Auburn, AL

thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why

Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Remembering Ralston Jarrett: Columbus native and criminal defense attorney passes at 33-years-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friends and colleagues are remembering an up-and-coming criminal defense attorney who died this past Thursday night. Ralston Jarrett, 33, was a Columbus native who spent the past three years practicing law in Muscogee County. Jarett was in a private practice specializing in criminal defense and personal injury cases. Jarett graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

Cheeburger Cheeburger closing in downtown Auburn

After confusion spread on when Cheeburger Cheeburger will permanently shut down, the restaurant is now set to close on Sept. 30. The diner, which first opened in downtown Auburn in 1992, has served the area for more than 30 years. “It was a tough decision,” said Don Doyle, Cheeburger Cheeburger's...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Groundbreaking ceremony for $3M building at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new $3 million middle school building will soon start construction at Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn. Today, the Academy held its groundbreaking ceremony featuring guests from board members, alums, and Mayor Ron Anders. The new middle school building will hold seven classrooms, teacher work rooms, a...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn, AL
Alabama Government
Auburn, AL
WTVM

WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9 is hosting a regional job fair that is free and open to the public to help top area employers meet their urgent recruitment needs. The event is scheduled for September 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Columbus State University Cunningham Center - located at 3100 Gentian Boulevard in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Sound off: Is your electric power bill too high?

Do you live in Alabama and have trouble affording your electric power bill? Or do you know of a person or community who does? The Opelika-Auburn News wants to hear from you. According to the most recent federal data, Alabamians pay the third highest residential electric bills in the country, behind Hawaii and Connecticut.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police find dead person in Walmart parking lot

After conducting a welfare check at the Walmart parking lot located on Pepperell Parkway, Opelika police officers found a person dead in their vehicle. The Opelika Police Department received the call and responded at about 10 a.m. on Thursday, said Allison Duke, community relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus woman relives her September 11th experience

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On September 11, 2001, people around the world watched video images of two planes flying into the twin towers in New York City. A Columbus woman saw the attack with her own two eyes. Janice Marbury was doing some volunteer work at the Jehovah’s Witness headquarters in Brooklyn on September 11th, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Sheriff Asks for Public’s Help

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the person shown in this sketch. On Aug. 24, 2022 at approximately 4:20 p.m. the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an individual being pulled over by someone impersonating a police officer. Deputies responded to the 1000 Block of Lee Road 183 and met with the complainant. The complainant advised that she had been pulled over on Lee Road 183 near Highway 280 East close to Dudley Lumber Company in the Salem area of Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m.,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
WSFA

Man killed in Friday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a shooting Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road around 4:10 a.m. regarding a person being shot. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL

