ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEC AM

Comments / 10

Mikey happyface
3d ago

Yeah,lemme hold my breath waitin for that money.It doesn’t go out,it just comes in unless you’re illegal or have a stained glass history masters and need a bailout

Reply
8
#hooboy
2d ago

I’ll believe it when it happens. This is Mass - our politicians will line their pockets first. Just ask democrat Ron Mariano. Remember this when you vote.

Reply
6
#notwoke
2d ago

to bad allthe democrats are fighting tooth and nailto not give the money back .....remember that when you go to vote!!!

Reply
6
Related
newbedfordguide.com

MA Dept. of Revenue Reports Record Tax Haul in August

As the state of MA reaps another cash windfall will the taxpayers finally see a refund?. The Department of Revenue collected more than $2.6 billion in taxes last month, an increase of $108 million or 4.3 percent over actual collections in August 2021 as fiscal year 2023 continued its strong start for the state’s coffers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report

A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Massachusetts Revenue Officials: Return $2.9 Billion to Taxpayers

The new fiscal year in Massachusetts is picking up right where the old one left off in terms of tax revenues. The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) collected $2.6 billion in tax revenues last month. DOR Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said revenues increased by $108 million, or 4.3 percent, over actual collections in August 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#Are You Ready#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The State Auditor
CBS Boston

Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts

WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
WARE, MA
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Massachusetts (Cottage Style & Vast!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Massachusetts is filled with historic landmarks, lovely fall colors, beautiful nature, and is the perfect place to take your next trip. With treehouses located all around the state, you’re sure to find the ideal getaway for whatever you’re looking for.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s one-time tax refund starts rolling out this Friday

Hawaii tax payers can start checking their bank accounts soon. According to Governor David Ige, residents who get direct deposits could start seeing their one-time state refund as early as this Friday, September 9. But he said, those who owed taxes, or normally get refund checks, will have to wait a little longer.
WBEC AM

Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?

Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WASHINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy