Read full article on original website
Related
How Des Moines' Andrew Fuller of "Is it Cake?" starts his day
Since Andrew Fuller won the Netflix show "Is it Cake?," the green-haired baker has catapulted into a local icon with a very busy schedule. Fuller first wowed the nation when he cut into a stack of red, shiny Solo cups, revealing it was cake to stunned judges and viewers. What's...
Emmys 2022 – live: TV stars prepare to gather in Hollywood as Succession leads with 25 nominations
The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.Follow along with live updates below...
Comments / 0