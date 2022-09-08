ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign of the changing season: Minnesota fall color reports begin

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

What's leading to the early signs of fall colors? 02:40

MINNEAPOLIS -- In case you needed another reminder that summer is on the way out, Minnesota fall color reports began Thursday.

Minnesota State Parks and Trails and Explore Minnesota are again partnering to provide weekly fall color updates. Check out the Fall Color Finder here.

"Fall color this year should be as stunning as we have come to expect if there are sunny days and chilly but not freezing nights," Val Cervenka, the forest health program consultant in the DNR's Forestry Division, said. "Temperature and soil moisture together affect fall color. Mild summer drought can increase the fall color display, but warm fall weather can decrease its brilliance. It's good to keep in mind that local weather conditions will affect local fall color."

Peak fall color season in Minnesota typically begins in mid-September in northern Minnesota. Southern Minnesota typically sees the peak in mid-October.

mspmag.com

When and Where to See Fall Colors in Minnesota This Year

It happens every year—the State Fair ends, school begins, and Minnesotans instantly fling themselves into autumn mode, even if the temperature gauge isn’t fully playing along yet. And as we started dreaming of brilliant red-and-orange-speckled hikes and golden prairies spotted with early-fall flowers, we checked in with Minnesota DNR forest health program consultant Val Cervenka to see what was in store—er, forest—for our state this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
