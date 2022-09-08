Read full article on original website
Related
A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being Her Step-Sister’s Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On
Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Babysitter Refuses to Watch 2-Year-Old Abandoned by Parents
How far should a babysitter’s responsibilities go?. The pandemic affected a lot of industries in negative ways, and one of the areas it impacted most was childcare, both for workers and for parents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Straight couple refuses to let gay couple sleep together because they could have a 'bad influence' on children
Although 32 countries have legalized same-gender marriages, 7 in 10 LGBTQ Americans still face discrimination. Nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2022 alone.
Mom Dragged For Asking Daughter To Give Inheritance To Sons: 'Shame On You'
"She already sent the rest of your kids to college for you," one commenter exclaimed. "Now you want her to get less inheritance?"
Mother who wants her daughter's friend to push her wheelchair around school while she recovers from surgery is criticised by other parents who say she can't expect the child to be a 'carer'
A UK-based mother has been taken to task after saying she wants her daughter moved to a different class so a friend can care for her following a major surgery - with other parents warning that she can't 'expect this other child to act as her carer'. The mother explained...
“All chores must be done the moment she wakes up” Woman sets rules for mother to stay with her
Should one forgive a person who treated them poorly?. A mother’s love is crucial for developing a child into an emotionally healthy individual. During their teenage, children who experience their mother’s support and care are more likely to have healthy relationships.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Telling Sister-in-Law Her Baby's Age Is Wrong Backed: 'Correct Me'
"Your child is not 6 months until the 10th. You are incorrect," one user said.
Slate
My Daughter’s Friend Is Being Ridiculed Because Her Parents Don’t Understand Basic Hygiene
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My daughter “Madison,” 12, has been best friends with “Sarah” since the girls were in first grade. I’ve always known Sarah’s parents have some beliefs about girls that I don’t agree with. For example, Sarah is not allowed to spend time with male friends outside of school, she cannot wear shorts (knee-length skirts are OK), and makeup is absolutely forbidden (the “makeup” in question was tinted Chapstick). They are deeply religious and conservative and I figured these beliefs were part of that.
KIDS・
This Stepmother is in Hot Water With Her Whole Family After Making This Parenting Choice & Reddit is Backing Her Up
A stepmother took to Reddit to pose one big question: did she do wrong by her stepkids and partner? Recently, she explained, they all traveled together for the first time. It felt like a big step and she’s also been feeling “extra scrutiny” from the family lately. At one point during the trip, they visited the swimming pool. Her partner said he was going to go upstairs to get his swimsuit and was gone for 40 minutes. The kids, who are 9 and 13, continued playing in the pool while their stepmother watched them. It was a small pool, she wrote,...
I’m a parenting pro, how to get your toddler to listen first time & why telling them to ‘stop’ just makes it worse
ANY parent will know the frustration of repeatedly having to tell your toddler not to do something – only for them to continue. But, according to one parenting pro, there’s a simple but effective way to make your little one listen and it doesn’t involve the word ‘stop’.
KIDS・
My Kids Are Demanding Inheritance From Their Dead Grandma—What Should I Do?
"As soon as my middle son found out my mom had passed, he called the attorney and asked for a copy of the will."
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Four single mothers move into one home to raise their children together
They say it takes a village, and four single mums have revealed how they moved into a house together in Maryland, US, to raise their children. It all started when both Holly Harper and Herrin Hopper got divorced. The pair were already close friends and had lived in individual apartments prior to the move.
Ponca City News
When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren
Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
I Just Had A Baby At 46, And It Was Freaking Awesome
"When I was searching for encouragement and answers, I found so much doom and gloom."
This Black Woman’s Nonprofit Is Saving The Lives Of Pregnant And Parenting Teens
Through Purposely Chosen, Dretona Maddox provides lodging, mental health programs, parenting classes, individual counseling groups, therapy, tutoring, and on-site child care for girls that go to work or school. The post This Black Woman’s Nonprofit Is Saving The Lives Of Pregnant And Parenting Teens appeared first on NewsOne.
Single Mom Backed for Banning Friend Bringing 7-Year-Old to 'Adult Evening'
"I reiterated I'd prefer it to be an adult only evening and that I'd love her to be there and said I'd pay for the babysitter," the mom said.
Woman Backed for Trying to Kick Husband's Autistic Friend Out of House
"You are walking all over your wife. Did you even ask her if she's okay with your friend staying? Or did you decide for her?" one user commented.
Comments / 0