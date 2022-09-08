Read full article on original website
‘The Game Seems Slow to him Already’: Franklin Complimentary of Allar
Penn State fans expected freshman quarterback Drew Allar to play at some point during the team’s home opener against Ohio. But what many fans might not have expected is for Allar to have gotten into the game as early as he did. With less than three and a half...
True Freshmen Shine as Penn State Dominates Ohio, 46-10
Penn State freshmen Drew Allar and Nicholas Singleton impressed as Penn State overwhelms Ohio by the score of 46-10 in their home opener on Saturday afternoon. On its first possession of the game, Penn State struck first on a one-yard touchdown run by Sean Clifford on a drive that took 12 plays and 77 yards that featured an 11-yard run by Singleton and a 16-yard completion to Tyler Warren on a 4th and 2.
3-Star 2023 ATH Zion Tracy Commits to Penn State
Coach James Franklin put an exclamation mark on what was already a great day by getting a commitment from Zion Tracy, a three-star ATH from St. Thomas More Prep in Oakdale, Connecticut. Tracy watched Penn State’s 46-10 win over Ohio on his official visit, and hours later, made his commitment...
Smeltzer: It was Only Ohio, but…
Yes, Penn State was supposed to pound Ohio. Yes, Ohio is in the MAC, and no, the Bobcats aren’t a good football team (or at least they weren’t last year when they finished 3-9.) But Penn State’s 46-10 home-opening waxing at Beaver Stadium wasn’t your run-of-the-mill “Goliath squashes...
Watch: PSU RB Nick Singleton Breaks 70-Yard Run for First College Touchdown
After an Ohio personal foul penalty, the first official play second drive of the Penn State freshman’s first game at Beaver Stadium (second college game overall) ended with Singleton breaking a 70-yard run for a touchdown to put Penn State up by two scores. Singleton was rated the No....
Former Penn State QB Will Levis, No. 20 Kentucky Beat No. 12 Florida
Former Penn State QB Will Levis and the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats got an upset win over SEC East foe Florida, who came in ranked No. 12, 26-16. Levis, who played at Penn State from 2018-20, had a modest stat line, going 13-24 with 202 yards and a touchdown and an interception.
How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 2 vs. Ohio
Penn State is 1-0 and could easily be 0-1 heading into its Week 2 matchup with Ohio. It took a last-minute drive engineered by quarterback Sean Clifford for Penn State to leave West Lafayette, Indiana with a 35-31 win over Purdue. This Saturday, Penn State is playing in Beaver Stadium for the first time since last November, and it’s unlikely they’ll have nearly as much trouble with Ohio.
Walker: 3 Keys for a Penn State Victory over Ohio U.
Penn State will head into their home opener as 25.5-point favorites against Ohio on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are coming off an emotional conference victory last Thursday night at Purdue, while Ohio defeated Florida International 41-38 at home. Penn State has the talent advantage at every position, however with a trip to the plains at Auburn coming up, this has all the makings of a trap game. There are three keys to Penn State to avoid the upset and get to 2-0 heading to their big clash with Auburn.
Penn State No. 22 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll
On Sunday, the newest AP and Coaches’ Polls were released, and Penn State came in at No. 22 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll. This is the first time Penn State has been ranked this season in either poll. Penn State came into the...
