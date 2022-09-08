Read full article on original website
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
ABC6.com
Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
‘Warm and funny’: Providence man describes working with King Charles III
Before he became King Charles III, the former Prince of Wales launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative, with a goal to create a global partnership between government and the private sector, focused on a sustainable future.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
ABC6.com
‘This is not just some harmless prank,’ community center fence vandalized in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said that the fence of the Common Fence Point Community center was vandalized. The community center is scheduled to be the location of the committee’s annual fundraiser Sunday. Ahead of the event, messages reading, “Not welcome demon rats,” “LBQT...
whatsupnewp.com
Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Larry Smiglewski is working 24/7. “We’re in tech [rehearsal], so basically an all-hours thing.”. Smiglewski is the production stage manager for “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” The show’s national tour is launching this week from the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the 21st show...
rinewstoday.com
South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs
Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
thewhiskeywash.com
Unique Two Variety Blue Corn Bourbon Emerges From Rhode Island
Rhode Island, as states with distilleries go, is not one of the first that comes to mind for whiskey production. Some are making a go at it there though, with Providence-based Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO) set to debut the second batch of a unique two variety blue corn bourbon. The...
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
vikingsaga.org
Beloved ELHS Teacher Mr. Guinez Remembered by All
Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.
A New England casino was just named the best casino outside of Las Vegas
Also, another regional casino was named the best casino hotel. Two casinos in Connecticut are good bets for top-notch gaming and accommodations, according to USA Today readers. The publication named Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket the best casino outside of Las Vegas and nearby Mohegan Sun in Uncasville the best...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom
8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals. 1:01 p.m. –...
rimonthly.com
Bristol PorchFest 2022 Returns This September
Many people walk through quaint, historic towns like Bristol to admire the old houses that serve as relics from another time, but what if there was live music to liven it up a bit? Local nonprofit Arts in Common provides the community with the opportunity to experience great music from local bands in Bristol’s beautiful historic district. PorchFest is a free music festival held on nine front porches of residents on High Street in downtown Bristol. On Sunday, September 18 from 3–6 p.m. (rain date September 25), walk down the street and explore what eighteen of the state’s local bands have to offer.
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
WCVB
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler drops by former Boston apartment ahead of Fenway Park concert
BOSTON — Steven Tyler has been no stranger to his band's old Boston apartment. Wednesday night, on the eve of his Fenway Park concert, the Massachusetts native returned to his old stomping grounds on Commonwealth Avenue, paying a visit to the apartment building where Aerosmith lived while trying to make a name for themselves in Boston.
Enjoy the Best Bristol Views Inside This Converted Lighthouse
Historic homes are nothing new in New England, but finding one that was once an actual working lighthouse is pretty rare. Probably why this unique home in Bristol didn't last long on the market. Sitting literally under the Mount Hope Bridge between Narrangansett and Mount Hope bays is this two-bedroom,...
Pelosi will headline Providence rally for gov candidate Helena Foulkes
Foulkes’ late mother, Martha Dodd Buonanno, was Pelosi’s college roommate and close friend.
Lottery ticket sold in Ware, Mass. hits for $16.35M
WARE, Mass. — A $16.35M winning lottery ticket was sold in Ware, Mass., according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The ticket was for the Saturday, September 10th drawing of Megabucks Doubler. This is the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in April of 2009, according to lottery officials. The...
Fall River Café: ‘No Colors Allowed’ Sign Refers to Gang Colors
A misunderstanding about the sign in the door of a Fall River café has some thinking that the restaurant is refusing to serve Black people – when in fact it is meant for the local motorcycle gangs that frequent the establishment. A woman named Suhail Sanchez posted a...
