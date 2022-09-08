ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Deseret News

Government no longer paying cost of COVID tests, treatment, leave

If you’ve managed to avoid COVID-19 so far, you may not be as lucky as you think — should you get the virus in the future. The government is handing the cost of COVID-19, from testing to treatment and time off work, back to those who would cover such costs of other illnesses: that means insurance, if you have it, complete with out-of-pocket costs. And you’ll most likely have to use your sick leave or vacation time to be off work, if you actually have vacation and sick leave.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Second time’s the charm for ALS drug candidate

— Advisers to the FDA endorse the agency approving a third ALS drug candidate. — A restructuring of the federal pandemic response could dismantle the White House Covid team by mid-2023. — The FDA approved a longer-lasting alternative to Botox on Wednesday. It’s Friday. Welcome to Prescription Pulse. Have you...
PHARMACEUTICALS
POLITICO

The latest post-Roe realities

CONTINUED POST-ROE RIPPLE EFFECTS — Months after the landmark Dobbs decision, new effects are still being seen across the country — whether for health providers, states or voters. Providers sounded the alarm Thursday, saying the Dobbs decision has stopped health professionals from using their best judgment and limited...
MICHIGAN STATE
State
Texas State
POLITICO

Trump judges are on a tear

A decision by a judge appointed by former President Donald Trump to temporarily halt a Justice Department investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate triggered an avalanche of criticism from across the legal spectrum, including attacks from conservatives who served in the Trump administration. “It...
POTUS
POLITICO

What’s in your wallet? We’ll know if it’s a gun.

Editor's note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day's biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lori Trahan
Person
Xavier Becerra
POLITICO

How Mary Peltola beat Sarah Palin

What up, Recast family! The world is mourning the loss of two cultural icons: Her majesty, Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest serving monarch, 96, and legendary broadcaster Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, who was 82. Also a same-sex marriage bill is facing the threat of a GOP filibuster. First though we focus on the historic election in Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

The court case that could transform U.S. elections

INTERPRETIVE DANCE — One of the biggest cases on the Supreme Court’s docket next term is Moore v. Harper. At its core, it is yet another fight over North Carolina’s congressional maps. But this is one that will likely have far reaching effects beyond the state’s boundaries.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The O’Biden Camelot

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN was pissed. DONALD TRUMP had just won the 2016 election. That was part of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Affordable Care Act#Cdc#Health Plan#Linus Covid#General Health#Politico Harvard
POLITICO

5 questions for Cathy O’Neil

Welcome back to our regular Friday feature, The Future in Five Questions. Today, we have Cathy O’Neil, author of “Weapons of Math Destruction” and “The Shame Machine” — books that articulate the societal impact of algorithmic decision-making and of the internet more broadly. Responses...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
POLITICO

How women are reshaping the 2022 Senate map

Good morning, rulers. Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday after seven decades on the throne. Check out a photo gallery of her with U.S. presidents over those years. I’m also partial to this article by a former POLITICO Magazine intern, Ella Creamer, a U.K. native, about how King Charles will be received very differently in the U.S. from how Queen Elizabeth was. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for your help with this newsletter every week.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance

Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
PUBLIC HEALTH

