binge” was arrested. Reynaldo R. Ruiz, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felony escape, a post from Atascosa Sheriff David Soward stated. […]
news4sanantonio.com
An altercation between two men led to a shooting in a Southside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two men are hospitalized after an altercation led to a shooting in a Southside apartment complex. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Aquarius and VFW Blvd at around 2:45 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two men in their 30s got into...
fox4beaumont.com
83-year-old man electrocuted when touching downed power line at Calder Woods in Beaumont
Beaumont Police Department is investigating death of 83-year-old man electrocuted when touching downed power line at Calder Woods. Beaumont Police tell KFDM/Fox 4 an 83-year-old man died when he was electrocuted at the Calder Woods Senior Living Community, 7080 Calder. Police responded at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday. They say the...
KSAT 12
2 more teens arrested in carjacking, assault of 15-year-old outside Seguin Walmart, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two additional teenage suspects wanted in the assault and carjacking of a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot have been arrested, according to Seguin police. Police said 18-year-old Chase Shearin and 19-year-old Caden Searin were both apprehended by Port Neches police on Thursday evening. Kendrick...
