Read full article on original website
Related
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why
Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
Auburn Plainsman
Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn
After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
WTVM
Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 is hosting a regional job fair that is free and open to the public to help top area employers meet their urgent recruitment needs. The event is scheduled for September 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Columbus State University Cunningham Center - located at 3100 Gentian Boulevard in Columbus.
WTVM
UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?
Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot
After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle. The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
WTVM
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person shown in this sketch. On Aug. 24, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the complainant. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 East close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: Auburn High could be No. 1… because of Opelika? Area high school teams create drama you can’t script
Johnni Cesena kicked the game-winner for the ages at Opelika, and the roar rang out over LaFayette Parkway. The students rushed the field, his teammates adorned Cesena with a championship belt, and shockwaves were sent all across the state Friday from Bulldog Stadium. Opelika slayed the dragon, upsetting top-ranked Central-Phenix...
thecutoffnews.com
More gruesome details emerge in August kidnapping and double capital murder case
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, an illegal immigrant according to authorities, is accused of killing his girlfriend Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her child, dismembering their bodies and disposing of them in their County Road 34 home while kidnapping Ceja’s other child, a 12-year-old girl. Reyes, 37, is currently facing three counts...
Opelika-Auburn News
'We certainly need God's protection and blessing': Folks gather at Toomer's Corner to pray for Auburn
A crowd gathered at Toomer’s Corner on Friday morning to pray over the city of Auburn. It was the annual Blessing on the Corner event, and many city officials were on hand as Wren Aaron, pastor at Church of the Highlands Auburn West Campus, and Cory Smith, senior pastor at Auburn United Methodist Church, led the group in prayer.
WTVM
Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m.,...
Court records show man killed by Columbus police officer had a 2018 felony gun conviction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man shot to death Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with a Columbus Police officer had a previous conviction on gun charges. Reginald Lamont Grant II, age 30, of Columbus was killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue, according to the Georgia Bureau of […]
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
WSFA
Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0