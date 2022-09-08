ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Trailer Is a Chaotic Whodunit as Daniel Craig Suspects Everybody

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snGFf_0hn7RdEZ00

“Everyone is in danger,” Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc proclaims in the action-packed teaser trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The film, coming to Netflix on Dec. 23, is a sequel to 2019’s popular murder mystery Knives Out, which introduced Craig’s sly detective.

“The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, ‘It’s a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle,'” writer, director, and producer Rian Johnson said in an interview with Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you’re making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out.”

Alongside Craig, Glass Onion stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. The film follows a group of wealthy friends who receive a mysterious set of invitations to a reclusive millionaire’s private island.

Johnson told Tudum he was inspired by Agatha Christie for the story. “The reality is that what makes something successful is a story, and that’s true of a whodunit as well: Are there characters that you care about? Are you pulled through emotionally? Are you on a ride with them with this story?” Johnson said. “Then the revelation of it all coming together and the whodunit, and the fact that it is all layered in there, is part of the fun of the genre. But, in a way, it can’t be the spine that actually is supporting the body of the whole thing. You just need a good story.”

The film was officially announced earlier this year. “Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively,” Rian Johnson wrote on Twitter ahead of the official title announcement. “I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.”

He added: “It wasn’t just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues.”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Dwayne Johnson Faces an Epic Choice in New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

“I’m not peaceful,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson intones in the action-packed new trailer for superhero flick Black Adam. “Nor do I surrender.” The clip, the film’s second trailer, depicts the actor’s titular character going up against the Justice Society, who politely request his peaceful surrender before he proclaims, “I kneel before no one.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake

Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Janelle Monáe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Onion#Linus Movies#Entertain#Knives Out#Mystery Film
CNET

'Top Gun: Maverick' Review: Smash Hit Tom Cruise Sequel on Digital Now

Welcome back to the danger zone. You might not think you needed a sequel to the most '80s movie ever, but Top Gun: Maverick is way more wildly entertaining than it has any right to be. Top Gun 2 reboots the original film's heart-pounding aerial action, infectiously cheesy character drama and don't-think-too-hard-about-it military fetishism in a winning spectacle of cinematic escapism.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Fans May Be Excited For Margot Robbie And Brad Pitt To Reteam In Babylon, But There Are 2 More Reasons To Be Pumped For The New Movie

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are about to travel back in Hollywood history, again. The two previously worked together on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Now, these two and a fun ensemble cast are traveling further back to the 1920s in the film Babylon. While this reunion of two of the best actors working right now is thrilling, there are other reasons to get excited for Babylon. From the stellar ensemble cast to the scale and scope of this project, it’s bound to be an unforgettable experience.
MOVIES
The Independent

See How They Run review: Playful Agatha Christie romp is as sweet and light as a fondant fancy

Dir: Tom George. Starring: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, David Oyelowo. 12A, 98 minutes.Could the all-star whodunnit finally save us from the monotony of superheroes? That’s the tantalising promise embedded in See How They Run, which may feel as cynically constructed as any of Marvel’s corporate-minded affairs, but goes down as sweet and light as a fondant fancy. It’s an equal-parts concoction of Rian Johnson’s wry, self-aware Knives Out and the aristocratic romanticism of Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptations. And if its ambitions towards broad likeability weren’t already obvious enough, the film’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

First Victim in Memphis Shooting Spree Had Personal Connection to Suspect

The shooter who terrorized the city of Memphis on Wednesday in a killing spree began by killing someone he knew, according to court records. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested around 9 p.m., suspected of killing four people and injuring three others across eight crime scenes in the Memphis area. The rampage, part of which was streamed live on Facebook, began just after midnight on Wednesday and continued into the late evening hours. The killings appeared random, but according to an affidavit, it seems at least the first victim knew Kelly. According to police, officers responded to the first shooting at...
MEMPHIS, TN
AOL Corp

Toronto Film Fest: Brendan Fraser, Daniel Radcliffe and Jennifer Lawrence's transformative roles kick off Oscar season

Top Gun: Maverick brought summer blockbusters back, and now the big film festivals are doing the same thing for the fall movie season. After Venice and Telluride got the ball rolling with some high-profile premieres of highly-anticipated awards contenders — including Don't Worry Darling and Women Talking — the Toronto International Film Festival enters the frame with its own lineup that's big on star wattage and Oscar buzz. Yahoo Entertainment will be covering the 2022 edition of the festival, and these are the movies and stories we're most excited to see unfold.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Caught on Tape: Doug Mastriano Prayed for MAGA to ‘Seize the Power’ Ahead of Jan. 6

A week before Jan. 6, on a Zoom call organized by far-right Christian Nationalists seeking to reinstall Donald Trump in the White House, a man with a booming baritone voice bowed his bald head and began to pray. “We remember the promises of old,” he said, before invoking the book of Revelations and its account of the End Times: “We know we overcome Satan by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony and not loving our lives unto death.” Seated before a Revolutionary War flag with the motto “An Appeal to Heaven,” the man spoke of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

See How They Run review – a starry, theatrical Agatha Christie romp

The witty, pre-pandemic Daniel Craig vehicle Knives Out whetted an appetite once more for spoofing Agatha Christie. Queue-jumping that film’s sequel (due out later this year) is this rival meta-spoof, the feature debut of Tom George, whose imaginative BBC Three Cotswolds slacker comedy This Country offers few hints that a postwar, London-set whodunnit might be George’s next achievement. See How They Run ponders that cornerstone – or millstone – of the Christie legacy, her tourist bucket-listed play The Mousetrap, focusing on 1953 plans to turn it into a movie despite Christie’s contractual stipulation that it not be filmed until its theatrical run is over (it’s still on to this day). But the planned film is thwarted anyway when its appointed director, Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody), is murdered in the theatre’s costume room.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘She found it hilarious’: Woman recalls slip-up while meeting the Queen aged six

An influencer whose “hilarious” meeting with the Queen aged six made newspaper headlines 20 years ago has said the “wholesome and wonderful experience” showed her she “can do anything”.Katie Meehan, now 26, was chosen to represent St Joseph’s Primary School when the Queen visited Jarrow, Tyne and Wear, in 2002 to mark her Golden Jubilee – and stepped up to offer the monarch a bouquet of flowers.In an awkward moment photographed by the PA news agency, Ms Meehan stepped the wrong way, causing the head of state to laugh and landing a prime spot in the Shields Gazette about her...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

78K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy