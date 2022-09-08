Saint Peter’s, Rutgers among hosts of international South Asian cardiovascular health conference in New Brunswick

Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
U.S. News rankings: N.J. puts 4 in Top 100 (including No. 1 Princeton)
How long has Princeton University’s run as the No. 1 university in the country been? Consider this: The school’s incoming freshman class was starting second grade when it began. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton was ranked No. 1 in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings,...
wskg.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads
(WAMC) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat said the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties and New York City.
roi-nj.com
Barnes & Thornburg law firm grows East Coast presence with new offices in N.J., Philly
Indianapolis-based Barnes & Thornburg LLP recently said it is growing its complex litigation and life sciences practices with the openings of new offices in New Jersey and Philadelphia, marking the firm’s latest expansion on the East Coast. The Morristown and Philadelphia offices, its 21st and 22nd in the U.S.,...
Updated COVID-19 boosters are here. Do New Yorkers, Jerseyites need to take them and when?
A COVID-19 vaccine booster advertisement is displayed in the New York City subway, January 9th, 2022. Scientists expedited the boosters this summer to match the latest variants. Here's your guide to finding the updated COVID-19 boosters and what they mean for your body’s protection against the coronavirus. [ more › ]
roi-nj.com
Lee & Associates New Jersey brokers off-market Passaic County industrial trade
A 98,000-square-foot, two-building Passaic County warehouse property has traded in an off-market sale brokered by Lee & Associates New Jersey, according to a Thursday announcement from the brokerage. Longpoint Realty Partners L.P. acquired 31-35 Styertowne Road in Clifton from Kessler-Schwartz Associates; the new ownership then appointed Lee & Associates as...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
NYC’s first chief equity officer in public health steps down
Dr. Torian Easterling is departing his post as the city health department's first chief equity officer. Dr. Torian Easterling, who spent more than seven years at the city’s health department, was appointed to the position by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in September 2020. [ more › ]
unionnewsdaily.com
Nursing home workers picket to protest cuts to health benefits
LINDEN, NJ — Nursing home workers with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East picketed AristaCare at Delaire on Wednesday, Aug. 24, protesting proposed cuts to their health insurance and management’s alleged refusal to recognize a fair contract. The picket included several veterans of a 2017 strike at AristaCare at Delaire.
fox40jackson.com
Harvard students pan former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Politically opportunistic’
Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio was handed a coveted fellowship at Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) for fall 2022. Students on campus are not thrilled with the politician. Banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass., Sept. 4, 2009. (Michael Fein/Bloomberg...
Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners
"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
ocscanner.news
NEWARK: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE CLOSES TWO LEVELS OF TERMINAL C AT NEWARK AIRPORT
A scare, flashbacks. anxiety and a flood of emotions ran through travelers arriving and departing from Newark International Airport, terminal C, after two levels were closed as a result of a suspicious package. United Airlines flights coming into Newark were held at their departing airports. We understand over 60 flights were impacted by this scare. Terminal C is open for business as usual at this time.
Looking to rent on Staten Island? You’ll need to earn at least $80k a year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you want to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Staten Island, you’ll probably need to bank a little overtime first: According to a new study from a fair housing group that tracks the rising cost of living in some of the costliest states in the nation, the annual income required for such an expenditure is somewhere in the neighborhood of $95,000. If you’re earning minimum wage, that means you’ll have to work 120 hours a week to afford it.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Angry Little Asian Guy In The Loneliest All-Night Deli In NYC - A 9/11 Memory
When the planes flew into The World Trade Center 21 years ago on this date, I was pretty close to the horror show that played out that day. I was living in New York City on 16th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. I’ve heard it said that anyone that...
ourcommunitynow.com
MAINEiacs scrambled to New York on 9/11
Air Refueling Wing suddenly got a new mission. “We were told to start heading west to the city,” pilot Lt. Col. Adam Jenkins recalled recently about the deadly terrorist attacks that shook the nation a decade ago.
stljewishlight.org
Following scandal, kosher Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn move to distance themselves from NJ establishment
(New York Jewish Week) — Kosher Chinese restaurants in New York City moved quickly to distance themselves from a restaurant in New Jersey that lost the stamp of approval from one of the largest kosher certification companies in the United States. This week, Brooklyn restaurants Glatt Kosher Family in...
Another N.J. dispensary gets state nod to sell legal weed
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. The medical dispensary in Fort Lee owned by Ascend Wellness has been given state approval to begin adult weed sales.
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Renna Media
Second Annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival
Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second annual Jazz & Roots Music Festival to be held at the University campus on Saturday, September 24. Fast becoming a tradition in Union County and beyond, the Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean...
