Steve Jobs’ daughter slams new iPhone 14 and says its ‘same as old version’

By Tyler Baum
The US Sun
 7 days ago
STEVE Jobs' daughter Eve roasted Apple and the new iPhone 14 with a meme posted to her Instagram story.

Eve posted an image of a man being gifted the same shirt he is wearing, implying the new iPhone 14 is the same as the last iPhone.

Eve is Steve Jobs' youngest daughter with wife Laurene Powell Credit: Getty Images - Getty
The new iPhone launched at Apple's Far Out event on September 7 Credit: AP:Associated Press
Eve Jobs reposted the meme to her story on Instagram Credit: Instagram / @evejobs

Eve Jobs shared her disapproval of the new iPhone 14 with her 343,000 followers on Instagram.

Other fans piled on and shared their thoughts on social media.

"How are the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 not the exact same phone?" one user wrote on Twitter.

"Let's remember there is absolutely no reason the 13 Pro and Pro Max can not get the new camera features of the iPhone 14. Same main sensor, same SoC, etc" 9to5Google contributor Max Weinbach tweeted.

Eve, 24, is a model and competitive horseback rider.

Some fans took shots at Apple for the exorbitant price of the new models, with the most expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max topping out at $1,599.

"Seeing the iPhone 14 Pro and then remembering you need to eat and heat this winter" one fan wrote.

"Me waiting for the #iPhone14 to drop, so that iPhone 13 price drops, so that iPhone 12 price drops, so that I can buy iPhone 11" another added.

CNBC reported that the iPhone 14 is even more expensive when bought outside of the United States, going for $80 more dollars in the UK and $146 more in Japan.

The notion that Apple releases a new phone with minimal updates or design changes has become a recurring joke in the Tim Cook era.

Last year, author Douglas Boneparth tweeted "If you liked buying the iPhone, 3G, 3GS, 4, 4S, 5, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, you’re going to love buying the iPhone 13."

Even Samsung got in on the fun, tweeting "Let us know when it folds," in reference their new foldable Galaxy phone.

The iPhone has not had a significant design overhaul since 2019's iPhone 11, which had more rounded edges and a muted texture.

The iPhone 14 does bring some new components to the device, like an improved battery, but many of the most desirable features will be powered by the new iOS 16 software.

iOS 16 will be made available for all iPhones dating back to the iPhone 8 for free.

Steve Jobs died in 2011 at the age of 56 of pancreatic cancer Credit: Getty Images - Getty

