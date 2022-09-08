ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

True Freshmen Shine as Penn State Dominates Ohio, 46-10

Penn State freshmen Drew Allar and Nicholas Singleton impressed as Penn State overwhelms Ohio by the score of 46-10 in their home opener on Saturday afternoon. On its first possession of the game, Penn State struck first on a one-yard touchdown run by Sean Clifford on a drive that took 12 plays and 77 yards that featured an 11-yard run by Singleton and a 16-yard completion to Tyler Warren on a 4th and 2.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

3-Star 2023 ATH Zion Tracy Commits to Penn State

Coach James Franklin put an exclamation mark on what was already a great day by getting a commitment from Zion Tracy, a three-star ATH from St. Thomas More Prep in Oakdale, Connecticut. Tracy watched Penn State’s 46-10 win over Ohio on his official visit, and hours later, made his commitment...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Smeltzer: It was Only Ohio, but…

Yes, Penn State was supposed to pound Ohio. Yes, Ohio is in the MAC, and no, the Bobcats aren’t a good football team (or at least they weren’t last year when they finished 3-9.) But Penn State’s 46-10 home-opening waxing at Beaver Stadium wasn’t your run-of-the-mill “Goliath squashes...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
nittanysportsnow.com

How to Watch: Penn State Football Week 2 vs. Ohio

Penn State is 1-0 and could easily be 0-1 heading into its Week 2 matchup with Ohio. It took a last-minute drive engineered by quarterback Sean Clifford for Penn State to leave West Lafayette, Indiana with a 35-31 win over Purdue. This Saturday, Penn State is playing in Beaver Stadium for the first time since last November, and it’s unlikely they’ll have nearly as much trouble with Ohio.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Walker: 3 Keys for a Penn State Victory over Ohio U.

Penn State will head into their home opener as 25.5-point favorites against Ohio on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are coming off an emotional conference victory last Thursday night at Purdue, while Ohio defeated Florida International 41-38 at home. Penn State has the talent advantage at every position, however with a trip to the plains at Auburn coming up, this has all the makings of a trap game. There are three keys to Penn State to avoid the upset and get to 2-0 heading to their big clash with Auburn.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State No. 22 in AP Poll, No. 23 in Coaches Poll

On Sunday, the newest AP and Coaches’ Polls were released, and Penn State came in at No. 22 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in the Coaches Poll. This is the first time Penn State has been ranked this season in either poll. Penn State came into the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy