investing.com

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing

MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing. MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Gaming Stock Extends Multi-Day Rally, Surges 21% In 3 Sessions: Details

Investing.com -- Shares of the gaming and sports media platform, Nazara Technologies (NS: NAZA ) continued their upward rally for the third consecutive session on Monday, rising over 7% in early trade. The stock was last seen trading 5% higher at Rs 772/share and has zoomed 21% in the past...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Technology#Stock#Cadence Design Systems#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nvda#Intc#Cdns#Synopsys#Lattice Semiconductor#Snps#Gpu
investing.com

FIIs’ Favourite Stock Gives ‘Triangle Breakout’; Investors Eying a 30% Rally!

A stock trading near all-time highs is one of the best candidates for continued upside momentum. Some investors might argue that these stocks are generally highly overbought and therefore might prefer to steer clear from them, and there’s nothing wrong with this. However, if a stock is approaching its lifetime high, fueled by a volatility breakout, in that case, it could be a perfect recipe for a high probable momentum, strong enough to break the previous highs.
STOCKS
investing.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 12.09.22

South African markets closed in the green on Friday, boosted by gains in mining sector stocks. Diversified miners, Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ), African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ) and Exxaro Resources (JO: EXXJ ) climbed 6.0%, 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively. Newspaper company, Caxton & CTP Publishers and Printers (JO:...
MARKETS
investing.com

Interesting Week Ahead For Markets

This week will be interesting, with inflation data Tuesday and Wednesday and quadruple witching on Friday. There will be a lot of big Treasury auctions this week, which will move yields and stocks. The one wrinkle is that the VIX options expiration doesn’t take place until Wednesday, September 21.
STOCKS
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus

U.S. stocks look set to start the new trading session of the week on a firm note, latching onto the upward momentum seen since the middle of last week. Given the lack of any major catalyst for the session, the market participants are likely to trade with caution, especially ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price inflation report.
STOCKS
investing.com

State Street: Institutional investors undeterred by crypto winter

Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets according to megabank State Street (NYSE:STT). Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sept. 11, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State...
STOCKS
investing.com

FedEx: KeyBanc Positive Into Earnings, Says Concerns are Discounted

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is due to report earnings later this month with the majority of analysts concerned about the challenging macro outlook and execution. Earlier this week, Citi analysts downgraded FDX shares to Neutral from Buy as macro headwinds are likely to challenge earnings growth. “We believe Ground volume has been...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Bitcoin Surges to $22K, While Altcoins Are Plummeting

Bitcoin recently attained a sudden price surge, reaching above $22k. Major altcoins witnessed a price downfall, during the last 24 hours. After falling around $18,000 in the previous week, the market dominator, Bitcoin (BTC) has now been going through a positive momentum in the global cryptocurrency market. During the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has attained significant price growth, registering more than $22,000. However, over the past few days, the price of BTC has been continuously going up and down.
STOCKS
investing.com

MA Financial Group Ltd (MAF)

April 23 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX :* RESOLUTION 4 AT AGM SEEKS SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO CHANGE CO'S NAME TO MA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD* INVESTMENT BANKING PARTNERSHIP... Feb 17 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX :* FINAL DIVIDEND 10.0 CENTS PER SHARE* FY NET PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX ATTRIBUTABLE...
MARKETS
investing.com

Week Ahead: Stocks Set To Resume Corrective Rally On Technicals

Dollar maintained perfect negative correlation with stocks. Technology outperforms after underperforming, as market flips. Will investors maintain last week's return to risk as the Federal Reserve pushes its liquidation pedal harder this month? Investors will find that both stocks and bonds become heavier as the dollar supply shrinks, and given that the economy is already in a downturn, continued tightening increases the chances for a recession even the Biden Administration will find it difficult to deny.
STOCKS
investing.com

Mega-Cap Bajaj Finserv Trades Ex-Split & Ex-Bonus: Corporate Rewards’ Details

Investing.com -- Shares of the financial services heavyweight Bajaj Finserv (NS: BJFS ) traded ex-split and ex-bonus on Tuesday, ahead of the record date of two corporate rewards for its shareholders, announced a month back. The leading NBFC’s board of directors had fixed September 14, 2022, as the record date...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 major mistakes to avoid when trading cryptocurrency futures markets

3 major mistakes to avoid when trading cryptocurrency futures markets. Many traders frequently express some relatively large misconceptions about trading cryptocurrency futures, especially on derivatives exchanges outside the realm of traditional finance. The most common mistakes involve futures markets’ price decoupling, fees and the impact of liquidations on the derivatives instrument.
MARKETS
investing.com

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd (HPC)

EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited is a consumer products company that markets and sells a range of liquid, tablet,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
investing.com

Crypto insurance a ‘sleeping giant’ with only 1% of investments covered

Crypto insurance a ‘sleeping giant’ with only 1% of investments covered. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Dan Thomson, the CMO of decentralized cover protocol InsurAce said there is a massive disparity between the total value locked (TVL) in crypto and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and the percentage of that TVL with insurance coverage:
MARKETS

