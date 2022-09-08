Imperial Valley and Yuma Fire Departments deployed to Fairview Fire

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As record heat swept through California this week, so did several fires including the Fairview Fire in southern California.

As a result, several Fire Departments from Yuma and the Imperial Valley have been deployed to Hemet to help contain the blaze - which was only at 5% containment as of Wednesday night.

Taskforce XIM6111 is made up of five fire engines and one Taskforce leader in a command vehicle. Departments responding as part of the Taskforce include the City of Holtville, City of Calipatria, City of Yuma, City of Torrance, and the City of El Centro.

Each engine company is staffed with four firefighters. While assigned to the fireline personnel will work in hot temperatures and difficult terrain for periods of 24 hours.

TF6111 is currently en route to the incident.

The expected end of work period is slated for September 22nd.

