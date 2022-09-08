ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur man killed; police searching for 15-year-old male suspect

Port Arthur Police announced Saturday that authorities are searching for a juvenile suspect who is wanted following a fatal altercation. At approximately 9:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4160 FM 365 at Avery Trace Apartments in reference to a shooting. Arriving officers located a single gunshot victim. The victim was...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seguin, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Seguin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
Guadalupe County, TX
Crime & Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two killed, one hospitalized after shooting in Hollywood Park; police looking for suspect

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are looking for whoever shot three people in a Hollywood Park lounge early Sunday morning, killing two of them. According to officials with the Hollywood Park Police Department, officers responded to Rose Bistro along San Pedro Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. after gunfire was reported. Two unidentified victims were found dead, and a third was taken to a local hospital.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hardwell
fox4beaumont.com

Liberty County investigating 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy

BEAUMONT — Information below from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office:. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell, the early Saturday morning death of a little 3 year old boy is being considered “suspicious” pending final autopsy results. It was approximately 5:30 am Saturday morning,...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Crime Stoppers#Port Arthur Seguin#Port Arthur Police#Dodge#Turner#Pn G High School#Ems
fox4beaumont.com

Fourth Jefferson County suspect in custody linked to violent carjacking in Seguin

SEGUIN/JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a fourth suspect has surrendered in connection with a violent carjacking in which the attackers are accused of pulling a 16-year-old from his Dodge Charger in the Seguin Walmart parking lot on Labor Day and assaulting him, then pulling his 15-year-old girlfriend out and driving the car 250 miles to Port Arthur where they abandoned the vehicle. The teen driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital for treatment for his injuries.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Man jailed Saturday on $1.6M in bonds on charges of threatening judges in Chambers County

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:16 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious phone call from an unknown male subject. During the course of the phone call, he threatened the lives of both Chambers County District Judges. Dispatchers immediately notified the on-duty supervisor who sent Deputies to check both judge’s residences where they remained providing security.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
KXAN

Sheriff: Texas man on ‘meth binge’ steals police car, tries to run over several

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of slipping out of handcuffs before stealing a police car while on a “meth binge” was arrested. Reynaldo R. Ruiz, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felony escape, a post from Atascosa Sheriff David Soward stated. […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy