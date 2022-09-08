Read full article on original website
Mikey happyface
3d ago
Yeah,lemme hold my breath waitin for that money.It doesn’t go out,it just comes in unless you’re illegal or have a stained glass history masters and need a bailout
#hooboy
2d ago
I’ll believe it when it happens. This is Mass - our politicians will line their pockets first. Just ask democrat Ron Mariano. Remember this when you vote.
#notwoke
2d ago
to bad allthe democrats are fighting tooth and nailto not give the money back .....remember that when you go to vote!!!
6
newbedfordguide.com
MA Dept. of Revenue Reports Record Tax Haul in August
As the state of MA reaps another cash windfall will the taxpayers finally see a refund?. The Department of Revenue collected more than $2.6 billion in taxes last month, an increase of $108 million or 4.3 percent over actual collections in August 2021 as fiscal year 2023 continued its strong start for the state’s coffers.
Stimulus update 2022: Massive direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 11 days
Eligible Alaska residents will begin to receive $3,200 direct payment checks from the state in just 11 days.
nbcboston.com
Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report
A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
Massachusetts Revenue Officials: Return $2.9 Billion to Taxpayers
The new fiscal year in Massachusetts is picking up right where the old one left off in terms of tax revenues. The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) collected $2.6 billion in tax revenues last month. DOR Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said revenues increased by $108 million, or 4.3 percent, over actual collections in August 2021.
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
Western Massachusetts’ first Vehicle-to-Grid charging platform to launch
The installation of the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging stations in western Massachusetts by FirstLight Power, Fermata Energy, Skyview Ventures, and State Representative Susannah M. Whipps marked a clean energy milestone.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans to donate portion of winnings to charity after using son’s birthdate to hit $1 million scratch ticket
They say it is better to give than receive. A Massachusetts woman is doing both after hitting it big on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kathryn McDaid has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
mainepublic.org
Why electricity prices are rising unevenly across New England
You may have noticed that your most recent electric bill is higher than usual — and if that change hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably coming this fall. These price spikes are occurring across New England, but bills are rising more in some places than others. Some ratepayers...
townandtourist.com
20 Treehouse Rentals in Massachusetts (Cottage Style & Vast!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is filled with historic landmarks, lovely fall colors, beautiful nature, and is the perfect place to take your next trip. With treehouses located all around the state, you’re sure to find the ideal getaway for whatever you’re looking for.
Mass. Gaming Commissioner ‘frustrated’ with radio show ‘Toucher & Rich’ over discussion of sports betting timeline
If Thursday's meeting was any indication, it might be a while before sports betting gets underway in Massachusetts. From the moment Gov. Charlie Baker formally signed the bill legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts, the question in the minds of prospective local bettors changed from “if” to “when.”
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
Hawaii’s one-time tax refund starts rolling out this Friday
Hawaii tax payers can start checking their bank accounts soon. According to Governor David Ige, residents who get direct deposits could start seeing their one-time state refund as early as this Friday, September 9. But he said, those who owed taxes, or normally get refund checks, will have to wait a little longer.
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WCVB
Question 4: Referendum on controversial driver's license law will appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Voters will be asked to decide this November whether a controversial new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status will remain on the books in Massachusetts. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed the legislation in May, but in June the Massachusetts House of...
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
How Long Does It Actually Take to Get Your Massachusetts Drivers License?
It's typically never an experience that anyone looks forward to. By that, I mean the process of having to get a driver's license. When we're done with the entire process, it can be a big relief given everything from the paperwork, amount of money spent, proper documentation, and sometimes a driver's test.
These Are the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Is your town one of the safest places to live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900.
