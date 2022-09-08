ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

ABC6.com

Southern New Englanders set to remember 9/11 21 years later

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sunday marks 21 years since the terrorist attacks in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Remembrance ceremonies are scheduled across the country, including throughout Southern New England. Gov. Dan McKee ordered that flags throughout the state fly at half-mast in honor of those who lost...
SCITUATE, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Larry Smiglewski is working 24/7. “We’re in tech [rehearsal], so basically an all-hours thing.”. Smiglewski is the production stage manager for “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” The show’s national tour is launching this week from the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the 21st show...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs

Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
CRANSTON, RI
thewhiskeywash.com

Unique Two Variety Blue Corn Bourbon Emerges From Rhode Island

Rhode Island, as states with distilleries go, is not one of the first that comes to mind for whiskey production. Some are making a go at it there though, with Providence-based Industrious Spirit Company (ISCO) set to debut the second batch of a unique two variety blue corn bourbon. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
vikingsaga.org

Beloved ELHS Teacher Mr. Guinez Remembered by All

Loved by all for his kindness and generosity, Marcelo Guinez touched the lives of students and teachers in the East Lyme and Salem communities. Mr. Guinez arrived in the United States in the late ‘90s to pursue a degree in World Language. He began working as a Spanish teacher at Salem Schools before teaching at ELHS. In his passion for education and helping others, Mr. Guinez also volunteered as a soccer coach and was advisor for the chess and ping pong clubs.
EAST LYME, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#The Centenarian Club#Operations
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom

8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals. 1:01 p.m. –...
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

Bristol PorchFest 2022 Returns This September

Many people walk through quaint, historic towns like Bristol to admire the old houses that serve as relics from another time, but what if there was live music to liven it up a bit? Local nonprofit Arts in Common provides the community with the opportunity to experience great music from local bands in Bristol’s beautiful historic district. PorchFest is a free music festival held on nine front porches of residents on High Street in downtown Bristol. On Sunday, September 18 from 3–6 p.m. (rain date September 25), walk down the street and explore what eighteen of the state’s local bands have to offer.
FUN 107

Enjoy the Best Bristol Views Inside This Converted Lighthouse

Historic homes are nothing new in New England, but finding one that was once an actual working lighthouse is pretty rare. Probably why this unique home in Bristol didn't last long on the market. Sitting literally under the Mount Hope Bridge between Narrangansett and Mount Hope bays is this two-bedroom,...
BRISTOL, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lottery ticket sold in Ware, Mass. hits for $16.35M

WARE, Mass. — A $16.35M winning lottery ticket was sold in Ware, Mass., according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The ticket was for the Saturday, September 10th drawing of Megabucks Doubler. This is the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in April of 2009, according to lottery officials. The...
WARE, MA

